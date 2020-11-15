 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Medium)   Washington State governor Inslee announces new statewide restrictions aimed at either depriving you of your god-given right to spread plague like some kind of flea-infested rat, or keep you alive, depending on whether you believe in science or not   (medium.com) divider line
79
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

757 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Nov 2020 at 10:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



79 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well our numbers are higher now than they were in March. Winter's going to be bleak up here in upper left USA.

My focus keeping my kid healthy with a heart condition..that's all that matters.

Doctors and science have kept him alive. I'll continue to rely on science
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The follow restrictions go into effect on November 15 at 11:59 p.m.and will be in effect until December 14 unless otherwise noted:

Indoor social gatherings with people outside of your household are prohibited, unless everyone quarantines for two weeks and tests negative for coronavirus. Outdoor social gatherings should be limited to five people from outside your household.
Restaurants and bars are closed for indoor service. Outdoor dining is limited to 5 people per table. To-go service is still allowed. Restaurant and bar restrictions go into effect 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Fitness facilities and gyms must close for indoor operations. Outdoor classes are allowed but are limited to five people.
Bowling Centers must close for indoor service.
All business meetings are prohibited. Only professional training and testing that cannot be done remotely is allowed. Occupancy for meetings is limited to 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
Movie Theaters are closed for indoor service. Drive-in movie theaters are permitted but must followed the current drive-in movie theater guidance.
Museums, zoos, and aquariums are closed for indoor service.
Real estate open houses are prohibited.
Wedding and funeral receptions are prohibited. Ceremonies are limited to no more than 30 people.
In-store retail, including grocery stores, are limited to 25% occupancy and must close all seating areas.
Religious services are limited to 25% indoor occupancy or no more than 200 people, whichever is fewer. No choir, band, or ensemble can perform during the service and facial coverings must be worn at all times.
Professional services must allow employees to work from home when possible and to close offices to the public. If offices must remain open, occupancy is restricted to 25%.
Long-term care facilities can only offer outdoor visits. There are exceptions for end-of-life care.
Youth and adult sports are limited to outdoor only. Masks are required for athletes.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Washington State governor Inslee announces new statewide restrictions aimed at either depriving you of your god-given right to spread plague like some kind of flea-infested rat, or keep you alive, depending on whether you believe in science or not which side of the state you live in

FIFY
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We never should have lifted the first round of restrictions.  Also Trumps head should be on a spike and the name of every Covid victim carved into the pole.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the boys in Spokane run out of immigrants to harass they might finally have some free time to hatch a nutjob Meal Team Six attack on a rusty toolshed with Guvnar Manshun spray painted on it.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love my state's support of science over religion.
 
BMulligan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just got back to work on Oct. 1 for the first time since March, and now we have to close again. This sucks horribly, but it's absolutely the right thing to do.
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro science and anti-plague rat here.
I am all in on stricter better defined measures to keep the spread down until a safe vaccine can be mass distributed.
In BC just north of WA and we are instituting some tougher measures here as well.
Much to the chagrin of our resident anti-mask plague rats who luckily remain small in numbers albeit big on crazy.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Love my state's support of science over religion.


Antifa and socialists support science though
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Love my state's support of science over religion.


Which state is that?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Culp is still waiting for the red wave from eastern Washington to carry him to the Governor's mansion.

Red wave....BAWAHAHAHAHAHA!

He's a farking idiot
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is bad news...for Gonzaga
 
DrakhanV
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss Stein: Washington State governor Inslee announces new statewide restrictions aimed at either depriving you of your god-given right to spread plague like some kind of flea-infested rat, or keep you alive, depending on whether you believe in science or not which side of the state you live in

FIFY


I'm being told the judges will also accept the answer "depending on if you live in King County."
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noctusxx: We never should have lifted the first round of restrictions.  Also Trumps head should be on a spike and the name of every Covid victim carved into the pole.


Put his head on Spike like some kind of Frankentrumper dog?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Love my state's support of science over religion.

Antifa and socialists support science though


https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/15/politi​c​s/scott-atlas-coronavirus-michigan/ind​ex.html
 
BMulligan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Culp is still waiting for the red wave from eastern Washington to carry him to the Governor's mansion.

Red wave....BAWAHAHAHAHAHA!

He's a farking idiot


I think it's great that he lost his day job because Ferry County basically defunded the police.
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are panic-buying toilet paper again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noctusxx: We never should have lifted the first round of restrictions.  Also Trumps head should be on a spike and the name of every Covid victim carved into the pole.


Or at the least something like this.

