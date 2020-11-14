 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   David Lesh pooped in Maroon Lake, and has been banned from millions of acres of public land as a result   (coloradosun.com) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

399 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2020 at 3:25 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Willie_One_Eye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What a turd.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You can get banned for that? I may need to change my Labor Day plans next year.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This type of dumb-f*ckery pisses me off to no end.
F*ck this clown proper!
Kinda surprised to see that sort of behavior coming from an outdoorsman though. 'Leave no trace' is the golden rule.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Redh8t: This type of dumb-f*ckery pisses me off to no end.
F*ck this clown proper!
Kinda surprised to see that sort of behavior coming from an outdoorsman though. 'Leave no trace' is the golden rule.


There's a whole new breed of, "I do what I want!" biatches out there.  Mostly the ones with sparkly tacticool bullshiat and gear straight out of wannabee catalogues.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A part-time Colorado resident who documents his disrespect for public lands on social media

How is this even a thing?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Barfmaker: A part-time Colorado resident who documents his disrespect for public lands on social media

How is this even a thing?


Stiggin' it.

I think he should be fined every time he goes to the bathroom for a year. He'll learn. (to keep his anus clenched).
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maroon Lake?

Brown Lake now.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Maroon Lake?

Brown Lake now.


Maybe.  We don't know what condition his colon is in.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
'The officer "was also unable to locate the driftwood log in the foreground." '

Are we not doing phrasing any more?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pert: 'The officer "was also unable to locate the driftwood log in the foreground." '

Are we not doing phrasing any more?


No turtles seen poking their heads out of the water either
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He should have heeled it down the drain.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hanging Lake. Sounds about as fun as Gallows Hill.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Redh8t: This type of dumb-f*ckery pisses me off to no end.
F*ck this clown proper!
Kinda surprised to see that sort of behavior coming from an outdoorsman though. 'Leave no trace' is the golden rule.


You remember the attention whore jackholes who were fined for trespassing (and, of course, filming themselves doing so) on sensitive areas in Yellowstone?

They died in my town filming themselves at the top of a waterfall.

https://www.google.ca/amp/s/globalnew​s​.ca/news/4311881/3-people-missing-shan​non-falls-found-dead/amp/


/and nothing of value was lost
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
To answer the question of "why?", blame social media.  People are willing to do just about anything to get "likes".  It's their 15 minutes of fame.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've pooped in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.  It's a bucket list thing.  If not for the current plague, I might have hit other large bodies of water.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Looks like a douchebro https://www.instagram.com/davidlesh/?​h​l=en
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Clearly he is an Artiste dabbling in an unpopular medium. No signs of mental health problems here.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Everyone needs a pond to piss in.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who?
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
With more than most, yet less than many, years under my belt, I have seen some really farked up things. I have, for the most part, stopped asking why because I have learned that basically humans are dicks and that is all the answer you need.

With that said... why? I would like to hear why from this edge lord, dicktard. I suspect some of it ks all "anti covid", some is attention whoring, but after you were caught, after you were on the radar, posting the photo... wtf? What is this guys thinking?

The fact that his lawyer resigned says a lot. I mean lawyers think Mos Eisley is a hive of potential clients so you have to be pretty much a super douche (or poor) for them to drop ya.
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Castrate him.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Watch him proudly declare his intentions to poop in the Badlands then promptly break his leg stepping into a prairie dog burrow just outside of the grounds.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.