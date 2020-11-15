 Skip to content
(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Wondering where to have your engagement pictures taken? How about Chick-fil-A   (klkntv.com) divider line
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're gay for that chicken!
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why was the greenlit on a Sunday? Come on, subby...
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
vice signaling!
 
mcmnky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How about no.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Engagement photos?  That's a thing?

My eyes just rolled so hard I have a headache.
 
drayno76
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So they're either homophobic or they both love some good cock.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
he looks like a Muppet
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Engagement photos?  That's a thing?


I assumed they would be "artistic"

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And this affects anyone else how, exactly?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Those hen and rooster gimp suits seem just a tad over the top to me but you kids go on and do your thing.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Um... no?

mcmnky: How about no.


I like it! I'll take an order of "Hell, no!"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The chicken is good but it's not that good.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How can we get attention and show the world how much we hate the gays?
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

drayno76: So they're either homophobic or they both love some good cock.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
KFC Corsage commercial - KFC Original Recipe #HowDoYouKFC
Youtube eQYDaqE2JnQ
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
After our engagement we went to Arby's, if you know what I mean.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Advertising your photography business is fun.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: And this affects anyone else how, exactly?


This is an ad. This is a couple that will, most assuredly, look to wrangle a bit of quid pro quo from their Chick-Fil-A franchise - "cater our wedding, we'll give you lots of exposure" - given that the franchise wants to use those pics on their social media. And, in return, Chick-Fil-A gets to feature a pair of nice, white, hetero Nebraska newlyweds, they get to have an inexpensive catered wedding, and everybody's happy - HAPPY!

Never mind the fact that, during a pandemic in which the restaurants are drive-thru only, these two fools are staging parking lot photos while not wearing a mask, pretending to eat outside at a restaurant that won't actually allow them to do so.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's an awful lot of "every accusation is a confession" in this thread.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Engagement photos?  That's a thing?

My eyes just rolled so hard I have a headache.


Once upon a time, engagements in middle- and upper-class society were announced in the local paper.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: And this affects anyone else how, exactly?


Yeah it's tacky as all hell, but I also don't care.
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Oreminer: There's an awful lot of "every accusation is a confession" in this thread.


I hate homophobes but not chicken.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Oreminer: There's an awful lot of "every accusation is a confession" in this thread.


Yep, you sussed it out good - I'm secretly an ad executive, jealous that Chick-Fil-A cut me out of the loop.
 
Salmon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: TheCableGuy: Engagement photos?  That's a thing?

My eyes just rolled so hard I have a headache.

Once upon a time, engagements in middle- and upper-class society were announced in the local paper.


our local rag was so small that it was on the same page as the obits, I always found that funny as a kid.
 
Famishus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
To be followed by:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A Lincoln couple wanted to add a little twist to their engagement photos, so they took them at Chick-fil-A.

Where do people normally take their "engagement photos" that makes this such a "twist"?
I've never heard of such a thing, either.
Why is this news? Who cares?
Chick-Fil-A chicken is alright, Popeye's spicy chicken sandwich is better. My chicken sandwich I make is better.
There, got all that addressed.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Resident Muslim: And this affects anyone else how, exactly?

This is an ad. This is a couple that will, most assuredly, look to wrangle a bit of quid pro quo from their Chick-Fil-A franchise - "cater our wedding, we'll give you lots of exposure" - given that the franchise wants to use those pics on their social media. And, in return, Chick-Fil-A gets to feature a pair of nice, white, hetero Nebraska newlyweds, they get to have an inexpensive catered wedding, and everybody's happy - HAPPY!

Never mind the fact that, during a pandemic in which the restaurants are drive-thru only, these two fools are staging parking lot photos while not wearing a mask, pretending to eat outside at a restaurant that won't actually allow them to do so.


thatsabingo.gif

As for the couple, they plan to get married on September 10th, 2021 and are set on serving their favorite fast food at the wedding.
 
