(CBS News)   2020 is God's way of teaching everyone the Greek alphabet: Tropical Storm Iota is expected to be a Hurricane by Sunday   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah. We get a couple hurricanes every year.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah, but I have to wear a snuggie when I go out on my back porch, so this whole climate change thing is just a hoax.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stay safe, Central American Farkers

/by that I mean Farkers in Central America, not those who fark Central Americans
//nor do I mean Nebraskans
///I'll come in again
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Let me know when we get to hurricane Ugottz
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

A little distracted?
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who's alphabet will NOAA use next year?
 
khatores
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Central American women are often smoking hot. I'd fark'em.


Closed_Minded_Bastage: Who's alphabet will NOAA use next year?


Your mom's?

/I have no idea
//Just seemed like the middle school thing to say
 
invictus2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Family Guy Wisconsin Nymphomaniac
Youtube AGJ4mnzyUN8
 
The Bestest
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
just waiting for Hurricane Kappa and the inevitable memes that follow
 
ChimpMitten [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
For the love of all that is ironic, please let Iota be the biggest hurricane in recorded history.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Its not headed to Louisiana, so it doesn't count.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I believe that the traditional choice, after Latin and Greek, is Hebrew.
 
Lord Dimwit [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A small and inconsequential storm if I've ever heard of one.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Iota? Isn't that usually reserved for tiny things?
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
2020 is God's way of teaching everyone the Greek alphabet

Oh fan-farking-tastic. The English alphabet wasn't bad enough; we're being hit with meteorological fraternities.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
On NPR today, they repeatedly referred to TS eh-ta instead of ay-ta.  I was surprised they got that wrong.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mitch McConnell?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nicaragua just got hit with a Category 4 hurricane about a week ago that caused serious damage.

This is projected to hit them as a Category 3 which can be a devastating storm.

They are going to need lots of help and assistance.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
2020 is currently only at about 4.5 sigma. just wait till that number starts approaching 6.0.
 
