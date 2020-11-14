 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Society should no longer take "women's work" for granted. Also, we should call it something else   (nytimes.com) divider line
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
biatch's burden?
Lady's labor?

How are those?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This Woman's Work
Youtube 8iSTMczEuZ4
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I highly value Kate Bush, and her entire oeuvre. These assumptions are baseless conjecture.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just watched a Dick Caveat episode with Catherine Mackin, the late journalist. She did groundbreaking political reporting in the late 60s/early 70s. While Cavett talked to her about her experience he used phrases like "a man's job" and so forth. We've come a long way and then again, no, we haven't.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cythraul: biatch's burden?
Lady's labor?

How are those?


Won't work late until the job is done, labor.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Chick's chores?
 
hogans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Girly graft?
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
call it whatever you like but it still needs to be done by the people who are best at it.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In my experience the only job that is specific to women is giving birth.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cythraul: biatch's burden?
Lady's labor?

How are those?


How about, "Work"?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dame duties
 
Klyukva
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
supporters of pay equity call for "equal pay for work of equal value"

By definition they're getting that already.

Work that doesn't wreck your body and isn't gated behind hard-to-obtain credentials pays what is does because if it paid more people would quit their more unpleasant jobs and do that instead. You see that for instance in nursing. Pay went up and suddenly lots of men were nurses too. You'll also read opinion pieces about why that was a bad thing.
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oo-la-la's occupation
 
JRoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sandwich maker?
House cleaner?
Baby dispenser?
You know, whatever you sugartits prefer.
/runs_away
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'll agree to stop taking women's work for granted when I can start taking blow jobs for granted again.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why even relegate tasks to a sex? Seems kinda stupid. If you're good at something, that's all that matters. But forcing the hiring of one sex over the other for quotas and political correctness isn't right, either. It's only discrimination if the other person is less qualified andcosts more to hire. Personally, I like...well, prefer working with women. There's no conflicting alpha mentalities to fark up the work atmosphere.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

American-Irish eyes: In my experience the only job that is specific to women is giving birth.


How dare you assume gender.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They ask us to consider whether a female-dominated occupation such as nursing home aide, for instance, is really so different from a male-dominated one, such as corrections officer, when both are physically exhausting, emotionally demanding, and stressful

When was the last time a nursing home worker got shanked?
 
