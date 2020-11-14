 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Hold my beer   (twitter.com) divider line
66
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

1513 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Nov 2020 at 1:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damnnnnnn. Someone buy that man another beer.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Calypsocookie: Damnnnnnn. Someone buy that man another beer.


And a sling. He must have dislocated his shoulder.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He punched that guy so hard his hat flew off. I wonder if that guy was a boxer because he leaned into it and timed it perfectly.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best part was the nonchalant stepping over the guy he laid out on the floor and going about his business.  That's authentic badassery right there.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His future grandkids felt that.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: He punched that guy so hard his hat flew off. I wonder if that guy was a boxer because he leaned into it and timed it perfectly.


Didn't help that the guy ran full-tilt-boogie right into his fist. Or should I say it did help.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat.

Sometimes we get the hero we need.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red Bull gives you *BAM*
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Farkenhostile: He punched that guy so hard his hat flew off. I wonder if that guy was a boxer because he leaned into it and timed it perfectly.

Didn't help that the guy ran full-tilt-boogie right into his fist. Or should I say it did help.


Did he actually catch him with his fist, or did he hook him around the neck between his forearm and bicep?
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Did he actually catch him with his fist, or did he hook him around the neck between his forearm and bicep?


Looks like a classic clothesline, which he led into and kept his feet braced at impact.  Well done.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Did he actually catch him with his fist, or did he hook him around the neck between his forearm and bicep?

Looks like a classic clothesline, which he led into and kept his feet braced at impact.  Well done.


Looks closer to a lariat than a clothesline. He moved his arm and lunged at the guy, which is different from a clothesline, where the attacker is typically stationary and sticks their arm out to the side.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The best part was the nonchalant stepping over the guy he laid out on the floor and going about his business.  That's authentic badassery right there.


Apology accepted, Captain Needa.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: He punched that guy so hard his hat flew off. I wonder if that guy was a boxer because he leaned into it and timed it perfectly.


He a decent stance too. Feet a bit outside of shoulder width apart and did punch with the hip a bit

Maybe not a boxer, but definitely been in a few fights.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ltnor: Calypsocookie: Damnnnnnn. Someone buy that man another beer.

And a sling. He must have dislocated his shoulder.


That's probably why he had to walk outside.   Busted hand or something.

Good on him, though.  I'll buy him another beer.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is the beer ok?

(Probably not, it was probably Coors Light.)
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait...why are you guys cheering on the protection of property over the life of a human being?

He wadn't hurtin nobody. He's a good boy.

/you guys are so blatantly hypocritical
//that could have literally killed him
/3 hypocrites
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.

-Abraham Lincoln
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Wait...why are you guys cheering on the protection of property over the life of a human being?

He wadn't hurtin nobody. He's a good boy.

/you guys are so blatantly hypocritical
//that could have literally killed him
/3 hypocrites


Politics tab is to the right. Head over there if you want to peddle this shirt.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gopher321: Farkenhostile: He punched that guy so hard his hat flew off. I wonder if that guy was a boxer because he leaned into it and timed it perfectly.

Didn't help that the guy ran full-tilt-boogie right into his fist. Or should I say it did help.


When I was in school a bully once came running straight at me and I just stood there to encourage him, until at the last second I leaned forward while throwing a straight punch slightly upwards into his chin, so when my fist made contact with his face my right arm made a straight line down through my right leg to the ground.

Since he was still running full speed when I hit him, hoping to tackle me, he went up a little off his feet, flipped over backwards and ended up on his face, unconscious.

A little applied physics goes a long way.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: ColonelCathcart: Wait...why are you guys cheering on the protection of property over the life of a human being?

He wadn't hurtin nobody. He's a good boy.

/you guys are so blatantly hypocritical
//that could have literally killed him
/3 hypocrites

Politics tab is to the right. Head over there if you want to peddle this shirt.


Or shiat, for that matter.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: ColonelCathcart: Wait...why are you guys cheering on the protection of property over the life of a human being?

