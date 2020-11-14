 Skip to content
(USA Today)   North and South Dakota fight over who will get the honor of naming SARS-CoV-2 their official state virus
18
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I say they bought their ticket, let them crash.  They love the virus.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How are East and West Dakota holding up?
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah but South Dakota's governor went out and shot at some birds. I thought that was supposed to eradicate the virus.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: How are East and West Dakota holding up?


You mean Wisconsin and Idaho? Ay-yep, just as bad

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fark the TrumpHole States of America

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It sucks when people who don't believe in reality get elected to govern in reality. The constitution says that government must promote the general welfare, but Trumpistas only care about the parts that say guns and churches.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: It sucks when people who don't believe in reality get elected to govern in reality. The constitution says that government must promote the general welfare, but Trumpistas only care about the parts that say guns and churches.


South Dakotans are really nice folks but they generally don't know what's going on in the country and have little interest in learning. That's how you get people like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We finally got a mask mandate in North Dakota and schools might shut down Monday...

HOWEVER

Stats show our R1.15 means our best case scenario is to hope for "only" 1/3 of the state will have had COVID.

Nationally we're on pace for 400,000+ deaths.  More than that suffering from hospitalizations or Long COVID

Here is my source
(60k cases now leads to 240k over the course of the next few weeks and months
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just join the two states together and give statehood to puerto rico.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Our situation has changed, and we must change with it," Burgum said in a video message posted at 10 p.m. Friday.

The situation changed months ago and you should have changed then, but you chose not to.  Now it's too late.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mofa: It sucks when people who don't believe in reality get elected to govern in reality. The constitution says that government must promote the general welfare, but Trumpistas only care about the parts that say guns and churches.


I hope the virus mutates and it becomes like 25% deadly. All these covid-denying farks are gonna end up dead and the world will be better for it.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"We already know that lockdowns don't stop the spread of the virus." said Governor Noem.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size



I, for one, find it absolutely annoying when people like this state a falsehood by framing it in the phrase "we already know..." when we in fact know the exact f*cking opposite.

Noem is a murderous c*nt of a Governor. As a Michigander, I say we should put her in a steel cage with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and let them fight it out. Winner gets to make COVID-19 rules for both states.

/Big Gretch would win.
//I don't care if Noem was a ranchin' gal. She's an idiot.
///Gretchen would outwit her, then Dana Nessel would toss in a steel chair to finish the job.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Vying for the title of Best Dakota
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
South Deathkota
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I say they bought their ticket, let them crash.  They love the virus.


Great, except the Dakotas are ground zero for our current surge in cases, so their recklessness is wreaking havoc across the entire country. They're killing a lot of people through their childish impudence.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My aunt from SD wants to visit when my son is born next month. Yeah, that's a big no. I prefer my newborns without plagues.

My family is full of pro-Trump, anti-maskers. Let them all get it and die. At this point, I don't care. The sensible ones are staying home and doing what they need to, and I hope they make it through ok.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kayanlau: Vying for the title of Best Dakota


North Dakota is Best Dakota!
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: mofa: It sucks when people who don't believe in reality get elected to govern in reality. The constitution says that government must promote the general welfare, but Trumpistas only care about the parts that say guns and churches.

South Dakotans are really nice folks but they generally don't know what's going on in the country and have little interest in learning. That's how you get people like this.

[Fark user image image 250x312]


Great. That makes noem the dumbest farking governor in the whole country.
 
