(NYPost)   They've caught the asshat who attacked Rick Moranis   (nypost.com) divider line
17
    More: Followup  
17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Zuul?
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone attacked Rick Moranis completely unprovoked?

Not watching that video of the assault.  I don't feel like being enraged and wishing painful death on someone today.

Just glad Rick is okay.  And his assailant is obviously nuts, given his record.   Put him away please.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cythraul: Someone attacked Rick Moranis completely unprovoked?

Not watching that video of the assault.  I don't feel like being enraged and wishing painful death on someone today.

Just glad Rick is okay.  And his assailant is obviously nuts, given his record.   Put him away please.


Ya, it happened some time around the election. Pissed off most normal people. The perp sounds like he's got himself either a mental illness or a personality order.

/why not both?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cythraul: Someone attacked Rick Moranis completely unprovoked?

Not watching that video of the assault.  I don't feel like being enraged and wishing painful death on someone today.

Just glad Rick is okay.  And his assailant is obviously nuts, given his record.   Put him away please.


Flat out walked by out of nowhere and just decked him.  Was one of the single most unified threads I've ever seen on Fark - every poster was pretty much typing some variation of, "Nobody's ok with that MFer."
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rick Moranis. Seems to be an extremely nice guy. What a shame.

Did the assailant ask him "What's the frequency Kenneth?" or just hit him?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Beauty.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cythraul: Someone attacked Rick Moranis completely unprovoked?

Not watching that video of the assault.  I


Well, I am probably the only guy who appreciates the irony here. On SCTV, Moranis' breakout character was the video guy, perhaps the world's first tech hipster, who was really REALLY into VHS, mixing, effects and editing.

I think Rick still has a sense of humor, and might say, "That's some great video!"

/random violence is ugly and scary
//by eerie coincidence, I watched Ghost Busters last night
///I guess he was attacked a month ago, but I never heard about it.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bill Burr inconsolable.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
String em up!

No, get the disturbed man the help he needs, then string em up!
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cythraul: And his assailant is obviously nuts, given his record.   Put him away please.


TFA doesn't even indicate whether the perp will be held after arraignment. Thanks to New York half-assing bail reform when they had an example right next door in New Jersey of how to do it right, the assailant may well be back on the street in a few days.

You know you done screwed up but good when New Jersey is in the Gallant role for a change.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: Cythraul: Someone attacked Rick Moranis completely unprovoked?

Not watching that video of the assault.  I don't feel like being enraged and wishing painful death on someone today.

Just glad Rick is okay.  And his assailant is obviously nuts, given his record.   Put him away please.

Ya, it happened some time around the election. Pissed off most normal people. The perp sounds like he's got himself either a mental illness or a personality order.

/why not both?


Presidential material
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honey, I Caught An Asshole!
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really not that funny.  You don't need bold text for that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Rick Moranis really is surrounded by assholes.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yanno if this was another cop killing an unarmed black man, I'd approve just this once.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Marquis Ventura

That name is straight out of a Rick Moranis movie.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

