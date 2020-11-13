 Skip to content
 
(WABI Bangor)   Man has brush with death   (wabi.tv) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Applied gasoline to the brush"

Flame On!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fuel vapor goes FWWOOOOOOOM. When 66 years old you reach, know that you should.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They say 66-year-old Richard Freve applied gasoline to the brush he was trying to burn.
In other words, he was a farking idiot and probably should have died from his stupidity, but someone else saved him.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nytmare: Fuel vapor goes FWWOOOOOOOM. When 66 years old you reach, know that you should.


Well he does now at least.  Doubt he'll forget it either
 
Trik
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
graceparadise.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


And Ye Shall See That Man Is A Jackass, So Sayeth The Lord !
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh, ok.
I read the Fark headline and thought the article will have an X-ray with the phrase "became septic".
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It really is a shame that more people do not seriously injure themselves mucking around with gasoline. A damn shame, indeed.


massive bonfire explosion fail!
Youtube IbisRaEfsOY
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He survived? He must have been as elusive as Robert Denby.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm gonna live until i die [Frank Sinatra]
Youtube UPpfPaxOes4

Oldie.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you are going to use a petroleum based liquid for starting a fire, 2 cycle mix is a lot less fwoom-y.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The study will compare the effectiveness between two delivery methods of a drug used for treatment.
 
