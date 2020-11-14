 Skip to content
(Journal News)   No tollbooth is an island, entire of itself. Never send to know for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for toll collectors   (lohud.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wish we had a single setup nationwide. I do travel here and there and having to manage different toll systems is a major pain in the butt, especially when you have to research it all ahead of time.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Wish we had a single setup nationwide. I do travel here and there and having to manage different toll systems is a major pain in the butt, especially when you have to research it all ahead of time.


I'm wondering why we can't simply do debit card-based tolling. the parking meters now take debit cards; why can't the toll booths?
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Wish we had a single setup nationwide. I do travel here and there and having to manage different toll systems is a major pain in the butt, especially when you have to research it all ahead of time.


I absolutely get why cashless tolling is a thing and why toll roads are going in that direction, but I just wish there were a good, consistent option to drive on toll roads in a rental car and not get totally reamed by whatever electronic payment contractor Hertz, Enterprise, et al. has partnered up with.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Wish we had a single setup nationwide. I do travel here and there and having to manage different toll systems is a major pain in the butt, especially when you have to research it all ahead of time.


EZ Pass is probably a contender to fill that role eventually.  They've got the entire northeast, and if memory serves that came to be by gradually absorbing individual state-specific tolling systems.  The other eastern seaboard states without it use their own state-specific form of e-toll, so I'm guessing that'll go into EZ pass at some point.  You don't even have to live in the state where your EZ pass is from, so if you move it's not a big deal.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark toll roads. When you're not allowed to travel between cities without some third party skimming a cut, there's a big problem.

PA Turnpike went cashless to save money paying toll collector wages. Yet they keep drastically raising prices every year.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boring Story Bro:

I really wanted to ask the people at the old plaza at the Tappan Zee if I could have the green light with the smiley face when they were tearing the place down. this was at the far right EZPass lane. Considering I had moved to VT in 2010 I didn't cross the Tappan Zee than often anymore, but obviously I knew the toll plaza had a limited lifespan. when I finally decided that I was going to stop and ask for it on my next trip down, it was already taken down.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Tollbooth Willie is a dried up stinky dicklicker
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ar393: Boring Story Bro:

I really wanted to ask the people at the old plaza at the Tappan Zee if I could have the green light with the smiley face when they were tearing the place down. this was at the far right EZPass lane. Considering I had moved to VT in 2010 I didn't cross the Tappan Zee than often anymore, but obviously I knew the toll plaza had a limited lifespan. when I finally decided that I was going to stop and ask for it on my next trip down, it was already taken down.


and the trip after that, the whole bridge was gone!
 
bfh0417
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nytmare: Fark toll roads. When you're not allowed to travel between cities without some third party skimming a cut, there's a big problem.

PA Turnpike went cashless to save money paying toll collector wages. Yet they keep drastically raising prices every year.


Yep, between raising the toll 6% per year and the nation's highest gasoline tax, PA roads should be way better than they are.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nytmare: Fark toll roads. When you're not allowed to travel between cities without some third party skimming a cut, there's a big problem.

PA Turnpike went cashless to save money paying toll collector wages. Yet they keep drastically raising prices every year.



Yeah when private equity is being made on what amounts to the public getting to use the needed public services (useful road system) is a pile of bs masquerading as a civilization.

Privet equity is earned on having the roads available that we all chip in for. I don't have a problem with specific toll roads that are provided under the right conditions (creating commercial toll roads that bypass inner city freeways, and such). Where the toll road users are a small enough % of the total traffic flow or whatever, that that stretch of road should toll to pay for its upkeep rather than assume an equal share of the shared upkeep funding.
BUT key to all things is, do we provide fundamental needs to ourselves at cost, or was a key need of civilization being held hostage for some private equity with the threat of going without if we don't pay up the demanded "protection" money?

Gee looks like you really need that regular flow of clean drinking water to not die and prevent civilization collapse. Be a real shame if we were forced to take OUR water somewhere else that is more profitable.


As long as the base needs of life are only yours, when you please someone else that has control of those needed resources with enough profit, you do know your place right? You're not pretending to be a free person with any actual meaningful rights to anything, until you pony up the required private profits to your designated superiors for it first, right?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
phantom tollbooths are all that are left
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PvtStash: Privet equity


it that like a hedge fund?
 
ar393
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: and the trip after that, the whole bridge was gone!


like that, its gone
Youtube IkJqKOb0ZhY
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: edmo: Wish we had a single setup nationwide. I do travel here and there and having to manage different toll systems is a major pain in the butt, especially when you have to research it all ahead of time.

EZ Pass is probably a contender to fill that role eventually.  They've got the entire northeast, and if memory serves that came to be by gradually absorbing individual state-specific tolling systems.  The other eastern seaboard states without it use their own state-specific form of e-toll, so I'm guessing that'll go into EZ pass at some point.  You don't even have to live in the state where your EZ pass is from, so if you move it's not a big deal.


In Maryland, EZ Pass essentially forced the latest highway (the ICC) to become a toll route so they could collect tolls.  Now it is  barely used, and the speed limit is enforced by the EZ pass devices (and license plate readers) so if you average >55mph between any two sensors, expect a ticket in the mail (thus reducing use even more).

They turned a much needed outer beltway into a ghastly waste.  All thanks to corruption and really wanting those tolls.
 
ar393
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: so if you average >55mph between any two sensors, expect a ticket in the mail (thus reducing use even more).


Speed Limit there has been 60 since 2013 :)
 
Northern
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nytmare: Fark toll roads. When you're not allowed to travel between cities without some third party skimming a cut, there's a big problem.

PA Turnpike went cashless to save money paying toll collector wages. Yet they keep drastically raising prices every year.


DC and other cities have moved to "surge pricing" for tolls.  Before Covid there have been days where it gets up to $75 into the city for the morning commute.  The city setup remote lots where you are strongly encouraged to carpool from and split the toll.  It's way cheaper than building new infrastructure, since the regulations in the US make it nearly impossible due to the cost.  Basically, local, state, and federal laws make it so each layer of management gets paid for the entire project.  Costs are many times that to do the same thing in Europe. It's stupid.
 
