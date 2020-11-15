 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some generous Guy)   Seems like just a couple days ago we were asked to not be bastards for World Kindness Day. Now we're asked to give of ourselves for National Philanthropy Day? Oh, the humanity (Days celebrating our better nature trifecta in play)   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
11
    More: Misc  
•       •       •

94 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2020 at 8:05 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Little late in the day for this?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I give you people a piece of my mind daily. My quota is met.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When is National Philandery Day (not to be confused with philandry day)?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Or we could all pay a sensible rate of tax, and have the government spend it doing things that are inherently not profitable, but good and necessary for society.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you need to a special day to be a decent person, then a special day isn't going to help you be a decent  person.
 
tasteme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I got some pants for a buck.
He looked cold and I'm very charitable toward animals.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dave2042: Or we could all pay a sensible rate of tax, and have the government spend it doing things that are inherently not profitable, but good and necessary for society on stuff the funds were never intended for.


FTFY
 
aagrajag
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Kindness Day"? That was yesterday, jerkass.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: If you need to a special day to be a decent person, then a special day isn't going to help you be a decent  person.


Yeah, I tried, but like an hour in I watched some neighborhood kid trip and fall face-first into a mud puddle and I laughed and laughed and then some people came in and toilet papered my garage again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
World Kindness Day: "I didn't kick that homeless guy in the balls."

National Philanthropy Day: "I gave the home guy a dollar, then kicked him in the balls and took back my dollar, plus a few others I found in his tin can,"
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.