(Twitter) If you had meteor on your 2020 bingo card. Earth just missed one by less than 400 miles
    Scary  
I'm a little more concerned about 2068 myself, that strike is looking highly likely and it's big enough to really fark us up good.
 
Well, that's cheerful.

I'll be dead by then, but still.
 
Estimated diameter is 10 m or less. Not too worried here.
 
me too, but My kids and thier families will still be around. Apophis is a little over 300M in size. We'll know in 2029 based on a close pass by it wether or not we are in real trouble.
 
I'll be 108 ... making certain assumptions.  It's possible I'll cheer.
 
b0rscht: Estimated diameter is 10 m or less. Not too worried here.


Nice explosion in the upper atmosphere.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b0rscht: Estimated diameter is 10 m or less. Not too worried here.


About the size of a small house. 18 feet. Could make a big splash.
 
capt_sensible: I'm a little more concerned about 2068 myself, that strike is looking highly likely and it's big enough to really fark us up good.


I guess 1 in 150,000 is comparatively highly likely.
 
376 km = 233.5 miles
 
Fark handle oddly appropriate.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wikipedia says there are ten of these things impacting earth's atmosphere every year! Somehow they only detected the one skimmed us. I wonder if this represents the success rate of their system.
 
I really wanted to dump an Armageddon gif in here, but my "big ass sky" search was, uh...

...ahem. Yeah.
 
b0rscht: Estimated diameter is 10 m or less. Not too worried here.


If it is nickel iron some of it might make it to the surface, 70% of the surface is water, not a real threat.

If it's stone, it'll all burn up in the upper atmosphere.

Alarmist headline was alarmist.  Scary tag misused.
 
Assuming it makes it to the ground.  Unless it's iron it'll probably explode in the atmosphere.
 
Here's some nice charts borrowed form Wiki

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
There's nothing "scary" about this.  It's smaller than a semi-truck and even if it did enter the Earth's atmosphere, what reached the surface would be significantly smaller than that.
 
OK, the universe is just teasing us now.
 
capt_sensible: I'm a little more concerned about 2068 myself, that strike is looking highly likely and it's big enough to really fark us up good.


So, long after humanity is gone from other causes. Not a problem.
 
Slacker.
 
yakmans_dad: 376 km = 233.5 miles


233.5 miles = 375781.82 meters
 
capt_sensible: I'm a little more concerned about 2068 myself, that strike is looking highly likely and it's big enough to really fark us up good.


note to self: tell kids to become tele-vangelists
 
capt_sensible: I'm a little more concerned about 2068 myself, that strike is looking highly likely and it's big enough to really fark us up good.


You have a weird definition of highly likely
 
Not me. I'm living forever. Which is really going to suck when the Earth's atmosphere gets stripped away.
 
b0rscht: Estimated diameter is 10 m or less. Not too worried here.


That's what the dinosaur astronomers said, remember what happened to them!
 
That image makes me want to play Missile Comander, Tempest and Defender right now.

Not all at once.
 
By then we can put a nuke on it to break it up or smash it with our gundoms!
 
375781.82 meters  = 4.864583333333333 Rhode Islands
 
I'll be 83 when it comes by, so if it's going to impact I'll head to that spot. Don't let your space nukes get in the way of my epic death.
 
The election is over.  Giant meteor just needs to break down and concede
 
It's only epic if you put it on live feed and make it a Pay per view event!
 
capt_sensible: I'm a little more concerned about 2068 myself, that strike is looking highly likely and it's big enough to really fark us up good.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We're Saved!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crap! I'll be 109! C'mon NASA, let's GET ON this thing, would ya!?
 
capt_sensible: I'm a little more concerned about 2068 myself, that strike is looking highly likely and it's big enough to really fark us up good.


LOL even if its pure iron, it still wouldnt fark us up good. Maybe a tsunami. Maybe a city get wiped off the map. But humanity will recover within a day.
 
Maybe giant meteor will some day take out my shambling zombie bones, but I'm not going to count on it shaking things up in the meantime
 
I'm not expert in physics or orbital dynamics.  But the Tweet says, "it got close enough that it shortened its orbit. So it will likely hit later" (paraphrased)

What is this thing in orbit around?  If its in orbit around the sun, then the only way it would be a danger to us on its next pass would be if we happened to be in a similar spot in OUR orbit, which is highly unlikely, if not impossible.

If it's orbit around us, then, what?  We have an extra moon with an extremely erratic orbit?!
 
They lived happily ever after.
 
Fond memories of the simulator at the meteor crater near Phoenix. The kids spent about an hour lining up meteors to skip off the atmosphere, or wander down to the surface at mach 3, or come slamming in at higher speeds. Good times.

The meteor that created that crater was about 160 feet or 50 m diameter.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Can't argue that one. Not even gonna try.
 
FWIW: "The 2013 Chelyabinsk meteor was estimated to be about 20 m in diameter with an airburst of around 500 kilotons, an explosion 30 times the one over Hiroshima"
 
LOL even if its pure iron, it still wouldnt fark us up good. Maybe a tsunami. Maybe a city get wiped off the map. But humanity will recover within a day.


I read this in a Robert Stack voice.
 
I used to be optimistic just like you.
 
Well great. Now I'm freaked out and I don't want to close my eyes. I don't want to fall asleep. I certainly don't want to miss a thing.
 
375781.82 meters = 14794559.8425 inches
 
Liv Tyler, I am here for you. Meteor or no.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am rubbing my hands together hoping we can capture it. And by WE, I mean any humans. That much material already in outer space is worth jillions of dollars and at least a decade of human progress at one stroke.
 
