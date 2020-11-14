 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   This will tickle your pickle, November 14 is National Pickle Day   (getpikled.com) divider line
21
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

124 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 14 Nov 2020 at 7:20 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hooray what fun it's time we flew
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


WHY DIN'T YOU TELL ME YOU HAD A DAY??

/come on, someone was gonna
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Surprise!
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is the day in recognition of the pickle incident?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My wife has an almost unhealthy appetite for pickles, (mind out the gutter, jerks) it really tripped me out when we first started dating.

But she did teach me that a really good swig if not a small glass full of pickle juice seems to help with a blazing hangover, especially if there has been puking involved.

We still add pickle juice to our caesers (CDN Bloody Mary, but better) and to tartar sure when we make it.
 
dryknife
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: [Fark user image 770x513]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tnpir
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I could use a pickle tickle.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I believe there was an incident with said pickle once on Fark
 
40 degree day
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I f*cking love myself!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tnpir: I could use a pickle tickle.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunboat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Is the day in recognition of the pickle incident?
[Fark user image 468x120]


Came here for this.  Good work, Fark.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Salmon: My wife has an almost unhealthy appetite for pickles, (mind out the gutter, jerks) it really tripped me out when we first started dating.

But she did teach me that a really good swig if not a small glass full of pickle juice seems to help with a blazing hangover, especially if there has been puking involved.

We still add pickle juice to our caesers (CDN Bloody Mary, but better) and to tartar sure when we make it.


Have her checked for adrenal insufficiency.  Totally not kidding.  Due to [long medical story] I had my adrenal glands removed, and if I'm low on replacement meds, I CRAVE pickles, including the whole jar of juice.
Again, serious.

/ Grillos are the best
// Followed by Claussen
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tickled my pickle so getting a kick...
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gunboat: Boo_Guy: Is the day in recognition of the pickle incident?
[Fark user image 468x120]

Came here for this.  Good work, Fark.


Gross.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
owenstewart.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Doesn't want a pickle.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.