 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   War is coming   (thehill.com) divider line
86
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

2608 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2020 at 3:35 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



86 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Venn diagram of those people and Trump supports is almost a circle.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, mom's driving from SD to WI for Thanksgiving.  They invited me out from Texas.

No thanks.  Think I'll skip it this year.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What war? We just wait them out for 6 weeks and let them all die.

/sorry, not sorry
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm actually looking forward to my wife and my mom not being in the same room throwing verbal grenades at each other.

TV is going to on during dinner this year.

No getting dressed for the special dinner.

no church service

There are a lot of silver linings to thanksgiving 2020
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My mother, who said the virus would disappear after the election,said her and my father are going to our aunt and uncle's place. I didn't ask any questions. I would imagine there will be a lot of people there, and fully expect to get a "we have covid-19" phone call some time around my birthday.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So is winter.
Buy toilet paper.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

snocone: So is winter.
Buy toilet paper.


While you can
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wrong horseman.

Pestilence is coming.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: snocone: So is winter.
Buy toilet paper.

While you can


It's already disappearing from store shelves. WTF?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A year old, but whatever.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fact #1:  If you can't do it while wearing a mask the ENTIRE time, its not safe to be around other people outside your normal bubble

Fact #2: just because you are related to these people does not make it safe.

In a room with 10 other (non-bubble) people, your odds that at least one person isinfected run from approximately 15% up to 90%, depending on where in the United States you are.  If you'd like to check your county, have fun!  Here is North Dakota, its 87%.

https://covid19risk.biosci.gatech.edu​/
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I REALLY WISH THESE FARKING IDIOTS WEREN'T ENDANGERING THE REST OF US.
I am all for them dying the fark off from stupid life decisions, but for farks sake let us do our damned best to stay safe.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I usually go to my brother's place across town.  He gave me a heads-up and full disclosure of the possible risks.  Thanks, but no thanks.
 
Pinner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: GardenWeasel: snocone: So is winter.
Buy toilet paper.

While you can

It's already disappearing from store shelves. WTF?


Costco was out yesterday in SLC.
I think I have a yellow pages in the basement...
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was able to successfully talk my family out of hosting my nearly 80yo uncle who wanted to travel from Sacramento to Las Vegas on Amtrak (he loves the train) to stay with my cousin and her family for Thanksgiving. I told them that California is requiring people who leave the state and return to quarantine for 14 days after. That was what convinced them to speak with him.

Whatever it takes... talk to your loved ones if you can.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: GardenWeasel: snocone: So is winter.
Buy toilet paper.

While you can

It's already disappearing from store shelves. WTF?


I don't always seriously give advice but when I do it is good advice.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, WTF?

About 40 percent of U.S. residents say they plan to gather in groups of 10 or more people this holiday season

79 percent said they would only gather with people with whom they live.

One of y'all is lying.

Any math people want to check my work:

20% of the more conservative number is 60 million people who plan on groups of 10 or more.  Let's be favorable and presume average gathering size is 15, so 4 million Thanksgivings with 15ish people.

15% minimum chance that at least one party member is infected means 600,000 infected persons at 4 million Thanksgivings and those odds will almost certainly be worse in 12 days, but its impossible to be accurate here, anyway.

So, if 600,000 people will be putting 8.4 million people at risk

I don't know the vector spread rate for intimate gatherings like a holiday but a recent news story said a 55 person wedding lead to 176 infections and 7 deaths.  But we don't know how many of the 55 guests ended up infected, only the total number attributed to the gathering because the news notes that none of the 7 who died were at the wedding.

So... Thanksgiving could easily lead to approximately 2 million new infections?
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pinner: ecmoRandomNumbers: GardenWeasel: snocone: So is winter.
Buy toilet paper.

While you can

It's already disappearing from store shelves. WTF?

Costco was out yesterday in SLC.
I think I have a yellow pages in the basement...


Was at Walmart in the Philly 'burbs yesterday. Toilet paper- nearly gone. Paper towels- gone. Soap/disinfectant- gone. Acetaminophen/ibuprofen- gone.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
4mh3rs
Youtube drZl6b1Hhds



It's too late already anyways
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Several months ago, my family spent about half a day fantasizing about having a family Thanksgiving Dinner with a baker's dozen of us. I was kind of irritated they were entertaining the idea.

Luckily, everyone was smart enough to know this was a bad idea and we scrapped the plans before any reservations were made with little fuss.

"Yeah, this is a bad idea. Sigh." was about the strongest objection to cancellation.
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've said it before and I will say it again, what is wrong with people?
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm having Thanksgiving with my anime statuettes whether you like it or not, and I don't need to wear a mask if they're all in the original packaging.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holidays are once again being pushed by big corporate companies via tv and internet. They're trying so hard to get people 'in the mood'.