The glass looks sandblasted, and kind of is, because they etched the numbers of the victims on the glass. Each one is over a grate and they use lights to simulate flames. When it is cold steam rises from the grate and it looks like smoke from distance. It is actually a sobering and well done memorial.

IIRC McDonalds put up the money for it.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Eng​l​and_Holocaust_Memorial
 
Elfich [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are going to have to have health inspectors out there handing out big dollar fines early and often.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Begoggle: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Love my state's support of science over religion.

Antifa and socialists support science though

https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/15/politic​s/scott-atlas-coronavirus-michigan/ind​ex.html


https://www.amazon.com/Republican-Brai​n-Science-Science-Reality/dp/111809451​4
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark this Governor. Seriously, fark him.

You absolutely cannot tell people that they can't invite their family over for Thanksgiving, or close all indoor service at restaurants, while in the same order telling a farking Church that they can have indoor services with up to 200 people.

Either ALL indoor gatherings in public places are closed, or you need to provide reasonable ways in which those other businesses can operate.

As for the banning social gatherings at private residences, there's likely not a single court in the world that'll uphold a fine for that.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: Noctusxx: We never should have lifted the first round of restrictions.  Also Trumps head should be on a spike and the name of every Covid victim carved into the pole.

Put his head on Spike like some kind of Frankentrumper dog?


As a warning to the next ten generations that some protest votes come at too high a price.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man are conservatives ever  going to get up to some stupid shiat this winter. Just stupid dumb.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: Oh man are conservatives ever  going to get up to some stupid shiat this winter. Just stupid dumb.


They already had that stupid march in Washington yesterday. About 15,000 people and maybe 6 masks total.
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well fark my Woodinville Wine Passport, I guess.  Lame!
 
k-b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inslee has done the best job of any governor during this pandemic.  He is trying to slow it before we get to 5-10K cases per day.
It'll help a lot in the big cities.  And a little in the small ones.  I do feel for the restaurants.  It's tough to just accept loss of income.  Especially for the employees who are being ignored by the federal government with lack of assistance.
I live in E WA.  We just received the invite for our company holiday party in early December.  Dozens of people in one room eating and drinking heavily for 5 hours.  The state mandate will not stop them.  I have a feeling I'll be the only employee able to work and not in quarantine a week after it happens.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Name Withheld: People are panic-buying toilet paper again.

[Fark user image 425x318]


But according to something I saw on the news a while ago, covid viruses breed in China-made toilet paper.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But it's just so UNFAIR. We have RIGHTS. Why should the GOVERNMENT get to tell us what to DO?

Insert appropriate whining accents as needed.
 
redonkulon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And those wingnuts who thing the virus is a Chinese bioweapon and a hoax (how can it be both?...it can't) are just going to keep going about their lives and will probably now have anti-mask protests that spread the virus further. If ONLY the virus would kill the stupid instead of the weak.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Name Withheld: People are panic-buying toilet paper again.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Yup. Costco and Target were wiped out today, so I grabbed a couple packs of off brand 2-ply from Home Depot (who actually had quite a bit in stock).
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Name Withheld: People are panic-buying toilet paper again.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


But some of them had the awareness to leave behind some the Koch industries brand paper. Nice
 
The Gunslinger Roland
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
During the press conference, he went after Idaho for not having any covid policies in place and their citizens coming into Spokane and infecting everyone.  It was pretty funny.  Although, Spokane is pretty right-wing not-gonna-tell-us-what-to-do types, so they have a lot of blame too.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BMulligan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Fark this Governor. Seriously, fark him.

You absolutely cannot tell people that they can't invite their family over for Thanksgiving, or close all indoor service at restaurants, while in the same order telling a farking Church that they can have indoor services with up to 200 people.

Either ALL indoor gatherings in public places are closed, or you need to provide reasonable ways in which those other businesses can operate.

As for the banning social gatherings at private residences, there's likely not a single court in the world that'll uphold a fine for that.


Do you live here? No? Then why don't you keep your ignorant opinions to yourself. There's a reason why we are currently 43rd among all states in per capita death rate. But I'm sure your uninformed twaddle would be quite popular in South Dakota - why don't you join them in their libertarian paradise?
 
philodough
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: Washington State governor Inslee announces new statewide restrictions aimed at either depriving you of your god-given right to spread plague like some kind of flea-infested rat, or keep you alive, depending on whether you believe in science or not which side of the state you live in

FIFY


Seriously. I've got family that lives in the Eastern half of the state. That half has been moaning and biatching about masks and "masks bullies" for months; also about us (cooperative mask wearers) trampling their constitutional rights and stuff.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Name Withheld: People are panic-buying toilet paper again.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Yup. Costco and Target were wiped out today, so I grabbed a couple packs of off brand 2-ply from Home Depot (who actually had quite a bit in stock).