He wadn't hurtin nobody. He's a good boy.

/you guys are so blatantly hypocritical
//that could have literally killed him
/3 hypocrites

Politics tab is to the right. Head over there if you want to peddle this shirt.


Just so we're clear:

Are you or are you not cheering the serious bodily harm to an individual who posed no threat to anyone but the stolen property?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: RyansPrivates: ColonelCathcart: Wait...why are you guys cheering on the protection of property over the life of a human being?

He wadn't hurtin nobody. He's a good boy.

/you guys are so blatantly hypocritical
//that could have literally killed him
/3 hypocrites

Politics tab is to the right. Head over there if you want to peddle this shirt.

Just so we're clear:

Are you or are you not cheering the serious bodily harm to an individual who posed no threat to anyone but the stolen property?


Troll harder.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: RyansPrivates: ColonelCathcart: Wait...why are you guys cheering on the protection of property over the life of a human being?

He wadn't hurtin nobody. He's a good boy.

/you guys are so blatantly hypocritical
//that could have literally killed him
/3 hypocrites

Politics tab is to the right. Head over there if you want to peddle this shirt.

Just so we're clear:

Are you or are you not cheering the serious bodily harm to an individual who posed no threat to anyone but the stolen property?


Oh I am.   I am a firm believer that the best punishment for property crimes is getting your ass kicked for half an hour or so.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
reminds me of this.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Drearyx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: gopher321: Farkenhostile: He punched that guy so hard his hat flew off. I wonder if that guy was a boxer because he leaned into it and timed it perfectly.

Didn't help that the guy ran full-tilt-boogie right into his fist. Or should I say it did help.

When I was in school a bully once came running straight at me and I just stood there to encourage him, until at the last second I leaned forward while throwing a straight punch slightly upwards into his chin, so when my fist made contact with his face my right arm made a straight line down through my right leg to the ground.

Since he was still running full speed when I hit him, hoping to tackle me, he went up a little off his feet, flipped over backwards and ended up on his face, unconscious.

A little applied physics goes a long way.


... Uh huh.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Wait...why are you guys cheering on the protection of property over the life of a human being?

He wadn't hurtin nobody. He's a good boy.

/you guys are so blatantly hypocritical
//that could have literally killed him
/3 hypocrites


Meh.
It's to funny, to be upset.
🤣🤣🤣
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rent Party: ColonelCathcart: RyansPrivates: ColonelCathcart: Wait...why are you guys cheering on the protection of property over the life of a human being?

He wadn't hurtin nobody. He's a good boy.

/you guys are so blatantly hypocritical
//that could have literally killed him
/3 hypocrites

Politics tab is to the right. Head over there if you want to peddle this shirt.

Just so we're clear:

Are you or are you not cheering the serious bodily harm to an individual who posed no threat to anyone but the stolen property?

Oh I am.   I am a firm believer that the best punishment for property crimes is getting your ass kicked for half an hour or so.


Don't get me wrong, I'm with you 100% - just surprising to see so many Farkers magically on the same side. I wonder what's different about this situation. I can't seem to put my finger on it. Oh well.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Wait...why are you guys cheering on the protection of property over the life of a human being?

He wadn't hurtin nobody. He's a good boy.

/you guys are so blatantly hypocritical
//that could have literally killed him
/3 hypocrites


Too
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If I recall correctly, that's the exact same outcome as a roll of 66 on the 'B' column of the Impact Critical chart in Rolemaster.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rent Party: ColonelCathcart: RyansPrivates: ColonelCathcart: Wait...why are you guys cheering on the protection of property over the life of a human being?

He wadn't hurtin nobody. He's a good boy.

/you guys are so blatantly hypocritical
//that could have literally killed him
/3 hypocrites

Politics tab is to the right. Head over there if you want to peddle this shirt.

Just so we're clear:

Are you or are you not cheering the serious bodily harm to an individual who posed no threat to anyone but the stolen property?

