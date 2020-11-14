 Skip to content
 
(The Atlantic)   Lock yourself down if you want to live   (theatlantic.com) divider line
dave0821 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Hmmm advice based off science, field leading expert opinions, studied facts and actual results....
Whelp sorry to say you're all going to get the covid ain't nobody got time to listen to that
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
8 months ahead of you, pal.

/welcome to the non-party
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
it's too late in the USA
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And just like that all the March comics are good again. 

I had an extra paycheck in November I bought a few months worth of "essentials." We're about 2-4 weeks ahead of when I thought a shut down might be coming. Our governor is set to make some announcements tomorrow morning but my theory is the horse is already bolted and the dumbest among us held the door.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I've left the house twice this year and I think that will be it until sometime in 2021.

We last ate restaurant food Superbowl weekend in February. Not even take out since.

Hubby is essential (medical manufacturing), so he has been working full time this whole time, which upsets him as he is very afraid of bringing this virus home to me. He goes to work and to the grocery store and to the dispensary. That's it.

We have attended no get-togethers, seen no family, have had no guests, have not spent any time out doors in recreation.

I don't think we can get any more hunkered down unless hubby quits his job, which will hopefully not happen.

So we get to continue this severely restricted life for who knows how long because other people cannot think of anyone but themselves.

Of course.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I live abroad and can't go home. So, thank you, fellow Americans for making something as stupid and simple as "wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance" a political nightmare. Seriously, pat yourselves on the back.

/my dog will likely die before I can travel to the States again without a 14 day in, 14 day out quarantine
//sorry you were bothered to put a piece of fabric on your face
///noone wants to see your face anyways, you hideous chode
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We could have had this under control. All we needed was for people to wear their masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands with soap. That is not much to ask. It is to save lives. Sensible people know this.

But no. We had too many people who decided NO ONE TELLS ME WHAT TO DO. That's all this is. Forget about what they say about the Constitution or muh freedumbs. Forget the noise about how they don't believe masks work, or that they think they can't breathe with a mask on. Those are justifications. No one tells them what to do. That's it. Soon we'll be going back into lockdown and they'll be screaming about wanting a haircut again, because rules are for other people.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: We could have had this under control. All we needed was for people to wear their masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands with soap. That is not much to ask. It is to save lives. Sensible people know this.

But no. We had too many people who decided NO ONE TELLS ME WHAT TO DO. That's all this is. Forget about what they say about the Constitution or muh freedumbs. Forget the noise about how they don't believe masks work, or that they think they can't breathe with a mask on. Those are justifications. No one tells them what to do. That's it. Soon we'll be going back into lockdown and they'll be screaming about wanting a haircut again, because rules are for other people.



the same people you are mentioning (rightly so) were fine with completely shredding the constitution , air travel, etc 20 years ago when  terrorists killed 3000 americans in a single day....
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Leader O'Cola: it's too late in the USA


Pretty bleak for a Miley Cyrus song in hindsight.

/Hey a a a aaaaaa
//Its too late for the USA
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: We could have had this under control. All we needed was for people to wear their masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands with soap. That is not much to ask. It is to save lives. Sensible people know this.

But no. We had too many people who decided NO ONE TELLS ME WHAT TO DO. That's all this is. Forget about what they say about the Constitution or muh freedumbs. Forget the noise about how they don't believe masks work, or that they think they can't breathe with a mask on. Those are justifications. No one tells them what to do. That's it. Soon we'll be going back into lockdown and they'll be screaming about wanting a haircut again, because rules are for other people.


Speaking of "rules are for other people":

https://www.sfchronicle.com/politics/​a​mp/Newsom-attended-French-Laundry-part​y-with-more-15725393.php
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Doctors and nurses have much more expertise in managing cases even in using nonmedical interventions like proning, which can improve patients' breathing capacity simply by positioning them facedown.

So 'Proning' is essentially the inverse of 'planking'.  Got it.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Gordon Bennett: We could have had this under control. All we needed was for people to wear their masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands with soap. That is not much to ask. It is to save lives. Sensible people know this.

But no. We had too many people who decided NO ONE TELLS ME WHAT TO DO. That's all this is. Forget about what they say about the Constitution or muh freedumbs. Forget the noise about how they don't believe masks work, or that they think they can't breathe with a mask on. Those are justifications. No one tells them what to do. That's it. Soon we'll be going back into lockdown and they'll be screaming about wanting a haircut again, because rules are for other people.

Speaking of "rules are for other people":

https://www.sfchronicle.com/politics/a​mp/Newsom-attended-French-Laundry-part​y-with-more-15725393.php


Take THAT, lib!

Dude, Fark off with that noise. Yes, newsome is an idiot. Didn't you fly this year?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not going to happen.

