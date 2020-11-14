 Skip to content
(The Mary Sue)   The first volley in the war on Christmas has been fired   (themarysue.com) divider line
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We put the Yule Log on TV on Christmas Day - gives us a break from A Christmas Story.

/You'll shoot your eye out!
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were some audio-only app or device that offered multiple channels or stations that you could select to accompany your preferred Netflix fake fireplace footage. Oh, and either way, your tv has a mute button.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know TFA is just being cute but the pretend war on Christmas is used too often to drive discrimination by so-called Christians.

Three years ago Australia had an unnecessary, divisive public vote over the issue of same sex marriage. We were promised by senior 'No' campaigner, fundamentalist Christian and former tennis champ Margaret Court that if same sex marriage went ahead, Christmas would forever disappear in Australia.

Of course the vote produced a strong result for the Yes team, gay marriage is finally a thing in Australia and the gayest of annual festivities, Christmas, is still going strong.

Fark anybody who pretends there is a war on Christmas. It's a pathetic, agenda-driven lie as told by Christians everywhere despite there being an actual, you know, commandment. They have zero credibility.
 
Social Justice Warlock [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If someone needed to embody white people problems... there it is.
 
valenumr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: I know TFA is just being cute but the pretend war on Christmas is used too often to drive discrimination by so-called Christians.

Three years ago Australia had an unnecessary, divisive public vote over the issue of same sex marriage. We were promised by senior 'No' campaigner, fundamentalist Christian and former tennis champ Margaret Court that if same sex marriage went ahead, Christmas would forever disappear in Australia.

Of course the vote produced a strong result for the Yes team, gay marriage is finally a thing in Australia and the gayest of annual festivities, Christmas, is still going strong.

Fark anybody who pretends there is a war on Christmas. It's a pathetic, agenda-driven lie as told by Christians everywhere despite there being an actual, you know, commandment. They have zero credibility.


Well, that escalated quickly.
 
crinz83
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There's the sexier "Birchwood edition" which is fine but a bit wild for my more traditional tastes.

as a prude, i couldn't agree more.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well that's it. Christianity had a good run; 2000 years, give or take a few.  I guess now we'll all have to worship Baal, or Walmart, or Trump.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

valenumr: Aussie_As: I know TFA is just being cute but the pretend war on Christmas is used too often to drive discrimination by so-called Christians.

Three years ago Australia had an unnecessary, divisive public vote over the issue of same sex marriage....

Well, that escalated quickly.


Fair point, I have something resembling PTSD over that dark time in Australian political and social existance, it's a bit of a red-button issue for me. I'll endeavour to keep things in perspective. Thanks for the feedback!
 
phishrace
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
1. Mute TV
2. Put on real Christmas music

Joe Satriani - Heavy Metal Christmas
Youtube C8EahBs-P58
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yule get over it.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I am not a Christian.  People who say "merry christmas" do not bother me and I might even say it back.  People who throw a fit because someone said it to them do bother me.  Equally annoying are the people who get bent because you said "happy holiday" to them instead of "merry christmas".
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: I know TFA is just being cute but the pretend war on Christmas is used too often to drive discrimination by so-called Christians.

Three years ago Australia had an unnecessary, divisive public vote over the issue of same sex marriage. We were promised by senior 'No' campaigner, fundamentalist Christian and former tennis champ Margaret Court that if same sex marriage went ahead, Christmas would forever disappear in Australia.

Of course the vote produced a strong result for the Yes team, gay marriage is finally a thing in Australia and the gayest of annual festivities, Christmas, is still going strong.

Fark anybody who pretends there is a war on Christmas. It's a pathetic, agenda-driven lie as told by Christians everywhere despite there being an actual, you know, commandment. They have zero credibility.


Australia declared war on Christmas the moment they decided to have it during the summer.
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
OK so I had to check this. There are three versions on 'Fireplace for your home' available to me.

Fireplace For Your Home - with festive music
Fireplace For Your Home: Classic Edition - same without music
Fireplace For Your Home: Birchward Edition. Er, a different version also without music.

So if you don't like the music don't use that one version that has it. I might actually use the Birchwood edition this year. I renovated my loung last summer and removed the chimney. I will be using my own playlist of Metal Christmas songs though (check out Rob Halfords two Chrimbo albums if you don't have them!).
 
valenumr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: valenumr: Aussie_As: I know TFA is just being cute but the pretend war on Christmas is used too often to drive discrimination by so-called Christians.

Three years ago Australia had an unnecessary, divisive public vote over the issue of same sex marriage....

Well, that escalated quickly.

Fair point, I have something resembling PTSD over that dark time in Australian political and social existance, it's a bit of a red-button issue for me. I'll endeavour to keep things in perspective. Thanks for the feedback!


No worries! And remember to take everything in stride. It is fark after all.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Slayer rocks the yule tide.  You're just afraid of the pit.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's why I put the DVD of Christmas Story in, beats the Yule Log by a mile.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There is no war on Christmas anymore. Christmas won the war decades ago. Thanksgiving has long been dead and buried and Halloween is laying in a ditch bleeding out.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

