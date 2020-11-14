 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Middle school student opens up his medical bag at school and then...well...oops   (wbtv.com) divider line
55
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

2210 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Nov 2020 at 3:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you can't remember where your gun is, you aren't ready for the responsibility of owning a gun.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Medkit plus weapons and ammo? Best loot drop ever!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
was expecting medical marijuana, but this is america after all
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was expecting a foot.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why did I just know this was going to involve a gun?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least it wasn't a dead dove this time.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For once, the school handled it as well as they could have under the circumstances.

/ I assume the student is white
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whoops, so many guns, I forget where I put'em
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The guardian was issued a citation for failure to store a firearm to protect minors

<grumpy cat good.jpg>
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every sentence in that article.

Is a paragraph.

Of its own.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shoot
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that's a shot you shouldn't be talking.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
taking, dammit
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: If you can't remember where your gun is, you aren't ready for the responsibility of owning a gun.


The kid, on the other hand, appears to have the makings of an actual responsible gun owner.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: For once, the school handled it as well as they could have under the circumstances.

/ I assume the student is white


As is the guardian:
- careless with guns
- admits to being careless with guns and doesn't care
- atv hobby
- brings gun to atv hobby

That's a lot of white right thar.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems like the best possible outcome.

Or am I missing something?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: I was expecting a foot.


It wasn't a foot...
It was 9mm...

(unexpected metric)
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: If you can't remember where your gun is, you aren't ready for the responsibility of owning a gun.


I'm a serial gun advocate here.
But this is stupid, unsafe and inexcusable.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: If you can't remember where your gun is, you aren't ready for the responsibility of owning a gun.


Not only that but a gun should never be stored in a bag or pack that your minor uses for everyday activities.

Also a gun should either be in a safe, on your person, or in a travel case that is specically only for the gun.  It should only be loaded if it is on your actaul person.
 
doremifaq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can somebody help me out here? It's been a long time since i've rednecked, or been in junior high: what happens if you go ATVing without guns?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He probably forgot to check his coat too.

im7.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doremifaq: Can somebody help me out here? It's been a long time since i've rednecked, or been in junior high: what happens if you go ATVing without guns?


Your buddies rip up your redneck card at the very least.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doremifaq: what happens if you go ATVing without guns?


Your MAGA hat turns blue and you have to consume organic kale smoothies at each of your eight daily meals.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doremifaq: Can somebody help me out here? It's been a long time since i've rednecked, or been in junior high: what happens if you go ATVing without guns?


It depends on the area.  Most places nothing.  Some places are full of bears and mountain lions and your might need a gun.

All those places are full of rednecks, and in rural America the cops are never more than an hour away, though it may take their backup a bit longer to show up as he is coming from home in his bathrobe and bedroom slippers.

I do not blame rural folk for thinking they need a firearm.  That said there is no situation that can't be handled by an old Henry level action or a good solid revolver.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is riding ATVs an activity that warrants carrying a gun? If so, shouldn't the gun be holstered to a person and not in a bag used for something unrelated?

The last time I carried my gun in the woods it was because a friend brought us to an area with which I was unfamiliar, and this being Montana, it seemed prudent. About a quarter of the way in from the trail-head I realized that this was a hugely popular hike and no bears or mountain lions would be around. I felt like a complete ass with my hand cannon strapped to my hip as we passed families with dogs, etc.

It was no big deal, being Montana and all, but still. There is a time and a place and I misjudged.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The school resource officer confirmed with the guardians that all firearms in the residence were locked in two different safes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jclark666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doremifaq: Can somebody help me out here? It's been a long time since i've rednecked, or been in junior high: what happens if you go ATVing without guns?


You run the risk of antifa taking you out for driving an environmentally unfriendly, habitat-destroying machine whose sole redeeming quality - the risk of serious injury or death for its operator - is obviated by the fact that said driver doesn't believe in being forced to have medical insurance so the cost of their inevitable care will fall on taxpayers.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doremifaq: Can somebody help me out here? It's been a long time since i've rednecked, or been in junior high: what happens if you go ATVing without guns?



Well, the article says they went to Brown Mountain.  Being a former resident of the region, I know that Brown Mountain is home to the Brown Mountain Lights.  X-Files even did an episode.  So, you have to be prepared to shoot at anything that produces light.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doremifaq: Can somebody help me out here? It's been a long time since i've rednecked, or been in junior high: what happens if you go ATVing without guns?


There are some good joke answers in this thread, but this is the REAL answer...

Your kids get ambushed by 30-50 wild hogs while playing.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: That seems like the best possible outcome.

Or am I missing something?


Parents haven't been sentenced yet and CPS still allowing this poor kid to stay with the parents.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: If you can't remember where your gun is, you aren't ready for the responsibility of owning a gun.


Someone I know (that's had guns for a long time) was at home and went out to his truck to get his handgun, only it wasn't there so he reported it stolen.
A couple days later he had to call the police back to say it wasn't stolen; he forgot he had taken his wife's truck out instead a few days earlier and it was under her seat.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doremifaq: Can somebody help me out here? It's been a long time since i've rednecked, or been in junior high: what happens if you go ATVing without guns?


