(Slate)   Austria could censor the internet worldwide, require everyone to drink Fosters   (slate.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah, Austria. The gift that keeps on giving.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
farking Aussielanders need to worry about hunting crocodiles than using the Internet
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shunt we rely on the good morals and personal responsibility of individual users?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only people with an issue here already moved to Parler any ways.  Or they said they did, at least.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meh, fark Facebook. Also, Facebook is not the internet.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
gifrific.comView Full Size


That joke never gets old, apparently.

Except that it HAS been old for a really, really long time.
 
The Flexecutioner [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Man, I did not see that coming.

/cringe
//dnrtfa
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I guess I could see where people would be concerned.  But then again, criminal defamation not in the name of parody is criminal defamation.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fausters
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why is calling someone being a member of a Fascist party protected speech in USA?

Using defined terms seems to be the norm as an insult.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Animal House: Germans Bombed Pearl Harbor
Youtube V8lT1o0sDwI
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Meh.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've just decided that Austria needs to send me One Million Dollars.

/When it gets here, I'll buy the next round.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The EU is the entire world?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Well, that's it. Now I'm seriously on the fence about really old jokes.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
EVERY one making jokes.
Meanwhile this is some serious b.s.
It could make the internet void of skin. And that is just the tip.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Austria, not Australia. Austrians would be more likely to enjoy an Eiswein than an Australian Beer.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Austrian President Mick Dundee says their newfound control of the entire Internet is "Very nice! Wa wa wee wa!"
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/V8lT1o0s​DwI]


Content4BM Moment #59: Steiner's History Lesson
Youtube Z87sTjWgX5c
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Meh, fark Facebook. Also, Facebook is not the internet.


I could see it spreading to Google and Bing searches.
 
willabr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yes, that's it... Get the Austrians to hand out some Fosters and get a couple of shela's and fire up the Barby...
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

/ your dog wants steak
 
indy_kid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Why is calling someone being a member of a Fascist party protected speech in USA?

Using defined terms seems to be the norm as an insult.


IANAL, but that isn't protected speech in some contexts.  Written or spoken with an obvious intent of malice opens a person up to libel and slander laws.  Hard to win such cases in the US, but they *can* be won.  Harder to win if you're a "public personality", as such folks are assumed to want publicity and public comments, so they must take the good with the bad.

In general, the US has broad protections for speech simply because of the broad repression of free speech by the powers that be throughout most of history, including today ("Fark you, girly manbearpig Thai king!  I fart in your general direction!").  Keep in mind that the US right to free speech is broad, but not absolute.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I was going to go with a simple "wooooosh' myself
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah...like always, the people who make laws in the EU are more brain damaged than even the dumbest asshat in congress

Especially when you get to this part:

But it objected both to the global reach of the order and to the obligation to look for and keep other, equivalent posts off their site. And it argued that the order violated the applicable EU's e-Commerce Directive, which prohibits EU member states from imposing general monitoring obligations on tech companies like Facebook.
In an October 2019 ruling, the European Court of Justice sided with Austria-concluding that the e-Commerce Directive did not stand in the Austrian court's way (a ruling that is hard to reconcile with the text of the directive, for reasons I won't rehash now)
 
DRTFA
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: EVERY one making jokes.
Meanwhile this is some serious b.s.
It could make the internet void of skin. And that is just the tip.


I assume you were making a circumcision joke, but I don't get it.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Facebook can afford a court fight.  Let's not pretend they don't slow walk their own rules all the time. And yet, it's easy to imagine they're being sued because the poster isn't, shall we say, as well to do as a big advertising racket.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.