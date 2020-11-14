 Skip to content
 
(Fox 4 KC)   Missouri city closes community center due to COVID-19. And aquatic center. And City Hall. And fire department. And police department. Wait, what?   (fox4kc.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Closed to the public, ya mook. It's not like the police and fire departments aren't working.
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
President Madagascar unavailable for comment.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Positivity rate of 30%. I wonder why?
Oh here we go: There is no mask mandate in Clinton or Henry County at this time.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size


F*ck around and find out idiots.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mizzurah ad 'muh rights' strike again.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Closed to the public, ya mook. It's not like the police and fire departments aren't working.


Maybe, maybe not.  Perhaps the county is stepping up on police and fire activities?  There are multiple fire and police departments in New Mexico that are being dinged for multiple positive tests and state OSHA responses, and multiple positive cases in a two-week period means multiple cops or multiple firefighters or multiple admin personnel who are quarantining at home.  Which has to negatively impact worker productivity.
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Closed to the public, ya mook. It's not like the police and fire departments aren't working.


Exactly.  Our police department lobby was open to the public for decades.  24/7 for most of that time, then Mon to Fri business hours from 2008 to 2020, then closed to the public for Covid.  That doesn't mean the police department ceased to exist, it just meant there had to be a reevaluation of resources during critical times.  If you have the time to wander into the police department lobby, you probably aren't facing an emergency.
 
slantsix
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Maybe, maybe not.  Perhaps the county is stepping up on police and fire activities?  There are multiple fire and police departments in New Mexico that are being dinged for multiple positive tests and state OSHA responses, and multiple positive cases in a two-week period means multiple cops or multiple firefighters or multiple admin personnel who are quarantining at home.  Which has to negatively impact worker productivity.


If only there was some way to find out.

"But for Clinton residents the real impact will be the closing of several city buildings. Starting Monday, the City Hall, police department, fire department, community center, aquatic center, Benson Center and street department are all closed to the public until at least Dec. 1. "

COME. ON. It took you longer to write your half cocked theory than it would have to just read the entire article.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

slantsix: NM Volunteer: Maybe, maybe not.  Perhaps the county is stepping up on police and fire activities?  There are multiple fire and police departments in New Mexico that are being dinged for multiple positive tests and state OSHA responses, and multiple positive cases in a two-week period means multiple cops or multiple firefighters or multiple admin personnel who are quarantining at home.  Which has to negatively impact worker productivity.

If only there was some way to find out.

"But for Clinton residents the real impact will be the closing of several city buildings. Starting Monday, the City Hall, police department, fire department, community center, aquatic center, Benson Center and street department are all closed to the public until at least Dec. 1. "

COME. ON. It took you longer to write your half cocked theory than it would have to just read the entire article.


Or I can just remember what is happening in Albuquerque, where they are temporarily closing and consolidating some police precincts because too many cops are testing positive.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
9694 new COVID cases in Missouri yesterday, about double any recent day.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
it's like christmas, you could steal city hall.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Better hope the virus doesnt mutate like the spanish flu and turns deadly for young people or before we figure it out, millions will be infected and will die with nothing to save them.

99%+ of the second wave of the spanish flu deaths were between 25-35. 195 000 deaths in october 1918 alone.

If you took the numbers infected in the last 31 days, 3.09 million people caught the virus. Just put a death rate of 10%... thats 300 000 dead people in a month.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But Clinton...
 