Other red necks would laugh at you and you would have to cut off your mullet in shame.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CFitzsimmons: Is riding ATVs an activity that warrants carrying a gun? If so, shouldn't the gun be holstered to a person and not in a bag used for something unrelated?


The last time I went ATV riding it was in the middle of farking nowhere so I did bring a gun but it was, as you suggest, in a holster.  Digging through a bag or pack when I might need it right then would be foolish.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CFitzsimmons: Is riding ATVs an activity that warrants carrying a gun? If so, shouldn't the gun be holstered to a person and not in a bag used for something unrelated?

The last time I carried my gun in the woods it was because a friend brought us to an area with which I was unfamiliar, and this being Montana, it seemed prudent. About a quarter of the way in from the trail-head I realized that this was a hugely popular hike and no bears or mountain lions would be around. I felt like a complete ass with my hand cannon strapped to my hip as we passed families with dogs, etc.

It was no big deal, being Montana and all, but still. There is a time and a place and I misjudged.


The place was overrun with dangerous primates.
 
ThatBillmanGuy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: If you can't remember where your gun is, you aren't ready for the responsibility of owning a gun.


As long as the kid is kicked out due to "zero tolerance" then that makes up for it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: That said there is no situation that can't be handled by an old Henry level action or a good solid revolver.


That's not actually true. In fact, there are far more situations that cannot be handled by those means than there are that can.
Just stating for the sake of accuracy, is all.
The more you know.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I do not blame rural folk for thinking they need a firearm.  That said there is no situation that can't be handled by an old Henry level action or a good solid revolver.


Who cares what a person is carrying for wilderness protection? If they want to lug an AR-15 with a drum magazine around all day what does it matter? If somebody thinks they need a gun let them carry whatever they like what they do need to do is know where their  gun went at the end of the trip.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jso2897: winedrinkingman: That said there is no situation that can't be handled by an old Henry level action or a good solid revolver.

That's not actually true. In fact, there are far more situations that cannot be handled by those means than there are that can.
Just stating for the sake of accuracy, is all.
The more you know.


Depends how you handle the meaning of handle, and what you consider their handles.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Doctor Poop: I'm a serial gun advocate here.
But this is stupid, unsafe and inexcusable.

A what advocate?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
payattention
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFA - The matter concerning the student will be turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Wait, what? What did the kid do but exactly what he should have done? If this kid has his academic career ruined because of 'protocol'...

/yeah, they may do nothing...
//or, they may be bound by law to do something that will haunt the kids life
///because his parents were morons and he had nothing to do with it
////'MURICA!
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: If you can't remember where your gun is, you aren't ready for the responsibility of owning a gun.


I agree.

I am surprised the kid didn't figure out the problem before he left the house (unless he's in a situation he wouldn't have picked up the bag before loading up in the car).
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Never bring a gun to a scalpel fight.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

payattention: FTFA - The matter concerning the student will be turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Wait, what? What did the kid do but exactly what he should have done? If this kid has his academic career ruined because of 'protocol'...

/yeah, they may do nothing...
//or, they may be bound by law to do something that will haunt the kids life
///because his parents were morons and he had nothing to do with it
////'MURICA!


Juvie and CPS are legally required to be involved. Hopefully, they'll have some leeway to keep the kid's impact to a minimum.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So the kid will now be suspended, fall behind, his parents will be fined, and he will spiral into the  school-to-prison pipeline.

Oh, wait. He's white. Just an accident. The parents assured us they always handle guns in a responsible way. Sorry to bother you.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

payattention: FTFA - The matter concerning the student will be turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Wait, what? What did the kid do but exactly what he should have done? If this kid has his academic career ruined because of 'protocol'...

/yeah, they may do nothing...
//or, they may be bound by law to do something that will haunt the kids life
///because his parents were morons and he had nothing to do with it
////'MURICA!


Yep, that bothered me. The kid had no great answer here, and picked the best of all the bad choices. He did the best he could and should have zero negative consequences.

And who the hell thinks they should store a gun in their child's medical bag??
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jso2897: winedrinkingman: That said there is no situation that can't be handled by an old Henry level action or a good solid revolver.

That's not actually true. In fact, there are far more situations that cannot be handled by those means than there are that can.
Just stating for the sake of accuracy, is all.
The more you know.


True I prefer bolt action rifles, shotguns have uses and semiautomatic pistols require much less wrist strength. There's lots of cases where other weapons are useful without going full military.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

doremifaq: what happens if you go ATVing without guns?


Among rural whites? You ever see Deliverance?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was the gun shaped like a Pop-Tart?
 
orbister
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: For once, the school handled it as well as they could have under the circumstances.


Except for "The matter concerning the student will be turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice."
 
jjorsett
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whatshisname: Every sentence in that article.

Is a paragraph.

Of its own.


That's how semi-literates avoid having to figure out how to group sentences into paragraphs.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.