(Yahoo)   Muslim woman getting in the way of a white male first class passenger? That's an arresting
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sometimes you just meet an assh*le in Port Authority. Just luck of the draw.

That the employees supported his bullsh*t is a whole different thing.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sometimes an air marshall can seem rude.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She had an argument with a guy at TSA. She carried a grudge to the plane but he sat there quietly? Am I reading this wrong? How would the flight attendant know (or care) what happened before you got on the plane?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you run into assholes all day at Newark airport, they're probably assholes...but you still might be one too.

/what does her being Muslim have to do with it?
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: She had an argument with a guy at TSA. She carried a grudge to the plane but he sat there quietly? Am I reading this wrong? How would the flight attendant know (or care) what happened before you got on the plane?


The entire story is unclear....I'm not sure that there was even a plane.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheYeti: Bowen: She had an argument with a guy at TSA. She carried a grudge to the plane but he sat there quietly? Am I reading this wrong? How would the flight attendant know (or care) what happened before you got on the plane?

The entire story is unclear....I'm not sure that there was even a plane.


We're supposed to assume that the white man was an evil islamophobe and not that in any way this angelic woman (who we are noted had her face covered above her nose) did absolutely nothing wrong...


/other than have two arguments in Newark airport in one day
//was someone having a bad day because they lost their election?
/3 then immediately goes on a rant assuming everything has to do with her religion
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: If you run into assholes all day at Newark airport, they're probably assholes...but you still might be one too.

/what does her being Muslim have to do with it?


Clicks drive traffic.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched an intoxicated black woman throw a drink at a guy in a Las Vegas Airport, then start crying when they arrested her. I'm pretty sure she wrote on her blog that she was arrested because she was black.

Go through life with a chip on your shoulder and you run into trouble. I'm pretty sure the phone call was legit as well, just like Jussie Smolletts'.

And I'm sure this has nothing to do with her career as a someone how make it a point to spout out how awful Muslims are treated in the USA every second of every day.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby making another social media activist out to be a victim? On Fark? Color me a straight white male surprised.
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The darling broad was slow as shiat taking off her goddamn shoes like a diva, and I paid for this prescreen bullshiat and have to get to Chicago yesterday, ferfarksakes.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was everybody wearing masks? Does her face covering count?   Or is it just assumed now everyone is masked?
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember the class in writing a newspaper article from third grade. Answer who, what, where, when, and how. Go from general to specific. Now writing seems to be he said/she said chronology with any real information below the "click here to continue reading" i.e. load more ads.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Simply due to the cost, airlines do not evacuate entire planes at the gate for no reason.  There's obviously more to this story. The "reporter", Lori Comstock, did a s**t job.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wearing a hijab with the veil covering her nose and mouth


Fark user imageView Full Size


She's wearing a baseball cap and mask. I'm curious as to how the guy that complained knew she was muslim.
She doesn't "look muslim", she just looks pretty much like every other baseball hat and neck gator wearing person on the planet at the moment. So I'm having a hard time believing she was singled out for how she was dressed.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ok. So i read almost the entire article and the woman oozes with "OMG IMMA ATTENTION WHORE!!!!"
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ya, cuz getting a bunch of AntiWhite, AntiAuthority followers to call your special interests groups for help is what you really should do instead of keeping your mouth shut and getting an actual lawyer.
But hey, Attention Whore got her attention and will probably milk it for weeks on end.
Why does she have to cram her religion into every aspect of her life?
First Muslim this, bla bla Muslim that.
Sounds like she's doing everything just to be a shiat disturber and uses her religion as trolling bait.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is basically the perfect article for fark. It has too few details to know what actually happened, but includes enough one-sided wild speculations to give me my outrage fix.
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can everyone ( not just women) get over the Groucho Marx eyebrows Look already?
 
sprgrss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have zero idea who she is and if her account of the events is accurate but all my sympathy for her disappeared when I read that everyone else on the plane had to deplane because she refused to leave.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Wearing a hijab with the veil covering her nose and mouth


[Fark user image image 600x385]

She's wearing a baseball cap and mask. I'm curious as to how the guy that complained knew she was muslim.
She doesn't "look muslim", she just looks pretty much like every other baseball hat and neck gator wearing person on the planet at the moment. So I'm having a hard time believing she was singled out for how she was dressed.


Ya, that's not what I was picturing from the article.

I would have no idea about anything about her, other than of course asshole, until she called for people to call CAIR.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: This is basically the perfect article for fark. It has too few details to know what actually happened, but includes enough one-sided wild speculations to give me my outrage fix.


