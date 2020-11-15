 Skip to content
(Click On Detroit)   I know my kid's room is a disaster but... BAM   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
maybe they could make that video a bit larger
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His best porno mags were in there too.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article:
"The biggest thing with chemicals is when you mix them, you never know what's going to happen"

Also the article:
"... dumped all her teenage son's chemicals that he used to make fireworks "

Dumb ass puts explosives in the trash and people are shocked that they exploded.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahahh
My room was just as Toxic as this kids room.....
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The biggest thing with chemicals is when you mix them, you never know what's going to happen "

Yes.  You do.  It's called chemistry.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: "The biggest thing with chemicals is when you mix them, you never know what's going to happen "

Yes.  You do.  It's called chemistry.


A few months back me and the wife saw a recycling truck on fire.

I would bet good money it started because someone threw a used lithium battery into recycling.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... your teenage son is making fireworks to occupy his free time during a pandemic? That's some mighty fine parenting right there.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, when is the BATF going to swoop in on this kid who's probably really making pipe bombs?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: NeoCortex42: "The biggest thing with chemicals is when you mix them, you never know what's going to happen "

Yes.  You do.  It's called chemistry.

A few months back me and the wife saw a recycling truck on fire.

I would bet good money it started because someone threw a used lithium battery into recycling.


Last year, there was a garbage truck that caught fire in southern California. When the driver noticed, he freaked out, pulled over, dumped his load in a grassy area, and started a wildfire.

Could be anything flammable, though. You never know what people are putting in either garbage or recycling bins, even when there are giant stickers on the side telling them what not to throw in there
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boomfield Township, eh?
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vic Berger Presents Emeril Lagasse
Youtube sAcST-__H04
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Bloomfield Township Fire Department quarantined the truck in the Seaholm High School parking lot until they could figure out what was the chemical mix.

That's where I went to high school.  Class of '81.  Used to smoke pot in the tunnel off the cafeteria.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember my first hazmat call. I was posted on the perimeter, one of the hazmat guys drove up, I was talking with him for a minute, and he said,"Here's the Rule Of Thumb," 1) Stick your arm up straight in front of you 2) Stick your thumb up 3) If you can cover the entire incident scene with your thumb, you're half way to safety. 4) Continue backing away
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: So... your teenage son is making fireworks to occupy his free time during a pandemic? That's some mighty fine parenting right there.


When we were getting my dad's house ready to sell, my husband opened the outdoor garbage to drop something in and found a bag full of different kinds of weed, several pipes, a small blow torch (really nice brass) and some coffee packages, I guess to cover the smell. Score! Some neighborhood kid stashed it there and boy did he f*ck up.
 
Rezurok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: The article:
"The biggest thing with chemicals is when you mix them, you never know what's going to happen"

Also the article:
"... dumped all her teenage son's chemicals that he used to make fireworks "

Dumb ass puts explosives in the trash and people are shocked that they exploded.


So much this.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: So... your teenage son is making fireworks to occupy his free time during a pandemic? That's some mighty fine parenting right there.


I'm jealous.   My parents were never that cool.
 
mrparks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My guess is lithium batteries or they were breeding spice weasels.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fsbilly: So, when is the BATF going to swoop in on this kid who's probably really making pipe bombs?


"We thought he was making pipe bombs" is right up there with "We thought he was on PCP" on the list of all-time classic cop excuses for stomping someone without any real justification.

See also:  "He tried to run me over", "He was reaching for his waistband", etc.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Fireworks are certainly on that list along with batteries, solvents, and gasoline. None of that stuff should be thrown out."

Throw the ingredients out one at a time and blow up the dump instead of the garbage truck.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Boomfield Township, eh?


Boomtown Rats?

The Boomtown Rats I Don't Like Mondays
Youtube 9F0voC9Ah-0
 
bfh0417
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: So... your teenage son is making fireworks to occupy his free time during a pandemic? That's some mighty fine parenting right there.


It's Michigan.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe a mutant will come out of this.
 
