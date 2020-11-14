 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Austin News KXAN)   If you've been damaging toilets and urinals at a small-town Texas sports complex, police say urine trouble   (kxan.com) divider line
6
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

29 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2020 at 12:50 AM (4 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, I hadda take a dump, and the urinal was all that was open. Not my fault the porcelain shattered. I'd had Taco Bell that night!
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


♪♪Little old latrine in Lampasas got liquored up late last night
Le Lhasa Apso outside♪♪
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lampasas?!  What the hell?  They're coming up in the world.  There's nothing out there but deer, mesquite and pecans....and now, apparently, a sports complex with urinals worth thrashing.
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No shiat!
 
Todd300
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The President has weighed in.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, police have nothing to go on.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.