I refuse to live in fear of that.

I will continue to wear my mask.
 
peterquince
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is a direct result of Republican leadership and doctrine. Trump is not the disease. He is the symptom of the disease. As long as any Republicans are in office or positions of prominence we will have this problem of encouraging selfishness. This is nothing new. It's the tragedy of the commons writ of large.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Not going to happen.

I refuse to live in fear of that.

I will continue to wear my mask.


Ignoring sound advice isn't bravery.
 
peterquince
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Not going to happen.

I refuse to live in fear of that.

I will continue to wear my mask.


It's not about fear. FFS.

It's about understanding how germs work. Thank you for wearing the mask. But please stop spreading this bullshiat that "people who want to use simple science and kindness and civic responsibility to stop killing hundreds of thousands of people" are somehow cowards.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: I live abroad and can't go home. So, thank you, fellow Americans for making something as stupid and simple as "wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance" a political nightmare. Seriously, pat yourselves on the back.

/my dog will likely die before I can travel to the States again without a 14 day in, 14 day out quarantine
//sorry you were bothered to put a piece of fabric on your face
///noone wants to see your face anyways, you hideous chode


I'm so sorry.  Where are you?
 
reveal101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

peterquince: casual disregard: Not going to happen.

I refuse to live in fear of that.

I will continue to wear my mask.

It's not about fear. FFS.

It's about understanding how germs work. Thank you for wearing the mask. But please stop spreading this bullshiat that "people who want to use simple science and kindness and civic responsibility to stop killing hundreds of thousands of people" are somehow cowards.


I've come terms with the fact that it's the ultimate form of projection. They have to prove to everyone how brave they are by calling the serious ones cowards. Losers!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuartp9
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Gordon Bennett: We could have had this under control. All we needed was for people to wear their masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands with soap. That is not much to ask. It is to save lives. Sensible people know this.

But no. We had too many people who decided NO ONE TELLS ME WHAT TO DO. That's all this is. Forget about what they say about the Constitution or muh freedumbs. Forget the noise about how they don't believe masks work, or that they think they can't breathe with a mask on. Those are justifications. No one tells them what to do. That's it. Soon we'll be going back into lockdown and they'll be screaming about wanting a haircut again, because rules are for other people.

Speaking of "rules are for other people":

https://www.sfchronicle.com/politics/a​mp/Newsom-attended-French-Laundry-part​y-with-more-15725393.php


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whatabo​u​tism
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

odinsposse: casual disregard: Not going to happen.

I refuse to live in fear of that.

I will continue to wear my mask.

Ignoring sound advice isn't bravery.


And fear isn't even bad, though that word seemed to trigger some deep conservatives when I tried to talk to them about the 2018 election caravan of diseased gang members marching on the US/Mexico border. And I didn't even suggest their mood, just scoffed at the threat and said I wasn't afraid of it whatsoever. That doesn't make me a tough guy, it was just clearly political fiction to me.

Being afraid of a legitimate threat is perfectly rational and to some extent, useful reaction. I can't help but see massive insecurity when someone has a knee-jerk reaction to any suggestion that they experience it. Like empathy, it is a fundamental and important part of the human experience.
 
LL316
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I work at a bank and could absolutely do my job from home.  In fact, I did so for 5 years at a previous bank. But this employer?  Nope. Working from home is a bad idea because of reasons.
 
sethstorm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: We could have had this under control


Then the left made exceptions for their own people, especially with get-togethers and celebrations.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

holdmybones: The_Sponge: Gordon Bennett: We could have had this under control. All we needed was for people to wear their masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands with soap. That is not much to ask. It is to save lives. Sensible people know this.

But no. We had too many people who decided NO ONE TELLS ME WHAT TO DO. That's all this is. Forget about what they say about the Constitution or muh freedumbs. Forget the noise about how they don't believe masks work, or that they think they can't breathe with a mask on. Those are justifications. No one tells them what to do. That's it. Soon we'll be going back into lockdown and they'll be screaming about wanting a haircut again, because rules are for other people.

Speaking of "rules are for other people":

https://www.sfchronicle.com/politics/a​mp/Newsom-attended-French-Laundry-part​y-with-more-15725393.php

Take THAT, lib!

Dude, Fark off with that noise. Yes, newsome is an idiot. Didn't you fly this year?


Sorry.  A lib did something once.  That means Republicans don't ever have to do anything again ever.  Logical fallacy out front should have told you.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LL316: I work at a bank and could absolutely do my job from home.  In fact, I did so for 5 years at a previous bank. But this employer?  Nope. Working from home is a bad idea because of reasons.


