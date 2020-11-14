 Skip to content
(Unilad)   German police use sketches from class of six-year-olds to find rogue driver guilty of dangerous driving, now say be on the lookout for stick figure driving a potato   (unilad.co.uk) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Seb and Charles are in either Istanbul or Constantinople. Their potatoes didn't make it out of Q2.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They brought in a play-doh artist to refine the description.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
nfsmods.xyzView Full Size
 
MoparPower
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Twice in one day?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
be on the lookout for stick figure driving a potato

Oh shiat, they are on to me...
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Found the car:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There are a bunch of these.
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Glad Witnesses were able to provide the police with sketches of the rogue driver
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I miss the days of Friday mugshot roundup on TSG.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's great. Also

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This made me reminisce about I'm Better Than Your Kids. God, that shiat was hilarious back in the day.
 
