 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Austin News KXAN)   Maybe this will force the MAGA crowd to mask up. COVID-19 can affect fertility, and live in testicles even after recovery from the virus   (kxan.com) divider line
31
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

277 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2020 at 7:05 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
trump and god will protect them.  If the swimmers get damaged they will just pray to him and all will be healed.

Or it's gods will they don't have anymore children.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nuts!
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are things that only Death can resolve.
That's why my favourite manga character is Grima Ripparu.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Researchers say this may explain why 10-20% of men with COVID-19 have testicular pain.

That sounds like a good warning for all the college age dudes running around acting like its not a pandemic.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just cut their balls off and solve all America's problems for this generation and the next.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Just cut their balls off and solve all America's problems for this generation and the next.


Well, maybe not the next.

/since it won't exist.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God no, if anything we should convince all of the MAGA crowd to be infected if this is true.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it doesn't interfere  with boners (or boner drugs), they ain't gonna care.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm ok with this.

They breed like bunnies anyway.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damn if Utopia didn't hit the nail on the head.
 
ToeKnee666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This year feels like it's based on the final act of the screen play of how this year should have gone in a dystopian future story where Donald Trump was elected president of the United States.

So now all these covidiots are excitedly spreading an STD to all friends and family. I'd probably love this movie if it wasn't real.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: If it doesn't interfere  with boners (or boner drugs), they ain't gonna care.


Oh but there's a non-zero risk of vascular damage...which translates into impotence.

But they make it up by buying another big truck and a couple AR15s.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The quiver full people will be devastated.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Shouldn't be a problem. I won't get ovarian cancer.
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think I saw this film already.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And all of you laughed at me when I said exactly this in january.

/checkmate libs
//not really
///india and china should get more people infected for the good of humanity
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Interesting. We see this with Ebola, too. I wonder how many other viruses we'd see it with if we looked.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Self-correcting problem etc, etc.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: Interesting. We see this with Ebola, too. I wonder how many other viruses we'd see it with if we looked.


I was just going to say Ebola is detectible in seminal fluid up to 3 months after recover from Ebola. Males who survive are advised to refrain from sexual contact for 3 months after recovery for this reason.
 
shaggai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
These viruses decide to live in weird places to lay dormant, chickenpox hides out in the nerves, COVID hides in your nutsack.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I figured most trumpers think babies come from the stork or the cabbage patch
 
henryhill
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If that is the case, maybe we don't want them wearing masks.
 
englaja
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh noes, the Demmycrats is tryin' to infected mah truck nutz wif their fake virus!!!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Trumpy Bear fertility dolls.

Someone else will have to design/market it, but I want 10% of the profits.
 
Iczer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
...hm... Uh, excuse me, I... Um...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Darwin has the last word then.

Good.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That cold air in the north will take care that. I just came from outside here in Chicago and doubled up on mask because it's windy as fark outside.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: thurstonxhowell: Interesting. We see this with Ebola, too. I wonder how many other viruses we'd see it with if we looked.

I was just going to say Ebola is detectible in seminal fluid up to 3 months after recover from Ebola. Males who survive are advised to refrain from sexual contact for 3 months after recovery for this reason.


Who the fark would want to have sex within 3 months of recovering from farking Ebola!?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*skeet*cough*cough*skeet*
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GardenWeasel: God damn if Utopia didn't hit the nail on the head.


Utopia had a song about virus in your balls?  Which one was that?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 minute ago  
if only it caused permanent penis shrinkage everybody would still be in lockdown months after it's eradicated.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.