My local Safeway had plenty, but I was in there at 5 in the morning to avoid the local plague rats, that may have changed by now.

/And yes, I bought a 12 pack.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BMulligan: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Fark this Governor. Seriously, fark him.

You absolutely cannot tell people that they can't invite their family over for Thanksgiving, or close all indoor service at restaurants, while in the same order telling a farking Church that they can have indoor services with up to 200 people.

Either ALL indoor gatherings in public places are closed, or you need to provide reasonable ways in which those other businesses can operate.

As for the banning social gatherings at private residences, there's likely not a single court in the world that'll uphold a fine for that.

Do you live here? No? Then why don't you keep your ignorant opinions to yourself. There's a reason why we are currently 43rd among all states in per capita death rate. But I'm sure your uninformed twaddle would be quite popular in South Dakota - why don't you join them in their libertarian paradise?


Because this is a forum available for all people to comment on. If you don't like it, fark off here and find yourself another place where only people who share your sentiments are allowed to post.

Explain to me please the logic behind saying that a movie theater has to close for indoor services no matter what precautions they may take as far as social distancing, cleanliness and mask wearing but a farking church can pack a bunch of people together as long as there's not 201 of them.

It makes no sense. None.  There's zero logic behind it except that people are terrified of offending the feelings of religious people for some damned reason.

Either indoor gatherings with masks are ok, or they're not. It shouldn't matter if you're watching a movie or if you're listening to a 2000 year old fairy tale.
 
peterquince
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

k-b: Inslee has done the best job of any governor during this pandemic.  He is trying to slow it before we get to 5-10K cases per day.
It'll help a lot in the big cities.  And a little in the small ones.  I do feel for the restaurants.  It's tough to just accept loss of income.  Especially for the employees who are being ignored by the federal government with lack of assistance.
I live in E WA.  We just received the invite for our company holiday party in early December.  Dozens of people in one room eating and drinking heavily for 5 hours.  The state mandate will not stop them.  I have a feeling I'll be the only employee able to work and not in quarantine a week after it happens.


This.

And that's the fault of the Republicans in Washington.
 
peterquince
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BMulligan: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Fark this Governor. Seriously, fark him.

You absolutely cannot tell people that they can't invite their family over for Thanksgiving, or close all indoor service at restaurants, while in the same order telling a farking Church that they can have indoor services with up to 200 people.

Either ALL indoor gatherings in public places are closed, or you need to provide reasonable ways in which those other businesses can operate.

As for the banning social gatherings at private residences, there's likely not a single court in the world that'll uphold a fine for that.

Do you live here? No? Then why don't you keep your ignorant opinions to yourself. There's a reason why we are currently 43rd among all states in per capita death rate. But I'm sure your uninformed twaddle would be quite popular in South Dakota - why don't you join them in their libertarian paradise?


Err. I think he's arguing that they didn't go far enough because they let the churches stay open, when they're also super risky.
 
Turtlefarker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Well our numbers are higher now than they were in March. Winter's going to be bleak up here in upper left USA.

My focus keeping my kid healthy with a heart condition..that's all that matters.

Doctors and science have kept him alive. I'll continue to rely on science


Howdy neighbor, also here in the apple capital.

Good luck with the kiddo. I was just having this conversation earlier today and it's amazing the push to reopen the schools, just but yeah too many people around here don't believe I'm science
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: BMulligan: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Fark this Governor. Seriously, fark him.

You absolutely cannot tell people that they can't invite their family over for Thanksgiving, or close all indoor service at restaurants, while in the same order telling a farking Church that they can have indoor services with up to 200 people.

Either ALL indoor gatherings in public places are closed, or you need to provide reasonable ways in which those other businesses can operate.

As for the banning social gatherings at private residences, there's likely not a single court in the world that'll uphold a fine for that.

Do you live here? No? Then why don't you keep your ignorant opinions to yourself. There's a reason why we are currently 43rd among all states in per capita death rate. But I'm sure your uninformed twaddle would be quite popular in South Dakota - why don't you join them in their libertarian paradise?

Because this is a forum available for all people to comment on. If you don't like it, fark off here and find yourself another place where only people who share your sentiments are allowed to post.

Explain to me please the logic behind saying that a movie theater has to close for indoor services no matter what precautions they may take as far as social distancing, cleanliness and mask wearing but a farking church can pack a bunch of people together as long as there's not 201 of them.

