(Twitter) Well, there it is...the saddest Tweet you will ever read today
posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2020 at 2:35 PM



Original Tweet:
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It seems very american to use your last choked out words to call the disease that's killing you a hoax.
 
Mass hysteria. There really is no better word for it.
 
How very phase 2 COVID... in phase 1, Republicans who caught it were "I didn't believe it was real until I got it," and now it's "fark this hoax, send me back out coach!"
 
I have Covid.

I've been in the hospital three times since I was diagnosed ten days ago.

I've sat in a negative pressure room and witnessed a man who was Covid positive have to be restrained by security for refusing to stay in his room or wear a mask.

I've seen the weariness and exhaustion on the nurses faces and bodies.

I've seen the doctors who are just defeated.

And all this in the Greatest Country Ever, where I cannot even be seen by my GP or Cardiologist in office because we're so farking great that nearly a year in they still don't have N95 masks.

This virus has attacked my brain, made me feel like I'm on fire, spiked my blood pressure, dropped my oxygen sats, given me pneumonia, caused a 48 hour headache so bad I was transferred by ambulance as a stroke concern, caused AFib the required treatment twice, and left me so sapped I can barely walk to the toilet.

I've barely coughed. Haven't had a fever over 101. It's like this damn thing just hits system after system looking for weakness to exploit.

It's horrifying. And I did everything right. Wore a mask. Didn't even socialize at all since March. Barely left the house. Had nearly everything delivered. Socially distanced on the few occasions I had to be out. Washed hands and used sanitizer. And I caught it because sociopathic morons have spread it so much in my county that it's near inescapable.

I'm so angry.
 
Holy hell. I haven't been nearly that vigilant. I always wear a mask and I am a handing-washing fool, though. (I was already washing my hands about 20/30 times a day.) I wish you well, and a full recovery.
 
It makes me sad that I have to help subsidize medical care for these people.
 
Gubbo: It seems very american to use your last choked out words to call the disease that's killing you a hoax.


And the only way to change that mindis to let it die.
We've been farked for a while, Trump just let us know how bad.
 
By mid December, I think we're going to be in a world of hurt.

BlueGinger: I'm so angry.


I'm so sorry and I hope you recover.  I don't blame you for being angry.
 
Stupid, pig-headed, willfully ignorant people shouldn't be allowed to breathe.
 
Thanks, guys.

What super farked up is that I have virtually no "Covid" symptoms anymore, but the virus caused heart damage and now my blood pressure is elevated and medications don't seem to be working.

I may wind up in the hospital again of I can get my diastolic under 100 consistently today. So far my lowest reading is 145/112.

So I may be back in again.

And while this is happening, people in my smalll community of East Lake Forest are paving Instagram with their eating out pics.

WHY? Is it that much of a burden to order in? Do you want to kill a neighbor so you can celebrate your birthday?

I'm a previously healthy 40 year old woman who weighs 125 lbs and holes for fun. My only risk factor a minor congenital heart defect that is safe so long as my blood pressure is controlled.
 
Good luck with that.
 
Really hope you recover fully.

Sincerely yours,
Mike
 
Folks, this is what happens when a society spends generations dismantling its education system, progressively lowering standards, and whose popular culture makes stupidity something to be comfortable with.
 
I hope you get better soon.

You have every right to be angry.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Folks, this is what happens when a society spends generations dismantling its education system, progressively lowering standards, and whose popular culture makes stupidity something to be comfortable with.


I don't think it's quite that ignorance is something that you're comfortable with. Not everyone is going to be above average.

It's that your ignorance is every bit as valid as actual facts and knowledge that is slowly dooming america.
 
BlueGinger: 'm a previously healthy 40 year old woman who weighs 125 lbs and holes for fun. My only risk factor a minor congenital heart defect that is safe so long as my blood pressure is controlled.


?
 
BlueGinger: I have Covid.


Beaming good thoughts in your direction.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Folks, this is what happens when a society spends generations dismantling its education system, progressively lowering standards, and whose popular culture makes stupidity something to be comfortable with.


Equal rights does not mean your dumbass uninformed opinion is equivalent to an expert opinion.
 
Healthcare professionals are better people than me. I wouldn't have treated these assholes with nearly this much respect.
 
did not learn a farking thing from 1918 flu. morans.
 
Let them die.   We will all feel much better afterwards.
 
I have a relative who died after spending two months in the hospital with COVID-19. Lost 70 pounds, constantly dealt with fluid filled lungs, had two serious infections, and bed sores, and eventually his heart failed.

Anti-masker, virus is overblown, Trumpanzee. I don't even feel a little sorry for him. Feel sorry for the folks he might have infected, feel sorry for the drain he put on the health care system, but these farkers deserve it.

I'm taking notes on which of my FB friends post selfies from large unmasked family holiday gatherings and will mock them mercilessly if they get it.
 
A local obituary last week mentioned a death after a short battle with a foreign virus. Somebody has to be blamed, just not those responsible.
 
I simply can't think of another example of a plague where people were denying it was happening. And I've taught uni courses on the shiatory of sicence, the history of technology, and Indigenous history (just to throw in cross-cultural different interpretations of how disease works). I've never seen anything, in any century, millennium, or religious and social context, like what the USA is doing now.
 
I keep coming back to the complete lack of leadership the last four years. It wouldn't have solved everything but if the President and one whole disgusting party hadn't undermined science and compassion we could be a whole farkton better off.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker: did not learn a farking thing from 1918 flu. morans.


We didn't learn anything from March......
 
BlueGinger: I have Covid.

I've been in the hospital three times since I was diagnosed ten days ago.

I've sat in a negative pressure room and witnessed a man who was Covid positive have to be restrained by security for refusing to stay in his room or wear a mask.

I've seen the weariness and exhaustion on the nurses faces and bodies.

I've seen the doctors who are just defeated.

And all this in the Greatest Country Ever, where I cannot even be seen by my GP or Cardiologist in office because we're so farking great that nearly a year in they still don't have N95 masks.

This virus has attacked my brain, made me feel like I'm on fire, spiked my blood pressure, dropped my oxygen sats, given me pneumonia, caused a 48 hour headache so bad I was transferred by ambulance as a stroke concern, caused AFib the required treatment twice, and left me so sapped I can barely walk to the toilet.

I've barely coughed. Haven't had a fever over 101. It's like this damn thing just hits system after system looking for weakness to exploit.

It's horrifying. And I did everything right. Wore a mask. Didn't even socialize at all since March. Barely left the house. Had nearly everything delivered. Socially distanced on the few occasions I had to be out. Washed hands and used sanitizer. And I caught it because sociopathic morons have spread it so much in my county that it's near inescapable.

I'm so angry.


You should beat the shiat out of the next person who doesn't take it seriously in the hospital.
 
Right-wing media is literally killing people with misinformation.

It's so maddening.
 
