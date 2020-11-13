 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Good news you poors, you don't have to be rich to get gout. The disease of gluttonous aristocrats is now here for the masses   (nytimes.com) divider line
11
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

303 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 14 Nov 2020 at 7:50 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Shrimp triggers it for me, almost every time. You learn to avoid trigger foods and drink lots of water. Also, coffee seems to prevent it, 5 cups a day keeps gout at bay.
 
stoolpigeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not gonna read the article - it's genetic, what you eat can be completely irrelevant for a lot of us. The levels of uric acid in my blood are off the charts if I'm not on medication. It's physically impossible for me to bring it down to normal levels by diet alone.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Shrimp triggers it for me, almost every time. You learn to avoid trigger foods and drink lots of water. Also, coffee seems to prevent it, 5 cups a day keeps gout at bay.


5 cups???  Good bye gout, hello insomnia and tachycardia!!!
 
ar393
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm 41. Had my first bout with gout in my ankle last month. The worst pain in my life. I was shaking from the pain. it felt like my foot and my ankle were in a bench vise that somebody was cranking shut.

I don't have a diet that would trigger it either food or alcohol wise and my uric acid levels were actually low when they did the blood work that afternoon.

I hope I never get it again.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Docs have known this for years. The old disease of kings is now a disease of the poor- I see more patients with gout who are unemployed or underemployed (delivery drivers, fast food workers, people who make little) than those who are middle class or higher.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ar393: I'm 41. Had my first bout with gout in my ankle last month. The worst pain in my life. I was shaking from the pain. it felt like my foot and my ankle were in a bench vise that somebody was cranking shut.

I don't have a diet that would trigger it either food or alcohol wise and my uric acid levels were actually low when they did the blood work that afternoon.

I hope I never get it again.


Yeah, I know someone who was recently treated for gout, and they claim not to have eaten food that would cause it (and given their lifestyle, I tend to believe them). They doctors didn't initially even think they had gout, but when they operated in my friend's foot and sent the results to the lab, it turned out to be that.
 
englaja
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I had food-related gout as a child.

Every time I went for a snack, mum would say "G'out of the fridge!"
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Alcohol triggers it for me. Which sucks. But staying sober is better than putting up with gout pain again.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
/Private Life of Henri VIII

//Sauce over substance

///Henricus Rex
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just as skin tone and weight used to indicate the upper classes.  Lighter skinned people weren't laboring outside, and scrawny people had no time for leisure.  But, those pale, languishing women and enormous, shaped like a barrel men, those were your betters.

But as soon as those toned and tanned folks got some education, training, and freedom of movement, the race was on.  Especially when those used to being the ideals fell out of favor.  If I had been born 200 hundred years ago, I would have been considered the height of feminine appeal.  But now?  Not hardly.

Only people with access to money and time off can be considered the beautiful people with time to tone, tan, and relax by the sea.  Us worker bees are overweight, pale, constantly working to make ends meet, and too broke to rent a motel room.  We fight the battle of the bulging thighs and empty wallets and absolutely never allow photos of ourselves online.  In return, we get diseases that 200 years ago killed the upper class, and get told to make better financial choices at the grocery store on less money.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.