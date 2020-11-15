 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Some Bastard has found out key information about why some people get so sick from covid and others don't   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Really interesting discovery
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These antibodies - known as autoantibodies, because they attack the body itself - weren't found at all in 663 people with mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 infections.

In general older people have deteriorated thymuses (google "thymic involution"), which makes autoimmune issues, including arthritis, much more of a problem.  If people really wanted to keep their thymuses for situations like this, they could self-hack by taking a 3-month puberty break every 10 years once they hit 30-40 using a GNRH agonist (or similar), which has been shown to almost completely reverse it. Downside is they'll feel like menopausal women with no sex drive for several months each time.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

These antibodies - known as autoantibodies, because they attack the body itself - weren't found at all in 663 people with mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 infections.

In general older people have deteriorated thymuses (google "thymic involution"), which makes autoimmune issues, including arthritis, much more of a problem.  If people really wanted to keep their thymuses for situations like this, they could self-hack by taking a 3-month puberty break every 10 years once they hit 30-40 using a GNRH agonist (or similar), which has been shown to almost completely reverse it. Downside is they'll feel like menopausal women with no sex drive for several months each time.


A three-month puberty break with no sex drive?  I probably masturbated a dozen times a day during puberty. Odd.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TheReject
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

These antibodies - known as autoantibodies, because they attack the body itself - weren't found at all in 663 people with mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 infections.

In general older people have deteriorated thymuses (google "thymic involution"), which makes autoimmune issues, including arthritis, much more of a problem.  If people really wanted to keep their thymuses for situations like this, they could self-hack by taking a 3-month puberty break every 10 years once they hit 30-40 using a GNRH agonist (or similar), which has been shown to almost completely reverse it. Downside is they'll feel like menopausal women with no sex drive for several months each time.


Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

These antibodies - known as autoantibodies, because they attack the body itself - weren't found at all in 663 people with mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 infections.

In general older people have deteriorated thymuses (google "thymic involution"), which makes autoimmune issues, including arthritis, much more of a problem.  If people really wanted to keep their thymuses for situations like this, they could self-hack by taking a 3-month puberty break every 10 years once they hit 30-40 using a GNRH agonist (or similar), which has been shown to almost completely reverse it. Downside is they'll feel like menopausal women with no sex drive for several months each time.

So, no change then?

I can speak only for myself, of course.


How does one take a three month puberty break? I still get zits at 34; does that count?
 
phedex
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

These antibodies - known as autoantibodies, because they attack the body itself - weren't found at all in 663 people with mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 infections.

In general older people have deteriorated thymuses (google "thymic involution"), which makes autoimmune issues, including arthritis, much more of a problem.  If people really wanted to keep their thymuses for situations like this, they could self-hack by taking a 3-month puberty break every 10 years once they hit 30-40 using a GNRH agonist (or similar), which has been shown to almost completely reverse it. Downside is they'll feel like menopausal women with no sex drive for several months each time.


What exactly is a puberty break??
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My Rheumatologist and I have discussed the possibility that my MTX/biologic regimen prevents cytokine storm potential/lessens immune impact as in the article.

Super neat stuff, the immune system!
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This isn't a unique insight. Its why immune suppressing steroids were pumped into Trump, and why hydroxychloroquine was floated as a treatment in the first place. We know that an overactive immune response is part of the problem. The why/how/what to do about is still up in the air
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
GrogSmash
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
fsbilly
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
dennysgod
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I would be curious if some of the people who are being reinfected are in this situation
 
Ashelth
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

These antibodies - known as autoantibodies, because they attack the body itself - weren't found at all in 663 people with mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 infections.

In general older people have deteriorated thymuses (google "thymic involution"), which makes autoimmune issues, including arthritis, much more of a problem.  If people really wanted to keep their thymuses for situations like this, they could self-hack by taking a 3-month puberty break every 10 years once they hit 30-40 using a GNRH agonist (or similar), which has been shown to almost completely reverse it. Downside is they'll feel like menopausal women with no sex drive for several months each time.


Oh ffs.  This is stupider than trump's twitter feed.

1) not related TCR pools are set by age 35
2) wrong organ system dumbass the thymus and thyroid are totally different
3) autoimmunity is more a function of antigen exposure and tissue degeneration coupled with a loss of Treg function.

But by all means disregulate your pituitary gland and thyroud
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dr. Lewis Kaplan, president of the Society of Critical Care Medicine, said he treats patients according to their symptoms, not their risk factors.

What a POS.

Explains why I got an anti-nausea med for my vomiting that  wasn't caused by nausea.

Thanks idiot. I could have saved 1000$ and drank some damn Pepto-Bismol.
 
crinz83
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
magnificent!
 
