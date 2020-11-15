 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Forty years in the desert? Try 50 years in Michigan. Oy vey In the summer you're schvitzing like uncle Solly in a sauna, and the winter, it's so cold that your schmear won't even spread on a bagel, which aren't nearly as good as the ones in Brooklyn   (foxnews.com) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm sure the brats are kosher.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Make sure to take a land route when extraditing him.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why did they quit printing high altitude directions on the boxes?
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would assume becoming a pharmacist would have involved fingerprinting?

Guess not.

I mean you're literally in charge of narcotics...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: I'm sure the brats are kosher.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not yet?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and will give you SUCH a crick in the neck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bigsack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an idiot
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Finly found one of those violent protestors.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I'm sure the brats are kosher.


That's not a nice thing to say about children at Sunday School!

Not un-true, of course.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, Zingermann's is pretty good, nu?
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
TFA:  where he was working as a traveling pharmacist

Traveling Pharmacist is the name of my Traveling Wilburys cover band/CBD business.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I read the comments Ray.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AtlanticCoast63: TFA:  where he was working as a traveling pharmacist

Traveling Pharmacist is the name of my Traveling Wilburys cover band/CBD business.


Ted Leo and the Pharmacists already covered?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
50 years on the sacrificial lam?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: [Fark user image 800x1196]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

At least he didn't burn his own pharmacy down to collect the insurance money...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: [Fark user image 800x1196]


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bigsack: What an idiot


All he had to do was not steal $45 of pills from the job. Couldn't do that. Sad.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Stop linking to that shiatstain of a site and it's pit of despair comment section
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Who gets lost for 40 years?

Moses vs Santa Claus. Epic Rap Battles of History
Youtube 0kRAKXFrYQ4
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image image 299x169]
At least he didn't burn his own pharmacy down to collect the insurance money...


Jewish lightning!
 
