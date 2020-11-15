 Skip to content
We've got music, talk show hosts, crime, and punishment on the Fark Weird News Quiz, November 1-7 Open World Edition
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I make no secret about how much I love video games, especially open world video games. The exploration, the seeing something new, and above all, the story. I love it when NPC interactions are different based on what other things you might have done, like when an NPC comments on what you're wearing or what you might have done earlier in the game. The first time I saw this was when I was playing The Witcher III and when I confronted another Witcher who I had discovered had done a Really Bad Thing, he commented on the fact that my character, a School of the Wolf Witcher, was wearing armor from the School of the Cat. The Witcher III was insanely good about this, and they spent countless hours recording dialogue that only a tiny percentage of players would ever hear - how many players would be wearing a full set of Cat armor at that point in the game?

I recently came across this in Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, when I happened to play through the part where you defeat the actual minotaur before visiting a hilarious "tourist trap" area where a group had set up battles against a fake minotaur. My character actually commented that they had already defeated one minotaur, so weren't afraid of the challenge of the second.

This is the sort of thing I think people are expecting from games nowadays, and it's only going to get better. Modern AI is capable of creating natural-sounding speech, so I think in the future games will be less reliant on actual voice actors for many of the less-involved NPCs that have only a line or two of passing dialogue. It's going to be really easy for future developers to add in lines at the last minute to cover certain circumstances that were only discovered through extensive QA testing.

So, as we begin the final 3-week wait for Cyberpunk 2077, what's a great open-world game that I should be playing that I might have missed? And preferable one shorter than Odyssey - I beat the main quest at just over 103 hours and haven't even gotten into the expansions.

Take the Quiz, then come back and tell us how you did and what your favorite open-world moment has been in the past generation.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Of course the one I got wrong was about entertainment news.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Of course the one I got wrong was about entertainment news.


I had to really search, but there were actually stories about stuff not related to the election last week.

Like, four of them.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
lol pot lid

TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I miss backpacking season when I would get two or three right by guessing if I was lucky. It worries me that I didn't even have to guess on most of these. Spending way too much time at home.


ox45tallboy

It isn't really open world because the story line is on rails, but I've been playing through Sleeping Dogs lately. There are people all around having conversations you can listen in on. Always someone talking outside your door when you leave home, but also on the street. They aren't reactive, but someone put a lot of time into these conversations and they are a hoot. GFs complaining to BFs, wives complaining to one another about husbands or women arguing over a man. It just sounds like chatter as you're running by unless you stop to hear the stories.
 
