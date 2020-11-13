 Skip to content
(WISTV)   Man wears same shirt to court that he wore during crime   (wistv.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
hitc.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plead the Fifth. Go topless.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Veloram: Plead the Fifth. Go topless.


Plead for a fifth. Go legless.
 
Al Czervik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of a guy that wore a Budweiser jacket to his DUI trial; the judge wasn't amused, to say the least.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another potential supervillain captured.

Good job!
 
151
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article doesn't clarify, was he in court for an unrelated charge? Cuz if he was picked up on suspicion of being the box grabber and got arrested for that while wearing the shirt he was wearing just hours earlier, that's... Not really news worthy. Because he's not exactly gonna get a change of clothes after being arrested if he's held in the city lockup overnight, where they don't give you jail issue clothing...
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you know criminals are typically not that smart. Some still manage to become President! Ah, America.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

151: The article doesn't clarify, was he in court for an unrelated charge? Cuz if he was picked up on suspicion of being the box grabber and got arrested for that while wearing the shirt he was wearing just hours earlier, that's... Not really news worthy. Because he's not exactly gonna get a change of clothes after being arrested if he's held in the city lockup overnight, where they don't give you jail issue clothing...


I didn't even open the article and from the Fark preview it appears to be security came footage of him stealing the package and a really blurry, sorta recognizable court camera screenshot of him in the same shirt
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: [Fark user image 566x441]


Oh come on, that's so unrealistic.  You know that guy wouldn't be wearing a mask.
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They need to workshop that opening sentence.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Make that law enforcement interaction...
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Well, sometimes people actually do make our job easy," the post from Goose Creek Police Department stated. "This guy decided to come into our courtroom the day after the Boobies was made and lucky for us he was even wearing the same shirt. We are happy to say he is in custody."

Uh, if they arrested him based on his t-shirt then I have one weird trick to give to his lawyer.  For a fee, of course.
 
