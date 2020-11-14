 Skip to content
(Some NDan)   ND proactively springs into action against COVID by enforcing mask mandate EVERYWHERE... Except religious services... or if you can't breathe in masks... or if you don't want to   (health.nd.gov) divider line
Eclectic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
F*ck your religion.
 
Eclectic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
F*ck plague rats
 
Eclectic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And f*ck North Dakota in general on g.p.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My county has issued a mask mandate.
But it can't be enforced because the Iowa governor doesn't like masks.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The guy at work who gave me Covid had just come back from a funeral in North Dakota.

I assume it's everywhere there. Like, if you walk past a bus stop in Fargo, you'll see one of those red spiky balls sitting there on a bench smoking a cigarette.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't you wear a mask in church? God can't see your face so you won't get your heaven credits? You can't pull it down a second for communion?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they need a better example set by their leaders

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aimtastic: The guy at work who gave me Covid had just come back from a funeral in North Dakota.

I assume it's everywhere there. Like, if you walk past a bus stop in Fargo, you'll see one of those red spiky balls sitting there on a bench smoking a cigarette.


Fargo has buses?
 
Ennzie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've been asking these types of people why they're protesting wearing a mask, but not protesting having to wear pants. In both cases it's the government mandating that we wear a piece of cloth over a certain part of our body.

None have been smart enough to give me an answer yet.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Maybe they need a better example set by their leaders

[Fark user image 850x535]


Mt. Rushmore is in South Dakota. North Dakota has:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Our current surge of cases literally started in the Dakotas and radiated from there. Fark these assholes.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Our current surge of cases literally started in the Dakotas and radiated from there. Fark these assholes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weaklingrecords
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I guess they shouldn't have rushed the field after beating Clemson.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
america is a failed state
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Even if you don't catch the 'rona you could develop some other serious illness or be injured in an accident so it really is in your best interest to try to keep hospitals from being overrun with sick people. You shouldn't die because your appendix decided to go wonky but soon shiat like that is going to start happening every day.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Unless the plague rats, masks deniers start being heavily fined/arrested for their BS, nothing will change.

Make it a federal law. Just like seatbelts.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Your rights end at the tip of your nose.  Your germs do not.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
we've taken a data-driven approach to our pandemic response

funny how all the right-wing places that claim to be 'data-driven' and 'science-based' always seem to have analyses that say to do absolutely nothing until the horse is out of the barn, lived to a ripe old age, and the glue that was made from it has dried up and stopped working
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image 850x680]


[Fark user image 720x480]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This shiat needs to stop. We need a national mandate and lockdown with payments to workers and small businesses. This is insanity just letting people get sick or die. Every other country can manage to get this under control.

On a related note, I wonder what the medical bankruptcies are going to look like once this is all said and done and how our shiatty American healthcare system contributed to this virus spreading so much. How many people just didn't/couldn't get medical care at all, ignored their symptoms and kept working, or didn't seek help until it was too late and could that have led to a steep increase in cases?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: The Dog Ate My Homework: Our current surge of cases literally started in the Dakotas and radiated from there. Fark these assholes.

[Fark user image 850x637] [View Full Size image _x_]


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
tokinGLX [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
well, better late than never...i guess?
way to go best dakota, good to see yalls using one of your two brain cells.

/had the unfortunate experience of growing up there. my mother was from there so when she split with my father that is where i lived for practically the entirety of my school days.
//fark that state, the entire place, with a rusty pitchfork.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The guy at work who gave me Covid had just come back from a funeral in North Dakota.

I assume it's everywhere there.

Recently we were in a bar attached to a hotel in Bismarck.  It looked like Covid Central in there with groups of people at tables and gambling at the slots.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Brought to you by the Personal Freedom party that would put cameras in your bedroom if they could get away with it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We need to isolate the COVIDidiots in a camp of some sort.
Where they can concentrate on not being so stupid.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just for posterity here, North Dakota has had the highest rate of new cases per capita for almost three months now. Of any state in the US. They've traded with South Dakota for a couple days, but otherwise they've had the number one spot since mid August.
 
dryknife
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: The Dog Ate My Homework: Our current surge of cases literally started in the Dakotas and radiated from there. Fark these assholes.



That's Nebraska, AKA West Iowa
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good thing that I live 10 miles North,
of North Dakota,
here in Manitoba.
**(Checks todays Covid numbers for Manitoba.)**
😬 yikes we're farked.
 
Crom72
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The latest wave probably started in western South Dakota, a tRump rally at Mt. Rushmore and Sturgis.  I believe both events brought people from all over the country.  Thanks Kristi, do you even care about your citizens, or just getting back to DC to continue your rise to power?

/Dropped off oldest at the School of Mines during Sturgis, mostly stayed in the car at attractions and masked up when getting food.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Leader O'Cola: The Dog Ate My Homework: Our current surge of cases literally started in the Dakotas and radiated from there. Fark these assholes.

[Fark user image 850x637] [View Full Size image _x_]

[media4.giphy.com image 230x200]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Alaska is literally just saying "please" with no mandates or enforcement.

I'm sure that'll work great.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Church service is exempt? You goddam iditiots.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And 99.9% of the people who claim they can't wear masks for medical reasons are liars.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's a red state.
Nuff said.
 
iaazathot [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I live in Wyoming. In Casper an informational meeting had to be shut down because of all the freedumb idiots. Why, yes, their hospital is farked six ways to Sunday and cases are shooting through the roof. Why do you ask. These people are bitter, angry, and ignorant. They don't care if they kill you, but from first hand stories of people working in the hospitals they whine and cry like biatches about how "they thought it was fake." Unfortunately they kill others. I hope they all die.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

False. The most effective tool is staying away from people. Masks are for when you can't do that.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is there a certain population under which a state loses its statehood?  Kinda like how corporations get delisted if their value falls below a certain amount?

This may be important information very soon.

/Do we really need two Dakotas?
//If we combine both Dakotas in with Nebraska as one big state, we can add Puerto Rico and DC as new states without having to remake any flags!  Cost savings FTW
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cripes, people.  You need to learn to be decisive with this and stop worrying about the feelings of known sociopaths.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Driving high AF or drunk AF : prison time because you're a danger to society and can kill/hurt people.

Running around in public with no mask where you can kill and hurt people : NOTHING BECAUSE FARK LOGIC.

These people are a farking danger to society, not just to themselves, thats the farking problem. They are destroying the health care system, they are murdering people, they are injuring people for months. They are a national security threat.

MAKE IT A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.
 