It's a sign that the manager making that decision can't be trusted to work from home.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dave0821: Hmmm advice based off science, field leading expert opinions, studied facts and actual results....
Whelp sorry to say you're all going to get the covid ain't nobody got time to listen to that


You can prove anything with facts, can't you? I find they tend to cloud my judgement. I prefer to rely on instinct
 
peterquince
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sethstorm: Gordon Bennett: We could have had this under control

Then the left made exceptions for their own people, especially with get-togethers and celebrations.


Over here in reality, you liar, this is a republican disease.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Honestly, it's friends and family saying "oh, it's okay if we watch football on Sunday" or "playdates."

All the little social gatherings are driving this phase where hospitalizations are not being driven by co-morbidity.

Thirties to fifties, that's the vulnerable group this time around.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

silvervial: I've left the house twice this year and I think that will be it until sometime in 2021.

We last ate restaurant food Superbowl weekend in February. Not even take out since.

Hubby is essential (medical manufacturing), so he has been working full time this whole time, which upsets him as he is very afraid of bringing this virus home to me. He goes to work and to the grocery store and to the dispensary. That's it.

We have attended no get-togethers, seen no family, have had no guests, have not spent any time out doors in recreation.

I don't think we can get any more hunkered down unless hubby quits his job, which will hopefully not happen.

So we get to continue this severely restricted life for who knows how long because other people cannot think of anyone but themselves.

Of course.


Why wouldn't you go outside?
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: [Fark user image image 850x866]
And just like that all the March comics are good again. 

I had an extra paycheck in November I bought a few months worth of "essentials." We're about 2-4 weeks ahead of when I thought a shut down might be coming. Our governor is set to make some announcements tomorrow morning but my theory is the horse is already bolted and the dumbest among us held the door.


"What virus"😂
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sethstorm: Gordon Bennett: We could have had this under control

Then the left made exceptions for their own people, especially with get-togethers and celebrations.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: holdmybones: The_Sponge: Gordon Bennett: We could have had this under control. All we needed was for people to wear their masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands with soap. That is not much to ask. It is to save lives. Sensible people know this.

But no. We had too many people who decided NO ONE TELLS ME WHAT TO DO. That's all this is. Forget about what they say about the Constitution or muh freedumbs. Forget the noise about how they don't believe masks work, or that they think they can't breathe with a mask on. Those are justifications. No one tells them what to do. That's it. Soon we'll be going back into lockdown and they'll be screaming about wanting a haircut again, because rules are for other people.

Speaking of "rules are for other people":

https://www.sfchronicle.com/politics/a​mp/Newsom-attended-French-Laundry-part​y-with-more-15725393.php

Take THAT, lib!

Dude, Fark off with that noise. Yes, newsome is an idiot. Didn't you fly this year?

Sorry.  A lib did something once.  That means Republicans don't ever have to do anything again ever.  Logical fallacy out front should have told you.


I should've just posted a pic of Jane Fonda and sent him into a weird blind rage.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: DannyBrandt: I live abroad and can't go home. So, thank you, fellow Americans for making something as stupid and simple as "wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance" a political nightmare. Seriously, pat yourselves on the back.

/my dog will likely die before I can travel to the States again without a 14 day in, 14 day out quarantine
//sorry you were bothered to put a piece of fabric on your face
///noone wants to see your face anyways, you hideous chode

I'm so sorry.  Where are you?


Someone who thinks a pet is a real person.
 
peterquince
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My sister-in-law, the hospital administrator/nurse in the Chicago suburbs says they're seeing a lot of situations where there was like a family birthday party with fifteen people and now three of them are in ICU and one is dead.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Some of don't have that luxury. When Ohio closed down in the spring, both my husband's and my employers said we were essential.
My husband works on an assembly line shoulder to shoulder with people. His company didn't even try to socially distance their employees and provided no PPE or hand sanitizer. He wore a mask, brought his own hand sanitizer and did the best he could considering the circumstances.
We both caught covid a week later. We've recovered and we're never hospitalized thank goodness. Now that it's possible to catch it a second time, I'm worried for his health and mine.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ok, now what?
 
peterquince
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bfh0417: ViolentEastCoastCity: DannyBrandt: I live abroad and can't go home. So, thank you, fellow Americans for making something as stupid and simple as "wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance" a political nightmare. Seriously, pat yourselves on the back.

/my dog will likely die before I can travel to the States again without a 14 day in, 14 day out quarantine
//sorry you were bothered to put a piece of fabric on your face
///noone wants to see your face anyways, you hideous chode

I'm so sorry.  Where are you?

Someone who thinks a pet is a real person.


1- he didn't say that. He expressed that it sucks he may never see his pet again, which....yeah it does.

2- you're a dick.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

silvervial: I've left the house twice this year and I think that will be it until sometime in 2021.

We last ate restaurant food Superbowl weekend in February. Not even take out since.