Flagg99
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The role of interferons was being looked at in 2004 with the original SARS virus as well, in terms of a possible line of treatment.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC3322919/
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is there a quick and cheap way of testing for those interferons? If yes, this could be a game changer. Those 10% of people at risk of a severe case could be properly sheltered away while everyone else could go about their usual business. Together with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine that's the best news about COVID we've had all year.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

These antibodies - known as autoantibodies, because they attack the body itself - weren't found at all in 663 people with mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 infections.

In general older people have deteriorated thymuses (google "thymic involution"), which makes autoimmune issues, including arthritis, much more of a problem.  If people really wanted to keep their thymuses for situations like this, they could self-hack by taking a 3-month puberty break every 10 years once they hit 30-40 using a GNRH agonist (or similar), which has been shown to almost completely reverse it. Downside is they'll feel like menopausal women with no sex drive for several months each time.

What exactly is a puberty break??


What he means is essentially shut off sex hormone production, which is what a GNRH agonist would do.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Any relation to Dr. Rommel?


Esoteric reference is esoteric...

/That movie was on while I was visiting family in ND...nice little break. :)
 
phedex
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

These antibodies - known as autoantibodies, because they attack the body itself - weren't found at all in 663 people with mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 infections.

In general older people have deteriorated thymuses (google "thymic involution"), which makes autoimmune issues, including arthritis, much more of a problem.  If people really wanted to keep their thymuses for situations like this, they could self-hack by taking a 3-month puberty break every 10 years once they hit 30-40 using a GNRH agonist (or similar), which has been shown to almost completely reverse it. Downside is they'll feel like menopausal women with no sex drive for several months each time.

What exactly is a puberty break??

What he means is essentially shut off sex hormone production, which is what a GNRH agonist would do.


Ahh. Thanks for the info.  I don't know about the other guys in this thread, but I am not interested in living that no-T lifestyle.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Iggie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Three Crooked Squirrels:

A three-month puberty break with no sex drive?  I probably masturbated a dozen times a day during puberty. Odd.

Had a serious discussion with one of the teen daughters once basically pointing out guys were hardwired like this. She was really trying to process wanting that much sex. "That explains a few things."

She caught on fast.

/at least, I assume you're a guy
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: I'm glad Dr. Bastard's study discovered this.

Perhaps this will help Dr. Cocksucker and crew finish up their vaccine.


phedex
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: Three Crooked Squirrels:

A three-month puberty break with no sex drive?  I probably masturbated a dozen times a day during puberty. Odd.

Had a serious discussion with one of the teen daughters once basically pointing out guys were hardwired like this. She was really trying to process wanting that much sex. "That explains a few things."

She caught on fast.

/at least, I assume you're a guy


Can you imagine being a teenager post-high speed internet?  In the 90's I had to hurry home from school to catch "the grind" (hot women dancing on MTV) or try to sneak in something from USA Up All Night if the parents were asleep.

I would have lost my mind with a cell phone and the access available now.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

These antibodies - known as autoantibodies, because they attack the body itself - weren't found at all in 663 people with mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 infections.

In general older people have deteriorated thymuses (google "thymic involution"), which makes autoimmune issues, including arthritis, much more of a problem.  If people really wanted to keep their thymuses for situations like this, they could self-hack by taking a 3-month puberty break every 10 years once they hit 30-40 using a GNRH agonist (or similar), which has been shown to almost completely reverse it. Downside is they'll feel like menopausal women with no sex drive for several months each time.

So, no change then?

I can speak only for myself, of course.

How does one take a three month puberty break? I still get zits at 34; does that count?


I feel your pain.  Literally, since I'm 46 and the only time I'm free of them is when I'm on a course of antibiotics, which I just finished because of yet another abscessed lymph node. So I'll be welcoming the first ones back in about a week.

So it's like a never-ending puberty, i guess. Except that I'm effectively dead from the waist down and have been for years. I don't even get the fun part of puberty.  If an immune-boosting treatment had that as a side effect, it wouldn't make a damn bit of difference for me.

/yeah, it counts.  It totally does.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

These antibodies - known as autoantibodies, because they attack the body itself - weren't found at all in 663 people with mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 infections.

In general older people have deteriorated thymuses (google "thymic involution"), which makes autoimmune issues, including arthritis, much more of a problem.  If people really wanted to keep their thymuses for situations like this, they could self-hack by taking a 3-month puberty break every 10 years once they hit 30-40 using a GNRH agonist (or similar), which has been shown to almost completely reverse it. Downside is they'll feel like menopausal women with no sex drive for several months each time.


As an infant I had repeated radiation "treatment" for an enlarged thymus that was so big it was threatening my airway. I suffer from arthritis. Coincidence?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NM Volunteer: Any relation to Dr. Rommel?


I read your damned book!
 
