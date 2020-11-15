 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Apparently someone broke the first rule   (nbcnews.com) divider line
22
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

1398 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2020 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"A significant amount of marijuana" was also discovered, according to NBC New York.

LEO, their pearls clutched.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Laws of Germany?
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "A significant amount of marijuana" was also discovered, according to NBC New York.

LEO, their pearls clutched.


Leo there, pearls clutched.

/ bored.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wasn't that rule about Fight Club violated??
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Unlicensed fight club?

Does this mean there are actual licensed "fight clubs"?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Attendees of "Rumble in the Bronx" were discovered drinking, smoking and fighting, according to officials -

Wow, that's pretty bad.

- and were not social distancing, they said.

Whoa! Too far!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If people want to beat the hell out of each other, why is that illegal?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Unlicensed fight club?

Does this mean there are actual licensed "fight clubs"?


Yes
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How do you social distance at a fight club?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I box and even with full mouth headgear, you're going to get sweat in your eyes and ears.
 
Mock26
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Normally I really would not care about a fight club. If everyone is an adult and is a willing participant then by all means go and beat the ever living crap out of each other. But, come on, there is a pandemic going on! If you are going to be stupid enough to gather in a large group during a pandemic then at least wear a f*cking mask. Then again, if they are dumb enough to gather in a large group during a pandemic they are too damned stupid to wear a mask.
 
Mock26
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Unlicensed fight club?

Does this mean there are actual licensed "fight clubs"?


Yes. They are called boxing gyms.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Wendigogo: Unlicensed fight club?

Does this mean there are actual licensed "fight clubs"?

Yes


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: How do you social distance at a fight club?


Like this:

Quarantined stuntmen, bruh...
Youtube sYCepHVweJA
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mock26: Wendigogo: Unlicensed fight club?

Does this mean there are actual licensed "fight clubs"?

Yes. They are called boxing gyms.


Yeah not the same.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: How do you social distance at a fight club?


funcarnival.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Patrons were also observed drinking alcohol, smoking, hookah, and not wearing face coverings while failing to social distance,"

Hookah is a verb?
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: "Patrons were also observed drinking alcohol, smoking, hookah, and not wearing face coverings while failing to social distance,"

Hookah is a verb?


Shouldn't it at least be "hookahing"?
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: If people want to beat the hell out of each other, why is that illegal?


It is legal. If they pay taxes and fees.  It's not legal if the gubmint didn't get their cut.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bughunter: Ragin' Asian: How do you social distance at a fight club?

[funcarnival.com image 850x850]


Must remember this for a Christmas present for me....
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The first rule of Fight Club is, "No Fight Club until the farking plague is over."
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.