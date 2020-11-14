 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Malfunction in dehumidifier system causes fire at ice factory. If only there were a source of, I mean two sources of water. Among our sources of water are.... Wait, I'll come in again   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Ironic  
Belligerent and Numerous [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
+1 for the headline, subby.
 
SkittleBrau [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Burger King in my town burned down about a year ago due to an equipment fire that started in...

... the ice machine.

/seriously
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prometheus_Unbound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost as unbelievable as a fire at Sea Parks.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't ice-9.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"For my birthday I got a humidifier and a dehumidifier. So I put them in the same room and let them fight it out."

-Steven Wright
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure the roof is on top of everything at the factory.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't need no water
Let the motherfarker burn

Burn motherfarker, burn
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not an ice factory.  The Ice Cube is a skating rink and training facility.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pat Benatar - Fire And Ice
Youtube dsKCU5ll3D0
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Part of my job sometimes involves repairing automotive AC systems. For the lif of me I'm trying to understand why an ice factory needs a dehumidification system. Chilling equipment naturally remove humidity from the air.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: At least it wasn't ice-9.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It sounds like the reference you were going for was, "WarrnCrossBeSkeTrddle"
"What"
"One of the cross beams has gone out of skew on the treadle."
"What's that mean?"

...And so on until the Spanish Inquisition bursts in.
 
PsyLord
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
2020 is one helluva year.  I'm waiting for cats and dogs to living together.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Industrial-grade refrigeration is serious business, with some very nasty chemicals. I visited an ice house once, and before we could enter, they gave us a rundown on, "Here are procedures if there's an ammonia leak..."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's an ice factory in one sense, I guess: Ann Arbor Ice Cube posted to its Twitter and Facebook accounts about the fire, saying the rinks would be closed Saturday, but will reopen Nov. 15.

Their web domain is "a2ice3.com"
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nobody expects fire at the ice factory.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Industrial-grade refrigeration is serious business, with some very nasty chemicals. I visited an ice house once, and before we could enter, they gave us a rundown on, "Here are procedures if there's an ammonia leak..."


My mother had a secretary whose husband was an industrial refrigeration guy. He died in an ammonia leak incident.

The Houston Borden Ice Cream plant explosion was pretty much a standard part of the lesson plans in hazmat classes. Just because DOT calls Anhydrous Ammonia "non flammable" doesn't mean it can't burn under the right (wrong?) circumstances.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wet Fire is the name of my Firehouse cover band.
 
zeronewbury [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Applause, praise, and an oxford comma WELL DONE, SIR.


/sorry about that
//i'm out of breath now, from the shouting
///nice headline
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Imagine working at an ice factory in Michigan in the winter. You wake up every morning, have a hot shower and toss down a coffee, then bundle up and go outside to scrape ice off your driveway, then spend 15 minutes scraping ice off of your car. After that you drive to work on icy roads, looking at ice-covered trees, lakes, rivers, and buildings, then finally get to your workplace where you go inside and make ice all day, wondering at some point why the fark you need to make ice when people can't take a step in Michigan in the winter without slipping on some.

THEN it's quitting time so you go back out to your car in the parking lot, which is covered in ice, and scrape ice off your car, then drive home on icy roads while looking at everything covered in ice, and get home where your driveway is now covered in ice again, and when you get up to your front door the lock is iced over.

When you finally get in, and eventually go to bed, you dream of ice.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There are failures, and there are spectacular failures. And the spectacle glistens in tonight's moonlight.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: I visited an ice house once,


I did thirty times last weekend and will never be the same again

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Elton John - Nikita
Youtube Tg-Q-Acv4qs
 
phishrace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You know what kind of business you should have next to an ice cube factory?

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When I was working in a warehouse, the fear was rarely fire--the entire place was refrigerated, and THAT was the issue. Between all the gases, and the banana ripening center that used a sh*t ton of ethylene, you paid attention to that gas alarm. Fire? We were pallet jacks, and the warehouse doors were right there so escape was pretty damn easy, in any direction. Gas? Whole different story. The gas in the ripening rooms? Concentration wasn't anything to write home about. Catastrophic failure that would lead to the alarms? You could get knocked cold, and then just die in the cloud. Nope. You heard that alarm, you did NOT look over your shoulder, you raced for the nearest door, and THEN you helped folks as they came out.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Icehouse - Touch The Fire
Youtube hgRYNh6YH-Y
 