*Breaks wooden chair over Chemlight Battery's head*

LET'S TEAR THIS PLACE APARRRRRRRRT!!!
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Ok. So i read almost the entire article and the woman oozes with "OMG IMMA ATTENTION WHORE!!!!"
[Fark user image image 425x267]

Ya, cuz getting a bunch of AntiWhite, AntiAuthority followers to call your special interests groups for help is what you really should do instead of keeping your mouth shut and getting an actual lawyer.
But hey, Attention Whore got her attention and will probably milk it for weeks on end.
Why does she have to cram her religion into every aspect of her life?
First Muslim this, bla bla Muslim that.
Sounds like she's doing everything just to be a shiat disturber and uses her religion as trolling bait.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Is this the same Council on American-Islamic Relations that was named a terrorist organization by the United Arab Emirates? Along with Al Qaeda & Islamic State.

Huh.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I read the headline and though, "Well, Fark has made up it's mind despite any real facts." and the I read the thread. There may be some very little inkling of hope for this site yet. Maybe.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: This is basically the perfect article for fark. It has too few details to know what actually happened, but includes enough one-sided wild speculations to give me my outrage fix.


Only thing missing is that the white, male, first class passenger wasn't wearing a MAGA hat.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I seem to have dropped this....

t
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm no more informed after reading the article than I was before.  I may need to read it a couple more times to understand what happened, but Sunday morning is not the time for that kind of effort.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: abhorrent1: Wearing a hijab with the veil covering her nose and mouth


[Fark user image image 600x385]

She's wearing a baseball cap and mask. I'm curious as to how the guy that complained knew she was muslim.
She doesn't "look muslim", she just looks pretty much like every other baseball hat and neck gator wearing person on the planet at the moment. So I'm having a hard time believing she was singled out for how she was dressed.

Ya, that's not what I was picturing from the article.

I would have no idea about anything about her, other than of course asshole, until she called for people to call CAIR.



She's the only one constantly pointing out that she's a VEILED MUSLIM WOMAN!!!!
But she got a few opportunities to plug her website and business, so there's that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
links136 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: TheYeti: Bowen: She had an argument with a guy at TSA. She carried a grudge to the plane but he sat there quietly? Am I reading this wrong? How would the flight attendant know (or care) what happened before you got on the plane?

The entire story is unclear....I'm not sure that there was even a plane.

We're supposed to assume that the white man was an evil islamophobe and not that in any way this angelic woman (who we are noted had her face covered above her nose) did absolutely nothing wrong...


/other than have two arguments in Newark airport in one day
//was someone having a bad day because they lost their election?
/3 then immediately goes on a rant assuming everything has to do with her religion


If she did anything wrong, then what was it?

They won't actually say WHAT she did wrong.  Just that she was kicked off.  Hard to take her world seriously at this point either, but unless you actually come out with evidence or ANYTHING, even the farking charges of why she needed to be kicked off the plane......

What was it?  They won't say.  If they won't say, then why should we take you seriously here?  Why?

ooooooo, her her mouth and nose were covered...... ooooga booga.  What do you think facemasks do?  Leave your mouth and nose exposed?  farking hell.

They gave no explanation.  If even other passengers point out there was no explanation.......

Then perhaps there's a reason to believe maybe it was a mistake.  Heaven forbid.

I don't know if she's innocent, but I probably wait for evidence to actually come out before making any declaration.

However, pointing out covering her nose and face during a pandemic as to mean something, like why you shouldn't trust her word......is quite disturbing.  WTF?  Why point that out?  Everyone I see right now has their mouth and nose covered (hopefully).  Something wrong with that plague rat?
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Let's roll the tape and see what actually happened.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

links136: They won't actually say WHAT she did wrong.


Because they probably can't comment on it.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Media figure" acts like you'd expect a media figure to act. News at 11.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

links136: ColonelCathcart: TheYeti: Bowen: She had an argument with a guy at TSA. She carried a grudge to the plane but he sat there quietly? Am I reading this wrong? How would the flight attendant know (or care) what happened before you got on the plane?

The entire story is unclear....I'm not sure that there was even a plane.

We're supposed to assume that the white man was an evil islamophobe and not that in any way this angelic woman (who we are noted had her face covered above her nose) did absolutely nothing wrong...


/other than have two arguments in Newark airport in one day
//was someone having a bad day because they lost their election?
/3 then immediately goes on a rant assuming everything has to do with her religion

If she did anything wrong, then what was it?

They won't actually say WHAT she did wrong.  Just that she was kicked off.  Hard to take her world seriously at this point either, but unless you actually come out with evidence or ANYTHING, even the farking charges of why she needed to be kicked off the plane......

What was it?  They won't say.  If they won't say, then why should we take you seriously here?  Why?

ooooooo, her her mouth and nose were covered...... ooooga booga.  What do you think facemasks do?  Leave your mouth and nose exposed?  farking hell.

They gave no explanation.  If even other passengers point out there was no explanation.......

Then perhaps there's a reason to believe maybe it was a mistake.  Heaven forbid.

I don't know if she's innocent, but I probably wait for evidence to actually come out before making any declaration.

However, pointing out covering her nose and face during a pandemic as to mean something, like why you shouldn't trust her word......is quite disturbing.  WTF?  Why point that out?  Everyone I see right now has their mouth and nose covered (hopefully).  Something wrong with that plague rat?