It makes no sense. None.  There's zero logic behind it except that people are terrified of offending the feelings of religious people for some damned reason.

Either indoor gatherings with masks are ok, or they're not. It shouldn't matter if you're watching a movie or if you're listening to a 2000 year old fairy tale.


It's because movie theaters are not specifically mentioned in the 1st Amd, and houses of worship are; so regulations closing them down have to be more carefully drawn.

But you knew that and are just being obnoxious.
 
peterquince
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: BMulligan: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Fark this Governor. Seriously, fark him.

You absolutely cannot tell people that they can't invite their family over for Thanksgiving, or close all indoor service at restaurants, while in the same order telling a farking Church that they can have indoor services with up to 200 people.

Either ALL indoor gatherings in public places are closed, or you need to provide reasonable ways in which those other businesses can operate.

As for the banning social gatherings at private residences, there's likely not a single court in the world that'll uphold a fine for that.

Do you live here? No? Then why don't you keep your ignorant opinions to yourself. There's a reason why we are currently 43rd among all states in per capita death rate. But I'm sure your uninformed twaddle would be quite popular in South Dakota - why don't you join them in their libertarian paradise?

Because this is a forum available for all people to comment on. If you don't like it, fark off here and find yourself another place where only people who share your sentiments are allowed to post.

Explain to me please the logic behind saying that a movie theater has to close for indoor services no matter what precautions they may take as far as social distancing, cleanliness and mask wearing but a farking church can pack a bunch of people together as long as there's not 201 of them.

It makes no sense. None.  There's zero logic behind it except that people are terrified of offending the feelings of religious people for some damned reason.

Either indoor gatherings with masks are ok, or they're not. It shouldn't matter if you're watching a movie or if you're listening to a 2000 year old fairy tale.


I think you two are on the same side, and just misreading reach other....
 
peterquince
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh. Nevermind. Carry on.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
4 weeks isn't enough.

It takes 6 weeks under a complete lockdown to fall an order of magnitude when you have hit the level they have.    Even longer for most of the hellhole midwest that is even worse.  
4mh3rs
Youtube drZl6b1Hhds
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

peterquince: BMulligan: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Fark this Governor. Seriously, fark him.

You absolutely cannot tell people that they can't invite their family over for Thanksgiving, or close all indoor service at restaurants, while in the same order telling a farking Church that they can have indoor services with up to 200 people.

Either ALL indoor gatherings in public places are closed, or you need to provide reasonable ways in which those other businesses can operate.

As for the banning social gatherings at private residences, there's likely not a single court in the world that'll uphold a fine for that.

Do you live here? No? Then why don't you keep your ignorant opinions to yourself. There's a reason why we are currently 43rd among all states in per capita death rate. But I'm sure your uninformed twaddle would be quite popular in South Dakota - why don't you join them in their libertarian paradise?

Err. I think he's arguing that they didn't go far enough because they let the churches stay open, when they're also super risky.


Exactly. Everything must absolutely close up that's inside except for farking churches? 200 people can pack a church as long as they wear masks (because we all know they'll absolutely do that) but you can't walk through a museum in a mask? You can't sit in a movie theater in a ask?

Again, either indoor activities are ok or they're not. Stop making exceptions for farking churches.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ignoring the fact that it's too late to actually do it right from the getgo,

I'd like to see mask/distancing/gathering  offenders be treated like DUI offenders are in most states.

1st offense: misdemeanor, $5k fine, counseling
2nd offense: misdemeanor / or felony, $20k fine, counseling, 90 days in prison
3rd offense: felony, $50k fine, 5 years in prison

If it can be proven you actually infected someone, aggravate it up.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: 4 weeks isn't enough.

It takes 6 weeks under a complete lockdown to fall an order of magnitude when you have hit the level they have.    Even longer for most of the hellhole midwest that is even worse.  [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/drZl6b1H​hds]


I'm sure combined with the Clorox injections and the UV special treatments...
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Fark this Governor. Seriously, fark him.

You absolutely cannot tell people that they can't invite their family over for Thanksgiving, or close all indoor service at restaurants, while in the same order telling a farking Church that they can have indoor services with up to 200 people.

Either ALL indoor gatherings in public places are closed, or you need to provide reasonable ways in which those other businesses can operate.

As for the banning social gatherings at private residences, there's likely not a single court in the world that'll uphold a fine for that.


"If things can't be made perfect, they shouldn't be improved at all!!!!!11!!"
 
Displayed 50 of 79 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.