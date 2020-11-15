 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Australia not only has the deadliest snakes, it also has the sexiest hosepipes (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought they didn't allow any porn on FARK.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not squirting, it's pee.
Wait.  Yeah. Actually it is squirting.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
where da hose at?
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So those guys just stand there discussing it instead of killing them immediately? WTF!
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wet Asp Pussy?

/There's some hose in this house
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything's a dildo if you're brave enough...
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You perverts think thats hot

Tortoise having sex with a shoe, squeaking.
Youtube 6R3BYCT5oWw
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you love it put a sprinkler ring on it.
 
nytmare
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can some brilliant Aussie invent some kind of clippers or grippers that they can pick up the snakes with? Must they do it by hand? "Aha! deadliest snake in the world, let me just grab it by the tail. Ho ho ho. Oh, look... A blue circle octopus, I think I'll go pet it."
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The snake they caught was quite a large example, at a shade over 5 feet long, although some eastern brown snakes have been known to reach 7 feet in length.
It's a particularly dangerous creature. Responsible for a little over half of Australia's snake-bite deaths the eastern brown is rated as the second-most venomous snake on Earth.

Never change, Australia.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Can some brilliant Aussie invent some kind of clippers or grippers that they can pick up the snakes with? Must they do it by hand? "Aha! deadliest snake in the world, let me just grab it by the tail. Ho ho ho. Oh, look... A blue circle octopus, I think I'll go pet it."


We're already on it, this costs about US$30.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: The snake they caught was quite a large example, at a shade over 5 feet long, although some eastern brown snakes have been known to reach 7 feet in length.
It's a particularly dangerous creature. Responsible for a little over half of Australia's snake-bite deaths the eastern brown is rated as the second-most venomous snake on Earth.

Never change, Australia.


The story is a little misleading. The actual number of snake bite deaths in Australia is very low, zero most years. So yeah the venom is very toxic but the actual snake would much rather slither away from you than attack, very different to, say, rattlesnakes in the US.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WithinReason: You perverts think thats hot

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6R3BYCT5​oWw]


When I was a teenager (Long long time ago in a galaxy far, far away) (Well... Boston), I had a summer job in the Museum of Science's live animal center, cleaning cages, feeding animals and the like.

My boss left his bike helmet sitting next to the tortoise enclosure as I was cleaning it once, and since he was such a slow beastie (the tortoise, not my boss) we would just let him wander about while we cleaned his space. So I'm cleaning the enclosure and I hear this "Heeeeeie! Heeeeie! Heeeeie!" Turn around and there he is, humping away at my boss's bike helmet.

Of course, I did the logical thing and tried to move him.... You know how bike helmets have those little slats? Yeah. Pick him up and the bike helmet is there, dangling off. So I had to go find someone to help me get a tortoise penis out of a bike helmet.

Not the worst job I ever had (NSFW naughty words), but that moment was not the most, you know... elegant.
 
wedelw
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Gordon Bennett: The snake they caught was quite a large example, at a shade over 5 feet long, although some eastern brown snakes have been known to reach 7 feet in length.
It's a particularly dangerous creature. Responsible for a little over half of Australia's snake-bite deaths the eastern brown is rated as the second-most venomous snake on Earth.

Never change, Australia.

The story is a little misleading. The actual number of snake bite deaths in Australia is very low, zero most years. So yeah the venom is very toxic but the actual snake would much rather slither away from you than attack, very different to, say, rattlesnakes in the US.


yeah, most Australian snakes will leave if they hear you approaching, but not eastern browns. They will come after you. Bastards of things.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Deadly snake caught after 'getting confused' and trying to mate with garden hose

Snake: "Yeah, that's it...I was confused...Totally wasn't making my own sex doll."
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wedelw: Aussie_As: Gordon Bennett: The snake they caught was quite a large example, at a shade over 5 feet long, although some eastern brown snakes have been known to reach 7 feet in length.
It's a particularly dangerous creature. Responsible for a little over half of Australia's snake-bite deaths the eastern brown is rated as the second-most venomous snake on Earth.

Never change, Australia.

The story is a little misleading. The actual number of snake bite deaths in Australia is very low, zero most years. So yeah the venom is very toxic but the actual snake would much rather slither away from you than attack, very different to, say, rattlesnakes in the US.

yeah, most Australian snakes will leave if they hear you approaching, but not eastern browns. They will come after you. Bastards of things.


Only rarely. An estimated 97 per cent of the time they mostly withdraw or hide.
 
