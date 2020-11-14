 Skip to content
 
(The Hill) The kids aren't all right
doomsdayaddams
The faculty I work with are all very concerned about their students and are trying to make online courses less demanding. In contrast, some of my kid's professors (different school) are making things as difficult as possible, seemingly unaware that their students are struggling.
 
Bith Set Me Up
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
Jamiroquai - The Kids
Youtube VAxp8VDwBzc
 
recombobulator
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Offspring - The Kids Aren't Alright (Official Music Video)
Youtube 7iNbnineUCI
 
bborchar
This has been really hard on my son, who is on the spectrum. He struggles to make friends and now it's especially difficult for him to play with anyone. I'm not really sure how to deal with it, either.
 
Commander Lysdexic
I'm sure the Fark olds will be along shortly to tell us how they had it worse when they were young and how today's delicate snowflakes need to toughen up.
 
orbister
recombobulator: [i.pinimg.com image 500x722]


https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/chi​l​d-coal-miner/
 
ManimalBlue
bborchar: This has been really hard on my son, who is on the spectrum. He struggles to make friends and now it's especially difficult for him to play with anyone. I'm not really sure how to deal with it, either.


I'm in the same situation. My son is turning 12, on the spectrum and is struggling.
 
bfh0417
Time to crank up the meds on the kids again.
 
peterquince
It's a shame that Republicans have been so selfish that they've extended this plague this long. That really does fark up mental health.
 