Anyone participating in Thanksgiving and Christmas need to be arrested and confined. They have been brainwashed by Christian authorities to 'be good' and 'give to the needy' for one time of the year.
Like the hungry only eat during the holidays.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AnEasyTarget: I've said it before and I will say it again, what is wrong with people?



We're just smart/dumb enough to stage our own extinction.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when Christmas is spent on a ventilator or in a funeral home, they'll all wonder how this happened.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Anyone participating in Thanksgiving and Christmas need to be arrested and confined.


Agree to do the same for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Labor Day and you may have something going.  You expect Republicans to just give up the days where they celebrate the birth of Santa Claus and The Almighty Turkey?

This is why nobody takes the Democrats seriously.  Where is the bipartisanship and the civility?  It's appalling, in my opinion, according to my sources.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Fact #1:  If you can't do it while wearing a mask the ENTIRE time, its not safe to be around other people outside your normal bubble

Fact #2: just because you are related to these people does not make it safe.

In a room with 10 other (non-bubble) people, your odds that at least one person isinfected run from approximately 15% up to 90%, depending on where in the United States you are.  If you'd like to check your county, have fun!  Here is North Dakota, its 87%.

https://covid19risk.biosci.gatech.edu/​


Jesus. Some counties are 99% chance at 15 people. Holy shiat, that almost makes the 50% counties look like a reasonable risk.

Stay the f*ck home. Auntie's cranberry sauce isn't worth it.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: [Fark user image 425x272]

A year old, but whatever.


That needs to have a third branch for "Trump strokes out"
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstNationalBastard: And when Christmas is spent on a ventilator or in a funeral home, they'll all wonder how this happened.


Families are about to lose entire generations in one shot. Talk about watching a slow motion train wreck.
 
wantingout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
*Fear. Fear is coming
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bobtheme: Yeah, mom's driving from SD to WI for Thanksgiving.  They invited me out from Texas.

No thanks.  Think I'll skip it this year.


We caneled plans to go see my 86 yr old mil. She hates us anyway.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
38%. Pretty much exactly what Trump's core approval rating has been for 4 years. Let them gather and infect each other, while the smart 62% of America follows the guidelines and protects themselves.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: I'm having Thanksgiving with my anime statuettes whether you like it or not, and I don't need to wear a mask if they're all in the original packaging.


At least put a mask on your daki
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I am quite excited about having Thanksgiving by myself.  Probably will do a turkey goulash in the crock pot.  Christmas will be more of the same, maybe a pork stew heavy in the green and red chiles.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/drZl6b1H​hds?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


It's too late already anyways



I didn't know that the New York Times data was on GitHub.   Cool!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: 38%. Pretty much exactly what Trump's core approval rating has been for 4 years. Let them gather and infect each other, while the smart 62% of America follows the guidelines and protects themselves.


As long as the other 62% do not give in to the demands of their red hatter relatives, and attend family gatherings.
 
reveal101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wantingout: *Fear. Fear is coming


Oh stop with the projection, the grown ups are talking.
 
jumac
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
taking bets on if we all be on lockdown(the smart states) before or after thanksgiving?
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: At least put a mask on your daki


You're out of your goddamn mind if you think my Donald Trump body pillow is going to wear a mask.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Swanson's TV Dinner should be on this opportunity like white on rice.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've got 3:1 someone shoves a turkey leg down Uncle Milton's throat and Aunt Karen exclaims, "See?! We shouldn't have been wearing masks!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lots of people gonna be getting caskets for Christmas.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Give anti-maskers some sort of identification. Then allow them to use specific venues without masks (i.e. businesses of other anti-maskers). If they try to use a regular facility without a mask they get arrested for public endangerment. Also, they get turned away from the hospital if they have Covid (which should reduce the load on the hospitals considerably).

Pinner: ecmoRandomNumbers: GardenWeasel: snocone: So is winter.
Buy toilet paper.

While you can

It's already disappearing from store shelves. WTF?

Costco was out yesterday in SLC.
I think I have a yellow pages in the basement...


You know you're supposed to throw them out after you use them, right?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wantingout: *Fear. Fear is coming


When I see a hot stove, I'm not scared of it. I can predict the adverse consequences of my actions, and know it's a good idea not to touch it.

A lot of people are going to be (metaphorically) sucking their fingers after the holidays.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Futurama - War Were Declared
Youtube TS3kiRYcDAo
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: 38%. Pretty much exactly what Trump's core approval rating has been for 4 years. Let them gather and infect each other, while the smart 62% of America follows the guidelines and protects themselves.


As if that's how it works.

Those 38% infect large parts of the 62%, too, who on average spread it to another person in their family or friends.

No thanks.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bostonguy: The Venn diagram of those people and Trump supports is almost a circle.


Yep, not a single, large, Biden voting family will gather. Nope, notta one.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, some dink aksed 5 people, and 2 of them said 'party on Garth' ?
What 'survey'? Were any Farkers surveyed?
 
Displayed 50 of 86 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.