(Twitter)   Does anyone have any extra mobile morgues? El Paso, TX has just set up their tenth   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And just remember Texas (especially if you are old) that  Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said in March you should be willing to sacrifice for the sake of the economy.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This hoax is beginning to get out of hand
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: This hoax is beginning to get out of hand


No it is well out of hand in Texas.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On it.

media4.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Misch: Gubbo: This hoax is beginning to get out of hand

No it is well out of hand in Texas.


Scary times when you have to start rationing care.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And they happily voted for Trump.

Good job, Texas.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: Misch: Gubbo: This hoax is beginning to get out of hand

No it is well out of hand in Texas.

Scary times when you have to start rationing care.


It happens around 1/1400 new detected cases per capita-day in a state.
Obviously some small regional differences and counties are better equipped than others. But as a rule of thumb, that's the #.  Proven over and over and over.

4mh3rs
Youtube drZl6b1Hhds


Guess what, in the past 2-3 weeks practically entire CONUS has passed that threshhold. It's about to be a nightmare of dead bodies.  5k a day more more on average by Xmas.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: And they happily voted for Trump.

Good job, Texas.


Not El Paso.

That's why they're being abandoned by a supposed Texas government.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn all those BLM/AntiFa protestors are really outdoing themselves killing people.  I mean it can't be the covid.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: NeoCortex42: And they happily voted for Trump.

Good job, Texas.

Not El Paso.

That's why they're being abandoned by a supposed Texas government.


Yep. What most people don't get about El Paso is that, even though it's part of Texas, it's really like it's own state. It's always been blue and Democratic.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tots & Pears, Texass.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Misch: Gubbo: This hoax is beginning to get out of hand

No it is well out of hand in Texas.


I'm sure that the Republicans will be prompted into action. Who are we kidding, they'll claim that the Biden death panels are getting started.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember February when everyone was using these kind of pictures of mobile morgues etc as 'proof' that China was massively underreporting their victim numbers?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
just have T-shirts made for all the corpses

"I passed in El Paso"
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't understand.  They've had MONTHS to prepare for this and they're still running out of morgues?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I don't understand.  They've had MONTHS to prepare for this and they're still running out of morgues?


Prepare? Sorry I don't understand what you mean
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pfft. Just use fake mobile morgues since the "disease" is a hoax.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: NeoCortex42: And they happily voted for Trump.

Good job, Texas.

Not El Paso.

That's why they're being abandoned by a supposed Texas government.


Yup. My sister got booted from Twitter for what she tweeted to Dump. She hates him with a passion
 
PvtStash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
so you can't have any laws to help protect against the spread of a deadly disease, while the disease is killing so many people you have to run 10+ mobile morgues...

When can we begin the prosecution cases of first degree murder against the people in the seats of power that are explicitly choosing to make this happen?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just start a mass grave.  We all know they died of corona, you don't need to cut them up.  And if they died of corona, we need to just have a front end loader dump the bodies into the incinerator.  Then incase the ash in concrete.  Seal that in lead then sink that into the bottom of the mariana trench.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Texas is lucky, they dont have a winter. But the dakotas? Screwed all the way.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


As if anyone would notice a difference...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So is COVID-19 what's "Big and Bright"?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I don't understand.  They've had MONTHS to prepare for this and they're still running out of morgues?


...

What do you think goes into building a morgue from a sanitation and infection control standpoint?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: Remember February when everyone was using these kind of pictures of mobile morgues etc as 'proof' that China was massively underreporting their victim numbers?


Remember in april when the trumpers were using these kind of pictures to laugh at the libs dying from a fake virus?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Americans, when mayors are disobeying a judge, and your resisance is tweeting "judge-controlled sheriff and constables will..." as if judges are just somebody's boss...

...the coup is over. It's done. It happened.

There is no such thing as "judge-controled sheriffs and constables" in the USA, or any other common law jurisdiction. That is not a thing. Law does not work that way. What the twitter account is describing is, in fact, lawlessness.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 384x216]

As if anyone would notice a difference...


Always wondered what was in the pepperoni on their mini-pizzas...
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Americans, when mayors are disobeying a judge, and your resisance is tweeting "judge-controlled sheriff and constables will..." as if judges are just somebody's boss...

...the coup is over. It's done. It happened.

There is no such thing as "judge-controled sheriffs and constables" in the USA, or any other common law jurisdiction. That is not a thing. Law does not work that way. What the twitter account is describing is, in fact, lawlessness.


...by which I mean, the law controls everyone, including the mayor, and there is no exception for mayors, there is no eception for local PD, and there is no question of if they are answerable to judges or not. When police and mayors are not obeying judges, coup is complete. The law has shifted to another authority.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Everything is smaller in Texas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's like a whole other country!
 
max_pooper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Everything is smaller in Texas.

[Fark user image image 670x494]


New York City has a population of 8 million, El Pass has less than 700,000.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just commandeer all of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Probably have to repaint them "Mr. Stiffee" though.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well at least the "lol death count is low" morons have been quiet lately.

I'm not even angry. Just sad. Americans had months to prepare, and yet they did the complete opposite of "staying safe".

No one gets to say "We didn't see this coming!"

No one.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

max_pooper: lolmao500: Everything is smaller in Texas.

[Fark user image image 670x494]

New York City has a population of 8 million, El Pass has less than 700,000.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

max_pooper: lolmao500: Everything is smaller in Texas.

[Fark user image image 670x494]

New York City has a population of 8 million, El Pass has less than 700,000.


So New York City would have 115 morgue trucks instead of 45 if the outbreaks were similar in scale.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
OMGFEMACAMPS
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
20 minutes into the future.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroman987
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BlackPete: Well at least the "lol death count is low" morons have been quiet lately.

I'm not even angry. Just sad. Americans had months to prepare, and yet they did the complete opposite of "staying safe".

No one gets to say "We didn't see this coming!"

No one.


The sad part is that this is the beginning, not the end.

It's going to get worse.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We got rid of ours .
/ mid sized city
 
db2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Time to see if any local foundries have a spare blast furnace.
 
darkeyes
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sword and Shield: foo monkey: I don't understand.  They've had MONTHS to prepare for this and they're still running out of morgues?

...

What do you think goes into building a morgue from a sanitation and infection control standpoint?


Lots of whoosh.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

db2: Time to see if any local foundries have a spare blast furnace.


Time for entrepreneurs to throw their pottery kilns in the back of a pickup truck.
 
