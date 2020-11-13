 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Tiny home living is fraught with problems aside from smelling your composting turds from every corner of the place   (dwell.com)
posted to Main » on 14 Nov 2020 at 1:41 AM



ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have no idea why, but the HGTV show Tiny House Hunters absolutely infuriates me.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I also do not know what went wrong. I think letting the Birkenstock crew take over the whole Tiny Home movement was the big mistake.

I saw a camping thing on YouTube recently. It was some young woman with that nasal irritating accent where you raise your tone at the end of every sentence rather than just for questions. She was camping out of some 80,000 dollar SUV using a gas stove that cost hundreds of dollars. Her camping and tenting gear was all... Patagonia North Face, etc. And she had some mini generator so she could charge all of her electric stuff. I think she had a hatchet that was in a special HDPE case. Clearly she had never used it, but she wanted to show it to the camera. The whole thing was an ad.

My point is that someone lost track of who would actually be using Tiny Homes. They must be functional. They must be cheap. They must be simple. Reasonable people living in reasonable tiny homes will be just fine.  But now we have this infuriating caricature of spoiled brats living in their own personally designed and furnished tiny homes and telling everyone how great they are, then leaving them and complaining about them.

This will happen with EVs. People who chose tricked out Teslas will be disappointed. People who bought a LEAF got great value. Conspicuous consumption vs. Consumption.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Joke's on you; by living in a tiny home my shiat don't stink.
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I live in a tiny home, except I, and everyone else, call it a cabin because that's what they've always been callled. Cabins are just like houses in that quality and livability vary greatly, and depend greatly on the skill of the person(s) who designed and built it.  Efficient use of space is critical for a cabin/tiny home, but less so for a regular home, so a lot of times you're going to get cabins/tiny homes that were built by a regular home-builder that just doesn't know what they're doing.  Also, while I personally love the cabin life, it's just not for everybody, no biggie.

Oh, and the two dwellings in the article have wheels, so therefore they are, and have always been, called trailers.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 480x360]


This is not awesome!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: I have no idea why, but the HGTV show Tiny House Hunters absolutely infuriates me.


It should infuriate anyone who has had to live in an efficiency for longer than a week in their life.
 
true okie doke [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: ... Her camping and tenting gear was all... Patagonia North Face, etc.


In defense of those brands, they are now available everywhere and are the Kleenex of outdoor equipment. In my experience over 30 years they still hold up even after "selling out". I would say REI house brand is just as good for a better price, but I'm not knocking any of their quality.

Don't know why I'm white knighting brands, but they aren't that expensive and are worth the money.

Don't get me started on arcteryx...
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 480x360]


Isn't that a recurring nightmare for some people?
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I looked into the tiny house thing as a possibility for my 74-year-old mother after our house was flooded last month. It didn't take long to see the downsides. Hard pass.
 
