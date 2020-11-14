 Skip to content
(KTSM)   If you have recently been sentenced to jail for a misdemeanor in El Paso, Texas, then there's a job opportunity for you to earn a little time off your sentence   (ktsm.com) divider line
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's honest work.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I fall in love with a Mexican girl?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Can I fall in love with a Mexican girl?


media.comicbook.comView Full Size

studyingbreakingbadcourse.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

They spoiled the entire last episode in the first few minutes!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Story is missing a rather key piece of information - is this a volunteer-only kinda work detail, or are they being assigned.  That's a pretty damn important difference considering the work in question.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas Prison: so good you will volunteer to schlep plague corpses for a couple hours' break from it™.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was gonna guess "Volunteer at the morgue".  And I was right.  It's gonna be a long, deadly winter.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Can I fall in love with a Mexican girl?


You could be happy the rest of your life, With a Mexican girl.

FGACDDCBCA

play the notes
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is perfectly normal in a modern first-world country.  Happens everywhere.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the over/under on dead by inauguration day?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since when did Texas care enough about prisoners to provide PPE, when front line medical personnel have to re-use theirs?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are going to make sure these guys have quality PPE so they don't infect everyone in the jailhouse, right?

/stop laughing
 
TheWordGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slave labor to haul bodies, so much winning. Don't care if it's "volunteer", do this or stay in prison longer is a shiatty deal.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Shouldn't all us good people be going there to volunteer our time, so the prisoners aren't enslaved?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You think they could outsource this to the mob, they have a history of making bodies disappear.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What about you round up the OPEN EVERYTHING UP protesters and make them handle the bodies as punishment for being anti-science bastards?
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not cool. There's highways to clean and license plates to stamp. Instead of fines, assign this job as mandatory community service for anti-masking or occupancy limit violations. Maybe that will help educate.
 
cob2f
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
According to Kurt Vonnegut, corpse carriers at Auschwitz got to die next. There was never a shortage of volunteers for that duty.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Give those inmates a few planks and they'll have their own "Make Your Own Jesus" kit.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ZMugg: FGACDDCBCA


https://www.musicca.com/piano
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lol, you think governor roller peg and lieutenant governor old people die for the rich give a f about a bunch of wets (in their eyes)?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Back in the day, I used to walk through an El Paso hospital morgue to get to my volunteer office.  There were dead people lying there.   I recommend a time machine, back before covid, if you're going to do that.  It was cool however.  Volunteering at a hospital is good anytime.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fano: Can I fall in love with a Mexican girl?


There's probably not many to choose from.  It mostly kills older folks.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ABQGOD: Not cool. There's highways to clean and license plates to stamp. Instead of fines, assign this job as mandatory community service for anti-masking or occupancy limit violations. Maybe that will help educate.



make mask non-compliance a felony with 5 years per count of exposure.
THEN assign those felons this work detail.

keep the rest of the normal felons in gen pop safe and quarantine these assholes to their own block.

why are we even locking up misdemeanants right now?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GRCooper: What's the over/under on dead by inauguration day?


Yes.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GRCooper: What's the over/under on dead by inauguration day?


I would wager over another 100,000. Especially if we don't get mandatory mask orders and/or shutdowns. We'll be at 200k/day infections by December at the current rate.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dsmith42: We'll be at 200k/day infections by December at the current rate.


next week
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
El Paso is Spanish for, The Paso
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nope, I rather do my under a year time I have left. The guys signing up probably have multiply bodies/unresolved murders on them and are trying to get out asap, before the state can get enough to build a case on them for those bodies.
 
