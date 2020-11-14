 Skip to content
 
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 811: "It's sElection Time".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: It's sElection Time!

Description: The US elections are over . Show us images with selective color - convert a photo to black and white while leaving the main subject or a portion of the image in full color.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0518 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


/pine warbler,
//WIlmington, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0156 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/lionfish
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0228 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/flamingo family
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Spinnakers on San Francisco Bay this weekend.
(Now with the votey-thing enabled.  Sorry about the dupe, if anyone can remove the previous please do so.)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

And shortly thereafter Bo Peep called the HR department....
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Best viewed embiggened here
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
(1/3)

Flower in Maui, Hi

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
(2/3)

Peacock at the National Zoo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
(3/3)

Mickey Mouse

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Elsinore -- I didn't edit this photo, as this is straight out of camera.  I enabled voting, but...does this count?
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
ascda-select-013 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Ascocenda orchid in bloom
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
hibiscus-select-005 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Hibiscus
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
vette-select-24193 by Jonathan, on Flickr

The new Corvette C8-R in action at Daytona
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One of the local cosplayers, on Instagram @lil_snik_snak
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Another local cosplayer, @eekadude
 
