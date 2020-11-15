 Skip to content
 
(France 24)   Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi, dating back more than 2,500 years, at the Saqqara necropolis south of Cairo. Will soon decide whether or not to unleash death and mayhem upon the world   (france24.com) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You came back from the desert with a new friend, didn't you, Benny?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What more do we have to lose with 2020 at this point? May as well lean into it.

Find the most opulent sarcophagus, crowbar it open, use it to blast out last night's chili shiat while using the lid to Hank Aaron a black cat into a mirror underneath a ladder while holding an open umbrella and flipping off a mysterious one-eyed old Gypsy woman.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Quit teasing me with these repeats, subby.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Did you watch the doc on Netflix about this?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

No, i didn't know it was on Netflix,  but i did read some of the publications about it on JSTOR.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size

Now when I die
Don't think that I'm a nut
Don't want fancy funeral
Just one like old King Tut


<tut tut>
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you get a chance to visit Egypt, definitely spend time at Saqqara. Hire a local guide. There is so much here that has not been uncovered yet.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Should provide them with a couple weeks' worth of locomotive fuel.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
*looks around*

How will we notice?
 
MorgothsDishwasher [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
People act like mummies are a big deal.  The ancient Egyptians used to mummify people AND animals en masse.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I was taken aback by the - I don't know, velocity? voracity? desperation? - with which the excavators gophered their way through the site. I got a sense that some of it may have been dramatized for the sake of the documentary. I had expected to see the caution and diligent record-keeping practiced by archaeologists seen in other shows, but maybe the Saqqara necropolis is so well known and documented that there's no need.
In any case, the discoveries made and items acquired for the museum were fascinating. Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb II: Egyptian Boogaloo should be interesting.
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wouldn't be a problem if Trump hadn't disbanded the Spectral Assault Preparedness Task Force and redirected funding for the Supernatural Incident Rapid Response Strike Force to the Space Force.

/Perhaps too much time on poltab?
//Or too much time in 2020?
///Third slashie keeps the undead away. Shoo, undead! Shoo!
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

That is particularly true when you consider Biden looks half dead, and Camel Toe looks pretty goulash.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Would you say it's time to crack them open and feast on the goo inside?
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Has Giuliani figured out who they voted for?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

What's wrong with goulash? I like goulash. Does that make me bad? I don't wanna be the bad guy. Fine, I won't eat any more goulash. Satisfied?
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Well shiat, shoulda done that Friday the 13th, and we missed it!
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I did, it was quite good
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I wouldn't know (not my AoE although I have always been fascinated with archeology) but they mentioned the season was shutting down so I guess they have time limits. They didn't say but I would assume that the last thing they wanted to do was leave somewhere half done because robbers may show up
 
polle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do not open before 2021 !!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Most excavation work is usually done during summer break, while the research and analyses are done throughout the rest of the year.   They were probably rushed, in addition to Covid screwing things up.
A lot of excavation work was canceled this year, there werent any fieldschools working in the field.   😕
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

There is a permit system and there are strict timelines.

Yes, the robbers do show up.  When you pay guards something like $.30 a month, some of them can be bribed to look the other way.
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They'll be gone by Easter.
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I've been on Fark for 17 years and that was one of the most misogynistic things I have ever read.  And the worse part is you're proud of yourself for coming up with it AND posting it.  Shame on you.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

We went to a game reserve in South Africa, saw the big animals, well, all except the lions, search as we might.
The last day, our Jeep driver got a call on the radio and mentioned that another group had spotted the lions, and wouldn't you know it, they were there on one of the trails!

We were very excited.

/in hindsight, it felt really convenient to find them this way on the last day of the trip
 
