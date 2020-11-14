 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The Ents must be right pissed at something to be moving a herd of trees this fast   (twitter.com)
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Donnelly's delved too greedily and too deep for peat, you know what they awoke in the mines of Kilkenny
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Oh hey, a field trip!" said the young tree
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd be more impressed if they were walking uphill.

/Actually impressed by the number of Macbeth references in the comments
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are whole islands that move around in bark bay on lake superior.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh god, another turf war!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reminds me of the second level of the Google Dr. Who anniversary doodle game:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fortunately, I didn't hear the trees saying "EXTERMINATE !"
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apologies re deleted post. Won't happen again.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top Secret
Youtube uOiG2ilHItA
 
tymothil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mifune's about to get shot up with some arrows, then.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they will find some bog bodies.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peat slippage is scary, but peter shrinkage is terrifying.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine the fun if you dropped into that, say at night when you couldn't see what was going on too well - especially on foot.  Later tater.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Run Pete Run!!
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The nalwood forests of Tanith are known to move around on their own, forcing the people of the planet to develop unparalleled forestry and wilderness survival skills.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Get in loser, we're going to Dunsinane."
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
farking mirage tanks
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Perhaps a Scottish king is about to be unseated.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meenbog Wind Farm? Not a huge fan.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Add a bit of fog and you could have the walking forest in Kurosawa's Throne of Blood

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: The nalwood forests of Tanith are known to move around on their own, forcing the people of the planet to develop unparalleled forestry and wilderness survival skills.


Uh, were known.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
> Peat slippage near Meenbog Wind Farm,

It's probably the wind turbines blowing on the trees that's making them move like that.

Wait until Trump hears about this.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
never start a moving land war!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Late again. Peat slippage near Meenbog Wind Farm

leonardrossiter.comView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Geography in motion
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HairBolus: > Peat slippage near Meenbog Wind Farm,

It's probably the wind turbines blowing on the trees that's making them move like that.

Wait until Trump hears about this.


Surprised this wasn't Breaking news.
 
drxym
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hmm, we should not be so hasty.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I saw peat slippage and thought someone slipped on scotch.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Peat Slippage was a folk singer with the Weavers.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I remember hearing something about how thousands of square miles of ancient peat bogs were drained and planted with trees during the Thatcher administration - I suppose this is one of them?
 
LesterB
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There is unrest in the forest, there is trouble with the trees.

/yes I am old
//why do you ask
///get off my lawn
 
doomsdayaddams [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
MacBeth done farked up now.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meh. Most of those are Huorns, not Ents.
 
