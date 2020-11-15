 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Netherlands finally cancels Santa Claus's racist sidekick   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

945 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2020 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Which one?  Comet or Cupid?

Comet: Back to practice.  Oh, no.  Not you. You better go home with your folks.  From now on, gang, we won't let Rudolph join in any reindeer games, right?

Cupid: There's one thing I want to make plain: no doe of mine will be seen with a red-nosed reindeer!
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Venison was the tastiest reindeer if all.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was unaware that santa had a sidekick, black or otherwise.
 
englaja
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good. I can't stand this kind of stereotyping.

Typical bloody Dutch people.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Netherlands finally cancels Santa Claus's racist sidekick

I said my name was Rudolph but you figured out it was really Adolf. Foiled again by the Jews who control the media!
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Borat - The Running of the Jew
Youtube a952gCabSCQ
 
cdsmith74
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Knap gedaan!
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought it was 8-10 black men, not one single person.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I was unaware that santa had a sidekick, black or otherwise.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

englaja: Good. I can't stand this kind of stereotyping.

Typical bloody Dutch people.


The Dutch are like the FIBs of Europe. Mrs. PCoC and I went on vacation several years ago and spent a few weeks driving through Europe. It rapidly because clear that "NL" on your license plate was the same effect as "Illinois" in the US. If you saw somebody doing something stupid or reckless, 9 times out of 10, "NL". Trying to leave a car park and a "NL" car is in front of you trying to pay? Might was well clear you schedule for the rest of the day. Need to scootch over a lane and all the cars have "NL" on their plates? GOOD LUCK.

I came to realize why "Dutch" is such a pejorative adjective. (Dutch courage is just booze, a dutch treat isn't actually a treat, a dutch oven is either a crappy way to cook or a stinky bedtime activity, a dutch wife is just a blow-up doll, a dutch fark--while fun--isn't actual farking, dutch bargain is a bad deal, dutch concert is annoying noise...). The Dutch suck. Their stroopwaffels are good, though.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"They're doing what, now?"
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I like how the article says "opponents call the character racist" but doesnt detail the origins of the character. But its the dailyfail, so what else is new.

He was Santas slave. They tried to "update" him by saying that black color was just chimney soot but no, it was the skin color of Santas slave. And white people have been painting their skin to match the exaggerated brown skin originally depicted as black. It would be so easy just to make them non-blackfaced elves but theyve always done it this way. They just cant stop now!
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh Noses! When will this cancel culture end?  First it was Land O' Lakes who disappeared the Indian maiden.  Then they came for Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben.  I can't live in this changing world without racist caricatures.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Grateful Dead - Black Peter (Studio Version)
Youtube 0Ka6yhEUyos
 
orbister
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DayeOfJustice: He was Santas slave.


[Citation required]
 
Trik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So much for inclusion.
 
krafty420
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Canadian here - I only knew this existed because a local politician of Dutch ancestry got into hot water for showing up in a photo op from a community gathering.  My reaction was pretty much wtf is this, although I guess that ill intent was never there.  Nevertheless, it's not a good look in 2020, so probably a good time hang up the old tradition.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As long as Krampus is still cool I'm down with Christmas.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I was unaware that santa had a sidekick, black or otherwise.


Krampus is disappointed in you.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This thread needs Six to Eight Black Men:

David Sedaris - Six To Eight Black Men
Youtube jIXscGcdGyk
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

orbister: DayeOfJustice: He was Santas slave.

[Citation required]


Like the elves were making bank?
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: englaja: Good. I can't stand this kind of stereotyping.

Typical bloody Dutch people.

The Dutch are like the FIBs of Europe. Mrs. PCoC and I went on vacation several years ago and spent a few weeks driving through Europe. It rapidly because clear that "NL" on your license plate was the same effect as "Illinois" in the US. If you saw somebody doing something stupid or reckless, 9 times out of 10, "NL". Trying to leave a car park and a "NL" car is in front of you trying to pay? Might was well clear you schedule for the rest of the day. Need to scootch over a lane and all the cars have "NL" on their plates? GOOD LUCK.

I came to realize why "Dutch" is such a pejorative adjective. (Dutch courage is just booze, a dutch treat isn't actually a treat, a dutch oven is either a crappy way to cook or a stinky bedtime activity, a dutch wife is just a blow-up doll, a dutch fark--while fun--isn't actual farking, dutch bargain is a bad deal, dutch concert is annoying noise...). The Dutch suck. Their stroopwaffels are good, though.


The dangerous flatlanders are the suburbanites. Drivers from Chicago proper are much better. A bit agressive, sure, but predictable.  If you want kamikaze levels of recklessness go to Indiana.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.