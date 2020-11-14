 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Germany comes out with the best STAY HOME YOU IDIOTS ad you'll ever see   (twitter.com) divider line
32
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

1094 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Nov 2020 at 10:53 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Great.  Worth the watch.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now do it with no social safety net worth talking about...
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vygramul: Now do it with no social safety net worth talking about...


This. I'm close to just letting everything open with no restrictions at this point. I mean, we're farked until the vaccine reaches everyone anyway--assuming it ever does, that is.

/history will not look kindly on this country for sure.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Brilliant.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great ad. First thing I thought was they have crappy furniture in the future though.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Great ad. First thing I thought was they have crappy furniture in the future though.


Yeah, it certainly did not look futuristic at all. No robots either.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was waiting for the narrator to say: "That was four years ago. I'm 26 now, and regret nothing."
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

themindiswatching: vygramul: Now do it with no social safety net worth talking about...

This. I'm close to just letting everything open with no restrictions at this point. I mean, we're farked until the vaccine reaches everyone anyway--assuming it ever does, that is.

/history will not look kindly on this country for sure.


I've briefly toyed with the idea but it's our job to try to protect the vulnerable and there are vulnerable people we could save even with an incomplete defense. Even if it's not enforced, there are SOME conservatives who actually believe in law and order, not merely when applied by lead against minorities.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Sacrifice", even a temporary one, is not an American ethos. If our current population was transported back to 1942, 40% would be supporting the Nazis before putting up with rationing or giving up their cast iron pots for the war effort.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vygramul: themindiswatching: vygramul: Now do it with no social safety net worth talking about...

This. I'm close to just letting everything open with no restrictions at this point. I mean, we're farked until the vaccine reaches everyone anyway--assuming it ever does, that is.

/history will not look kindly on this country for sure.

I've briefly toyed with the idea but it's our job to try to protect the vulnerable and there are vulnerable people we could save even with an incomplete defense. Even if it's not enforced, there are SOME conservatives who actually believe in law and order, not merely when applied by lead against minorities.


On the other hand, the collective "oh sh*t" moment that everyone would experience once there ends up being zero available hospital beds anywhere in the country might end up forcing everyone to stay home even without the government mandating it. Of course, that would still guarantee 20-30%+ infected (and quite possibly close to 100% in some subgroups/areas if NYC's any indication) and the resulting long-term consequences--definitely not something we should strive for.

/but oh man does it feel like a fair bit of the country is asking for it.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: OdradekRex: Great ad. First thing I thought was they have crappy furniture in the future though.

Yeah, it certainly did not look futuristic at all. No robots either.


How do you know he wasn't a robot?  Westworld has taught us they can look pretty lifelike...
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I actually saw someone use that argument to try and end a days long corporate email reply-all mess. It was a hilarious email, although it definitely added to the problem and conflicted with its own point.

Awesome commercial. I love the Germans.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Go away! Heroic-ing...
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I did Nazi that coming.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The death rate so far is ''quite low'' but all those plague rats and governors who keep everything open dont seem to realize what will happen to COVID's death rate once all the hospitals and ICU beds are full?

Lets say the death rate is like the world death rate of 3.4%. Once the ICUs/hospitals are full/doctors and nurses say enough is enough and go on strike... then the death rate will climb to 10-20-30% easy.
 
tasteme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Patience was our weapon...and booze our ally!"
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That was a joy
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Government encouraging a large percentage of the population to lay around and do nothing?

Isn't doing that what caused so much trouble for Germans in the late 1930's?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The US needs to pay people to stay the fark at home.

Cover bills, remove debt, don't postpone rent and mortgages: forgive them, etc.

Contract tracing, fines, rapid testing on a widespread basis, facial-recognition temperature checks, the works.

Instead we get a, "stay home, if you want to, wear a mask if you want to, work is closed, but all of your bills need to be paid...oh, and no testing if you're asymptomatic".

It's a farking disgrace.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

vygramul: Now do it with no social safety net worth talking about...


Okay.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: vygramul: Now do it with no social safety net worth talking about...

This. I'm close to just letting everything open with no restrictions at this point. I mean, we're farked until the vaccine reaches everyone anyway--assuming it ever does, that is.

/history will not look kindly on this country for sure.


I'm in favor of just opening everything up just to see what happens.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The death rate so far is ''quite low'' but all those plague rats and governors who keep everything open dont seem to realize what will happen to COVID's death rate once all the hospitals and ICU beds are full?


Since we're heading into another peak of infections and deaths nationwide, we may well know soon enough.  If not by Thanksgiving, then by Christmas
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The death rate so far is ''quite low'' but all those plague rats and governors who keep everything open dont seem to realize what will happen to COVID's death rate once all the hospitals and ICU beds are full?

Lets say the death rate is like the world death rate of 3.4%. Once the ICUs/hospitals are full/doctors and nurses say enough is enough and go on strike... then the death rate will climb to 10-20-30% easy.


That's just the 'rona cases. That's not counting people who can't get help after a heart-attack or car accident.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They get an national message from their leaders for unity ,, We get a whiny little cry baby yelling he was robbed and his lawyer holding a news conference in front of a store that sells sacks of cow shiat .. This timeline sucks ..
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Testiclaw: The US needs to pay people to stay the fark at home.

Cover bills, remove debt, don't postpone rent and mortgages: forgive them, etc.

Contract tracing, fines, rapid testing on a widespread basis, facial-recognition temperature checks, the works.

Instead we get a, "stay home, if you want to, wear a mask if you want to, work is closed, but all of your bills need to be paid...oh, and no testing if you're asymptomatic".

It's a farking disgrace.


It's not going to happen. Has anyone checked on that Alaskan congressman? Is he okay? He's 87.
 
zang
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Testiclaw: The US needs to pay people to stay the fark at home.

Cover bills, remove debt, don't postpone rent and mortgages: forgive them, etc.

Contract tracing, fines, rapid testing on a widespread basis, facial-recognition temperature checks, the works.

Instead we get a, "stay home, if you want to, wear a mask if you want to, work is closed, but all of your bills need to be paid...oh, and no testing if you're asymptomatic".

It's a farking disgrace.


I wonder if we could work something out so that people get a regular check in the mail now, as long as they're willing to sign up for like 5% more federal income tax until it's paid back?  Kind of like the socialized alternative, except I don't have to pay for your benefits and you don't have to pay for mine.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: I'm in favor of just opening everything up just to see what happens.


That's what the USA has been doing since April. How's that going for you?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: AllCatsAreBeautiful: I'm in favor of just opening everything up just to see what happens.

That's what the USA has been doing since April. How's that going for you?


I haven't seen a difference honestly. My job is work from home permanently and I have a garden to grow my own vegetables. I have rarely hit up bars or concerns in the past few years. It's just much easier to smoke and drink at home.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Never have we been asked to do so little. Never have we been so stupid and selfish that even that was asking too much.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.