Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
Never forget. No matter how much you try.
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Better than Utah names.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Doesn't sound right without "of Nine".  What's wrong with these people?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No love for Six?

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm going to show this article to my wife, Soda.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Candygram for Mongo: [th.bing.com image 474x296]Never forget. No matter how much you try.


I love how they just disappeared him off the show when it didn't work out and then made fun of it after.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I were of Latin heritage, I'd want to be called Ocho. If I died in a ridiculous and painful fashion, they could say "More like OUCHO, amiright?"
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BlueBox: Doesn't sound right without "of Nine".  What's wrong with these people?


It's foreshadowing, that child is destined to become one with the...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Crypto Dentist: Better than Utah names.

[preview.redd.it image 843x1500]


She said Raylee twice.
 
Chevello
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Seven AND Eleven?"

"We were drunk, her parents were home and the light behind the convenience store was burned out"

"OK, that explains the twins, but what about Their sister Tercel?"

"I got a new car last year. Her parents don't go out much"
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: BlueBox: Doesn't sound right without "of Nine".  What's wrong with these people?

It's foreshadowing, that child is destined to become one with the...

Fark user imageView Full Size



Your theory is full of holes!
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BlueBox: Doesn't sound right without "of Nine".  What's wrong with these people?


th.bing.comView Full Size

Taste?
 
