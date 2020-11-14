 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Pro tip: Before donating used clothing you may want to remove the clothing from the corpse   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Sick  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Uncle niknak
Youtube aPTVL0kN3Qc
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pretty sure they were donating the corpse as well.
 
Eravior
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah. They have a separate bin for food donations.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Pretty sure they were donating the corpse as well.


you're supposed to separate them into the proper bins.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Hey! Free dummy!"
 
crinz83
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Eravior: Yeah. They have a separate bin for food donations.


beat me by 3 minutes. i gracefully concede
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: [Fark user image 398x127]


Someone threw away a perfectly good white boy...
Youtube Lv8xFI32hJM
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
First sign of Spring: groundhog sees its shadow.
First sign of Winter: First homeless person to die in a clothes donation bin.

/society is messed up
 
daffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They just mixed up the bin for donations for hospital cadavers with the clothes donations. It happens all the time.
 