Oh I am.   I am a firm believer that the best punishment for property crimes is getting your ass kicked for half an hour or so.


Yeah, because that ended child molestation so well.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Rent Party: ColonelCathcart: RyansPrivates: ColonelCathcart: Wait...why are you guys cheering on the protection of property over the life of a human being?

He wadn't hurtin nobody. He's a good boy.

/you guys are so blatantly hypocritical
//that could have literally killed him
/3 hypocrites

Politics tab is to the right. Head over there if you want to peddle this shirt.

Just so we're clear:

Are you or are you not cheering the serious bodily harm to an individual who posed no threat to anyone but the stolen property?

Oh I am.   I am a firm believer that the best punishment for property crimes is getting your ass kicked for half an hour or so.

Don't get me wrong, I'm with you 100% - just surprising to see so many Farkers magically on the same side. I wonder what's different about this situation. I can't seem to put my finger on it. Oh well.


No one was shot.  Ther was an appropriate amount of force used.  The person intervening did not also go after people not actively involved in the event.

I wonder why you're having a hard time understanding the difference.  I can't seem to put my finger on it.  Oh well.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

khitsicker: reminds me of this.

[media.giphy.com image 480x480]


Damn it, now I need know what's going on there
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: RyansPrivates: ColonelCathcart: Wait...why are you guys cheering on the protection of property over the life of a human being?

He wadn't hurtin nobody. He's a good boy.

/you guys are so blatantly hypocritical
//that could have literally killed him
/3 hypocrites

Politics tab is to the right. Head over there if you want to peddle this shirt.

Just so we're clear:

Are you or are you not cheering the serious bodily harm to an individual who posed no threat to anyone but the stolen property?


How do you know he wasn't armed? Or had committed assault? You don't; you're just a troll.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Rent Party: ColonelCathcart: RyansPrivates: ColonelCathcart: Wait...why are you guys cheering on the protection of property over the life of a human being?

He wadn't hurtin nobody. He's a good boy.

/you guys are so blatantly hypocritical
//that could have literally killed him
/3 hypocrites

Politics tab is to the right. Head over there if you want to peddle this shirt.

Just so we're clear:

Are you or are you not cheering the serious bodily harm to an individual who posed no threat to anyone but the stolen property?

Oh I am.   I am a firm believer that the best punishment for property crimes is getting your ass kicked for half an hour or so.

Yeah, because that ended child molestation so well.


Molesting kids is a property crime?

Dude, seek help.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
gifimage.netView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: khitsicker: reminds me of this.

[media.giphy.com image 480x480]

Damn it, now I need know what's going on there


the short version is that ric flair astral planned into this dude to deliver the most epic back hand ever.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDW5w​c​mFwak&feature=emb_logo
 
nivekfalk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Did he actually catch him with his fist, or did he hook him around the neck between his forearm and bicep?

Looks like a classic clothesline, which he led into and kept his feet braced at impact.  Well done.


It looks more like a full on punch.  If it were a clothesline the guys feet would have left the ground and he would have landed on his back but this guys face is the first thing to spin around and he looks passed the eff out on the ground.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rent Party: waxbeans: Rent Party: ColonelCathcart: RyansPrivates: ColonelCathcart: Wait...why are you guys cheering on the protection of property over the life of a human being?

He wadn't hurtin nobody. He's a good boy.

/you guys are so blatantly hypocritical
//that could have literally killed him
/3 hypocrites

Politics tab is to the right. Head over there if you want to peddle this shirt.

Just so we're clear:

Are you or are you not cheering the serious bodily harm to an individual who posed no threat to anyone but the stolen property?

Oh I am.   I am a firm believer that the best punishment for property crimes is getting your ass kicked for half an hour or so.

Yeah, because that ended child molestation so well.

Molesting kids is a property crime?

Dude, seek help.