Hubby is essential (medical manufacturing), so he has been working full time this whole time, which upsets him as he is very afraid of bringing this virus home to me. He goes to work and to the grocery store and to the dispensary. That's it.

We have attended no get-togethers, seen no family, have had no guests, have not spent any time out doors in recreation.

I don't think we can get any more hunkered down unless hubby quits his job, which will hopefully not happen.

So we get to continue this severely restricted life for who knows how long because other people cannot think of anyone but themselves.

Of course.


If there is an empty park space near you for walking, I would recommend utilizing it. It can do wonders for your outlook.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sethstorm: Gordon Bennett: We could have had this under control

Then the left made exceptions for their own people, especially with get-togethers and celebrations.


....while wearing masks  - as opposed to bone-headed stubborn superspreader conservative gatherings done in protest of people smarter than them. Don't look to your left for why 180,000 new people were infected on Thursday. The blame falls squarely on conservative shoulders - from the ex-potus*, on down.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Gordon Bennett: We could have had this under control. All we needed was for people to wear their masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands with soap. That is not much to ask. It is to save lives. Sensible people know this.

But no. We had too many people who decided NO ONE TELLS ME WHAT TO DO. That's all this is. Forget about what they say about the Constitution or muh freedumbs. Forget the noise about how they don't believe masks work, or that they think they can't breathe with a mask on. Those are justifications. No one tells them what to do. That's it. Soon we'll be going back into lockdown and they'll be screaming about wanting a haircut again, because rules are for other people.


the same people you are mentioning (rightly so) were fine with completely shredding the constitution , air travel, etc 20 years ago when  terrorists killed 3000 americans in a single day....


that's silly. 'muricans had massive change by government shoved down their throats, no asking please or saying thank you. we didn't vote in the restrictions placed by the assclowns of WashDC. 'muricans take it up the ass just like folks elsewhere. don't be ridiculous.
 
peterquince
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Leader O'Cola: Gordon Bennett: We could have had this under control. All we needed was for people to wear their masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands with soap. That is not much to ask. It is to save lives. Sensible people know this.

But no. We had too many people who decided NO ONE TELLS ME WHAT TO DO. That's all this is. Forget about what they say about the Constitution or muh freedumbs. Forget the noise about how they don't believe masks work, or that they think they can't breathe with a mask on. Those are justifications. No one tells them what to do. That's it. Soon we'll be going back into lockdown and they'll be screaming about wanting a haircut again, because rules are for other people.


the same people you are mentioning (rightly so) were fine with completely shredding the constitution , air travel, etc 20 years ago when  terrorists killed 3000 americans in a single day....

that's silly. 'muricans had massive change by government shoved down their throats, no asking please or saying thank you. we didn't vote in the restrictions placed by the assclowns of WashDC. 'muricans take it up the ass just like folks elsewhere. don't be ridiculous.


And exactly what federal restrictions have been implemented?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

holdmybones: The_Sponge: Gordon Bennett: We could have had this under control. All we needed was for people to wear their masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands with soap. That is not much to ask. It is to save lives. Sensible people know this.

But no. We had too many people who decided NO ONE TELLS ME WHAT TO DO. That's all this is. Forget about what they say about the Constitution or muh freedumbs. Forget the noise about how they don't believe masks work, or that they think they can't breathe with a mask on. Those are justifications. No one tells them what to do. That's it. Soon we'll be going back into lockdown and they'll be screaming about wanting a haircut again, because rules are for other people.

Speaking of "rules are for other people":

https://www.sfchronicle.com/politics/a​mp/Newsom-attended-French-Laundry-part​y-with-more-15725393.php

Take THAT, lib!

Dude, Fark off with that noise. Yes, newsome is an idiot. Didn't you fly this year?


Yes, I went on some flights this year. So what?
 
peterquince
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The_Sponge: holdmybones: The_Sponge: Gordon Bennett: We could have had this under control. All we needed was for people to wear their masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands with soap. That is not much to ask. It is to save lives. Sensible people know this.

But no. We had too many people who decided NO ONE TELLS ME WHAT TO DO. That's all this is. Forget about what they say about the Constitution or muh freedumbs. Forget the noise about how they don't believe masks work, or that they think they can't breathe with a mask on. Those are justifications. No one tells them what to do. That's it. Soon we'll be going back into lockdown and they'll be screaming about wanting a haircut again, because rules are for other people.

Speaking of "rules are for other people":

https://www.sfchronicle.com/politics/a​mp/Newsom-attended-French-Laundry-part​y-with-more-15725393.php

Take THAT, lib!

Dude, Fark off with that noise. Yes, newsome is an idiot. Didn't you fly this year?

Yes, I went on some flights this year. So what?


Plague rat.
 
