(The Atlantic)   No one is listening to health care workers   (theatlantic.com) divider line
DeArmondVI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This needs to be read by everyone right now. No snark. No jokes.

Subby beat me on this. I used the scary tag for my submission, as this is absolutely terrifying in every regard.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've heard some similar stories lately.

This did not have to happen.  And the people who have MADE it happen infuriate me.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Covid isn't even a real thing. This is all a bunch of liberals freaking out. LALALALALA

/Our country is broken
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: No. Covid isn't even a real thing. This is all a bunch of liberals freaking out. LALALALALA

/Our country is broken


I'm expecting to see a lot of that when it goes live on Main.  With some 'fearmongering' accusations.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Should have listened.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft! What do health care workers know?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A slave society is a slave society is a slave society. There is containing it. It's part of the constitution, it shapes everything.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/RIP Li Wenliang - and thank you.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: There is nocontaining it


FTFM
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my friends husbands is an RN in El Paso. I know he's doing 14 hour shifts and they are swamped. It's not good out there.
 
links136 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DeArmondVI: This needs to be read by everyone right now. No snark. No jokes.

Subby beat me on this. I used the scary tag for my submission, as this is absolutely terrifying in every regard.


I don't have any healthcare certificate, never took any training, never even wanted to go into it at really any point.

Still, for most of the last 5 years i've done quadriplegic care.  Why?  Absolutely NO one is willing to even do it, certificate or not.  Why?  No one really gives a shiat.  It isn't their problem, or wasn't.  So yeah, i'd work friday nights, head to bed and work saturday and sunday mornings at 7am, all by bus.  Any thanks?  Yeah, you can quit in 2 months after I get back from vacation, less we make it harder for you to get further employment.

But oh boy will they criticize you for actually being there for months on end looking for anyone willing to do the job.

You know, for not being more personally successful.  I can't really relax anymore because of the anger.

Like seriously, WHY WOULD YOU DO THIS shiat IF YOU MAKE MORE BARTENDING.
So yeah, now I clearly need lots of mental help before the pandemic even farking hit.Oh but hey, don't forget to call me a loser because I still live with my dad so he can subsidize the Canadian government with their shiat healthcare wages for the disabled workers.  Feels farking awesome.Nevermind all the people dying from it while trying to do their best.  I'm just some farking guy.Now explain why i'm some loser for willing to show up to care for someone no one else would.  Since i've had one sick day off over a 3 year span. Oh right, just be positive and nothing can go wrong!  FSDhjkl;asdf/lfds j.fsdajsdfbhjhk' lad/ hjla sdfjl/adsyeah i'm smashing my key board remembering what people actually tell you.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Bennie Crabtree: There is nocontaining it

FTFM


That's correct. South Korea, which reported its first case on the same day as the USA, just went above 200 cases per day for the first time since September.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

links136: DeArmondVI: This needs to be read by everyone right now. No snark. No jokes.

Subby beat me on this. I used the scary tag for my submission, as this is absolutely terrifying in every regard.

I don't have any healthcare certificate, never took any training, never even wanted to go into it at really any point.

Still, for most of the last 5 years i've done quadriplegic care.  Why?  Absolutely NO one is willing to even do it, certificate or not.  Why?  No one really gives a shiat.  It isn't their problem, or wasn't.  So yeah, i'd work friday nights, head to bed and work saturday and sunday mornings at 7am, all by bus.  Any thanks?  Yeah, you can quit in 2 months after I get back from vacation, less we make it harder for you to get further employment.

But oh boy will they criticize you for actually being there for months on end looking for anyone willing to do the job.

You know, for not being more personally successful.  I can't really relax anymore because of the anger.

Like seriously, WHY WOULD YOU DO THIS shiat IF YOU MAKE MORE BARTENDING.
So yeah, now I clearly need lots of mental help before the pandemic even farking hit.Oh but hey, don't forget to call me a loser because I still live with my dad so he can subsidize the Canadian government with their shiat healthcare wages for the disabled workers.  Feels farking awesome.Nevermind all the people dying from it while trying to do their best.  I'm just some farking guy.Now explain why i'm some loser for willing to show up to care for someone no one else would.  Since i've had one sick day off over a 3 year span. Oh right, just be positive and nothing can go wrong!  FSDhjkl;asdf/lfds j.fsdajsdfbhjhk' lad/ hjla sdfjl/adsyeah i'm smashing my key board remembering what people actually tell you.


Some people are suckers, the rest are suckees. and the proportions are way out of whack.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So my more serious response is that it's incredibly upsetting to know that the same people who didn't understand "flattening the curve" the first time are perfectly willing to go through it again despite seeing exactly what happens when we don't.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sure 1,000 people are dying every day, but they lived in FREEDOM, not cowering in fear of a liberal hoax.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My wife's an ER nurse. She's been searching for other jobs all year, because enough people are too damned stupid for her sense of sanity.

I can't whip the living piss out of people who refuse to wear masks in public, myself. So I totally get it.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
thechive.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Alphax: SoupGuru: No. Covid isn't even a real thing. This is all a bunch of liberals freaking out. LALALALALA

/Our country is broken

I'm expecting to see a lot of that when it goes live on Main.  With some 'fearmongering' accusations.


2 threads down, lots of the usual accounts are there spreading the usual disinformation and lies regarding the disease. Unrestricted.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I can just imagine what's going to happen when an overworked ICU nurse snaps and strangles a MAGAT for saying something stupid like it doesn't exist after she's just finished her third 14 hour shift that week. They are suffering from shell shock just as surely as any frontline soldier. Human's aren't built to be surrounded by death and dying and physical and mental exertion for days and weeks at a time.

I hadn't really thought about it, but this is another one of those non-deathtoll stats that are going to bite us long term from this, were going to lose a not insignificant portion of the nursing core permanently, and another good chunk of them will be a shell of their former selves.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

robodog: I can just imagine what's going to happen when an overworked ICU nurse snaps and strangles a MAGAT for saying something stupid like it doesn't exist after she's just finished her third 14 hour shift that week. They are suffering from shell shock just as surely as any frontline soldier. Human's aren't built to be surrounded by death and dying and physical and mental exertion for days and weeks at a time.

I hadn't really thought about it, but this is another one of those non-deathtoll stats that are going to bite us long term from this, were going to lose a not insignificant portion of the nursing core permanently, and another good chunk of them will be a shell of their former selves.


I'd give her a f*cking medal.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

robodog: I can just imagine what's going to happen when an overworked ICU nurse snaps and strangles a MAGAT for saying something stupid like it doesn't exist after she's just finished her third 14 hour shift that week. They are suffering from shell shock just as surely as any frontline soldier. Human's aren't built to be surrounded by death and dying and physical and mental exertion for days and weeks at a time.


Not only would I vote to acquit. I'd demand from the jury box that the state medical board reinstate their license.
 