Says the guy advocating violence.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: He punched that guy so hard his hat flew off. I wonder if that guy was a boxer because he leaned into it and timed it perfectly.


that does require some training and practice
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

khitsicker: waxbeans: khitsicker: reminds me of this.

[media.giphy.com image 480x480]

Damn it, now I need know what's going on there

the short version is that ric flair astral planned into this dude to deliver the most epic back hand ever.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDW5wc​mFwak&feature=emb_logo


OMG, that is so funny. Smack.

/
The girlfriend running over makes it even more embarrassing 😅
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: khitsicker: waxbeans: khitsicker: reminds me of this.

[media.giphy.com image 480x480]

Damn it, now I need know what's going on there

the short version is that ric flair astral planned into this dude to deliver the most epic back hand ever.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDW5wc​mFwak&feature=emb_logo

OMG, that is so funny. Smack.

/
The girlfriend running over makes it even more embarrassing 😅


10/10 for style too. licked the backhand to warm it up. if you listen carefully you can even hear a sharp exhale "haah".
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Rent Party: ColonelCathcart: RyansPrivates: ColonelCathcart: Wait...why are you guys cheering on the protection of property over the life of a human being?

He wadn't hurtin nobody. He's a good boy.

/you guys are so blatantly hypocritical
//that could have literally killed him
/3 hypocrites

Politics tab is to the right. Head over there if you want to peddle this shirt.

Just so we're clear:

Are you or are you not cheering the serious bodily harm to an individual who posed no threat to anyone but the stolen property?

Oh I am.   I am a firm believer that the best punishment for property crimes is getting your ass kicked for half an hour or so.

Don't get me wrong, I'm with you 100% - just surprising to see so many Farkers magically on the same side. I wonder what's different about this situation. I can't seem to put my finger on it. Oh well.


He's saying you're a bunch of liberal Nancy's who normally object to criminals being put down. What is missing is probably a gun. If the "hero" had shot the guy, he'd still be cheering while the rest of us would have thought it was appalling.
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In Texas, the use of force is legally justified in the protection of property, and deadly force may be used against a thief during the night time.  There is no minimum value of the property that may be protected in this manner.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

khitsicker: waxbeans: khitsicker: waxbeans: khitsicker: reminds me of this.

[media.giphy.com image 480x480]

Damn it, now I need know what's going on there

the short version is that ric flair astral planned into this dude to deliver the most epic back hand ever.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDW5wc​mFwak&feature=emb_logo

OMG, that is so funny. Smack.

/
The girlfriend running over makes it even more embarrassing 😅

10/10 for style too. licked the backhand to warm it up. if you listen carefully you can even hear a sharp exhale "haah".


Yep, yep. And, yep.
😂😁😈
 
Rent Party
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Rent Party: waxbeans: Rent Party: ColonelCathcart: RyansPrivates: ColonelCathcart: Wait...why are you guys cheering on the protection of property over the life of a human being?

He wadn't hurtin nobody. He's a good boy.

/you guys are so blatantly hypocritical
//that could have literally killed him
/3 hypocrites

Politics tab is to the right. Head over there if you want to peddle this shirt.

Just so we're clear:

Are you or are you not cheering the serious bodily harm to an individual who posed no threat to anyone but the stolen property?

Oh I am.   I am a firm believer that the best punishment for property crimes is getting your ass kicked for half an hour or so.

Yeah, because that ended child molestation so well.

Molesting kids is a property crime?

Dude, seek help.

Says the guy advocating violence.


Absofarkin'lutely.  I mean, other than fascism, slavery,  monarchy, the formation of the United States, Ireland, and France, what has violence ever solved?

Violence is a perfectly legitimate tool.  Some problems  are best solved with it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheWhoppah: In Texas, the use of force is legally justified in the protection of property, and deadly force may be used against a thief during the night time.  There is no minimum value of the property that may be protected in this manner.


Yes. But, YMMV. So guy got in trouble for shooting kids stealing snacks from his double-wide.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Speaking of foiled robberies....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.