Seek help.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

links136: ColonelCathcart: TheYeti: Bowen: She had an argument with a guy at TSA. She carried a grudge to the plane but he sat there quietly? Am I reading this wrong? How would the flight attendant know (or care) what happened before you got on the plane?

The entire story is unclear....I'm not sure that there was even a plane.

We're supposed to assume that the white man was an evil islamophobe and not that in any way this angelic woman (who we are noted had her face covered above her nose) did absolutely nothing wrong...


/other than have two arguments in Newark airport in one day
//was someone having a bad day because they lost their election?
/3 then immediately goes on a rant assuming everything has to do with her religion

If she did anything wrong, then what was it?

They won't actually say WHAT she did wrong.  Just that she was kicked off.  Hard to take her world seriously at this point either, but unless you actually come out with evidence or ANYTHING, even the farking charges of why she needed to be kicked off the plane......

What was it?  They won't say.  If they won't say, then why should we take you seriously here?  Why?

ooooooo, her her mouth and nose were covered...... ooooga booga.  What do you think facemasks do?  Leave your mouth and nose exposed?  farking hell.

They gave no explanation.  If even other passengers point out there was no explanation.......

Then perhaps there's a reason to believe maybe it was a mistake.  Heaven forbid.

I don't know if she's innocent, but I probably wait for evidence to actually come out before making any declaration.

However, pointing out covering her nose and face during a pandemic as to mean something, like why you shouldn't trust her word......is quite disturbing.  WTF?  Why point that out?  Everyone I see right now has their mouth and nose covered (hopefully).  Something wrong with that plague rat?


There's the Fark we all know. Your point was passible right up until you felt the need to insult for no apparent reason.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

UNITEthe United States.
We Are The People.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Wearing a hijab with the veil covering her nose and mouth


[Fark user image image 600x385]

She's wearing a baseball cap and mask. I'm curious as to how the guy that complained knew she was muslim.
She doesn't "look muslim", she just looks pretty much like every other baseball hat and neck gator wearing person on the planet at the moment. So I'm having a hard time believing she was singled out for how she was dressed.


I'm just waiting to see this when she pulls that thing down..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bowen: She had an argument with a guy at TSA. She carried a grudge to the plane but he sat there quietly? Am I reading this wrong? How would the flight attendant know (or care) what happened before you got on the plane?


Ah.. the racist shiatfark deliberately misrepresents what happened.  Go for it you racist shiatfark!

FOAD.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PickleBarrel: Bowen: She had an argument with a guy at TSA. She carried a grudge to the plane but he sat there quietly? Am I reading this wrong? How would the flight attendant know (or care) what happened before you got on the plane?

Ah.. the racist shiatfark deliberately misrepresents what happened.  Go for it you racist shiatfark!

FOAD.


She's a chunky BBW.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flondrix
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: Can everyone ( not just women) get over the Groucho Marx eyebrows Look already?


I'm sure it has been done, but has anyone see a "Groucho" Covid mask?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As an entitled white male myself, I would have more sympathy for her if she had said that the guy reclined his seat back even before takeoff.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bowen: She had an argument with a guy at TSA. She carried a grudge to the plane but he sat there quietly? Am I reading this wrong? How would the flight attendant know (or care) what happened before you got on the plane?


ChuckRoddy: I watched an intoxicated black woman throw a drink at a guy in a Las Vegas Airport, then start crying when they arrested her. I'm pretty sure she wrote on her blog that she was arrested because she was black.

Go through life with a chip on your shoulder and you run into trouble. I'm pretty sure the phone call was legit as well, just like Jussie Smolletts'.

And I'm sure this has nothing to do with her career as a someone how make it a point to spout out how awful Muslims are treated in the USA every second of every day.


I agree.  if there is ONE incident of a minority not being a perfect angel, than ANY and ALL incidents of racism is just those uppity n*gers fault.

That's why police are allowed to brutalize and murder blacks if they get belligerent in any way!

Just shut up and grovel like good little slav....er....LAW AND ORDER!!1!1!111
 
Jacksplatt79
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: If you run into assholes all day at Newark airport, they're probably assholes...but you still might be one too.

/what does her being Muslim have to do with it?


I wNt to love in a world where it days woman and man, without the muslim or white.

Why does it have to be racial? Unless he called her dirty muslim or she called him ... whatever you insult a Whiteman with, its irrelevant.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jacksplatt79: ColonelCathcart: If you run into assholes all day at Newark airport, they're probably assholes...but you still might be one too.

/what does her being Muslim have to do with it?

I wNt to love in a world where it days woman and man, without the muslim or white.

Why does it have to be racial? Unless he called her dirty muslim or she called him ... whatever you insult a Whiteman with, its irrelevant.


Honkey. The proffered nomenclature is honkey.

/honkey
 
