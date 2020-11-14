 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   60 years ago today, 6-year-old Ruby Bridges walked to school and showed how even first graders can be trailblazers   (cnn.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was 8 years old, and appalled at my parents for saying ugly things about her and black people in general when it happened. I thought she was a hero. That was when I realized what being a racist was and decided I would never be one.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She helped make the country better at 6 years old. JFC. I think I was still learning to tie my shoes
 
corgic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love her. She grew up to be a great and kind woman. She spoke to my classes of foreign college kids who were learning english
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: [Fark user image image 648x339]


Yeah, I came to post that. Google "Ruby Bridges by Norman Rockwell" but be forewarned: That *is* the "N" word in graffiti on the wall behind her.

Again, a Google search that shows the whole painting may well be NSFW.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Most courageous first grader ever.

.
Man, it sucks that she had to go to school on a Saturday.
 
Number 216
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She was a courageous and inspiring young girl who grew up to be even more courageous and inspiring woman.

It's a shame there's people in this country who feel the same way every single one of those racists when she was 6 years old trying to go to school, want to continue preventing diversity.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
To the racists:
Wouldn't this be a better country if *everyone* could contribute?

To Ms. Bridges:
You go, girl!
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When I went to elementary school, my family didn't have a lot of money, and both my parents had to work, so we faced adversity too.  There is no such thing as privelage or racism.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I get a little upset when I think about all of the Einstein level geniuses that have been wasted because arbitrary things like gender, race, nationality, social status, classism, circumstances and every other bull shiat way that assholes use to keep others down.

Just thinking about it.

For example, there are 2.3 million people in prison. Anywhere between .25 and 1 % of those people would be classified as genius level intelligent. That's anywhere from 6,000 to 23,000 people.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: When I went to elementary school, my family didn't have a lot of money, and both my parents had to work, so we faced adversity too.  There is no such thing as privelage or racism.


WTF
 
yeahyeahyeah i know
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Young girl, head held high. Beautiful.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
All the white southerners dropping their kids out of school and enrolling them into derpy church schools so explains southern boomers
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
60 years ago federal officers protected the civil rights of a black person because America wanted it

Today ,in the midst of years in which black people are murdered by racist cops,
Trump says give more money to police to kill the "thugs"
Biden says give more money to police because ?

It is about time the feds were called in to enforce protections from local racist police.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I get a little upset when I think about all of the Einstein level geniuses that have been wasted because arbitrary things like gender, race, nationality, social status, classism, circumstances and every other bull shiat way that assholes use to keep others down.

Just thinking about it.

For example, there are 2.3 million people in prison. Anywhere between .25 and 1 % of those people would be classified as genius level intelligent. That's anywhere from 6,000 to 23,000 people.


I'd estimate towards the lower end of that spectrum. The %1 of the population that are geniuses is taken as coming from the population at large. That can change as soon as you add any descriptors, whether it is "currently incarcerated", " prefers tea over coffee" or "calls a coin flip for tails"
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
JFC, I first read that as Ruby Ridge.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: It is about time the feds were called in to enforce protections from local racist police.


Or make Racism illegal?
But....no.
My feedum of spppeeeeehes
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
These are racists protesting against equal rights 60 years ago

Fark user imageView Full Size



These are racists attacking people marching for equal rights earlier this year

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's never stopped....
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
MycroftHolmes: When I went to elementary school, my family didn't have a lot of money, and both my parents had to work, so we faced adversity too.  There is no such thing as privelage or racism. working brain cells in my mind


/ftfa
 
doomsdayaddams [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: To the racists:
Wouldn't this be a better country if *everyone* could contribute?

To Ms. Bridges:
You go, girl!


As the song says:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: iheartscotch: I get a little upset when I think about all of the Einstein level geniuses that have been wasted because arbitrary things like gender, race, nationality, social status, classism, circumstances and every other bull shiat way that assholes use to keep others down.

Just thinking about it.

For example, there are 2.3 million people in prison. Anywhere between .25 and 1 % of those people would be classified as genius level intelligent. That's anywhere from 6,000 to 23,000 people.

I'd estimate towards the lower end of that spectrum. The %1 of the population that are geniuses is taken as coming from the population at large. That can change as soon as you add any descriptors, whether it is "currently incarcerated", " prefers tea over coffee" or "calls a coin flip for tails"


The difference is even more stark with descriptors such as "prefers Chicago-style pizza to New York-style"
 
