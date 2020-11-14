 Skip to content
(Oregon Public Broadcasting)   Oregon goes into Lockdown Two, (Electric Avenue) as cases going higher
posted to Main » on 14 Nov 2020 at 1:05 AM



Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Out in the streets......
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oregon person here. there has been some grumbling but if the fed is going to do nothing it falls on the governors. it sucks but something needs to happen. on the downside I am overdue for a haircut. I will survive. I did go out for a filet mignon and an old fashion last night before they locked things down.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we go again.  Everyone, hold onto your butts.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Do they have a Casio?  It won't work without one of them.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Same for New Mexico.  All non-essentials are closed, all essentials are capped at either 25% capacity or 75 customers (whichever is lower), restaurants can't do inside dining, and hopefully the state will actually do enforcement.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Same for New Mexico.  All non-essentials are closed, all essentials are capped at either 25% capacity or 75 customers (whichever is lower), restaurants can't do inside dining, and hopefully the state will actually do enforcement.

I'm sorry to see the pools closed, but it really is necessary. I hope the numbers ease off.


I'm sorry to see the pools closed, but it really is necessary. I hope the numbers ease off.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [Fark user image 600x587]

/oblig

/oblig


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size


/Today I was one of the lucky ten thousand when I learned the original was from 2012 with timestamp to prove it.
//still farkin' funny and I'm glad I went down the rabbit hole to find the source image -- but that explains why I was never able to find the 2020 version in good quality.
///and that's why I still enjoy dealing in dank memes and dank meme accessories
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chucknasty: Oregon person here. there has been some grumbling but if the fed is going to do nothing it falls on the governors. it sucks but something needs to happen. on the downside I am overdue for a haircut. I will survive. I did go out for a filet mignon and an old fashion last night before they locked things down.


OR reporting in...

On one hand, fffffffuuuuuuuuuuuu.

On the other, *graph of exploding covid cases*

I had some hope it'd turn around in Eugene once the party dipshiats all infected each other and for about 2 or 3 weeks it was trending down then *BOOM*.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you're gonna ride.... don't ride the white horse!
 
detonator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I had a couple of gigs lined up in my venue. We have already started doing sone live streaming and were getting ready to do a symphony gig and a showing of a Zappa concert film.
Its a performing arts center, and they allowed us to have 100 people in; we're now back to 25 for the entire building for two weeks. So, those two gigs are out.
Right now we're filming and recording a choir, ten voices at a time, with everyone thirty feet apart, and constant cleaning. We are supposed to do a bunch of xmas stuff, like our resident ballet company doing ten performances of The Nutcracker with 100 people in the audience.
I think we'll be lucky to do anything before spring. For now i still have a gig. But better broke and alive than sick and dead.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I read this headline in solarization.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If only there was some name for when Oregon makes a path that we should all follow.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ishkur: If you're gonna ride.... don't ride the white horse!


derpicdn.netView Full Size


If you wanna be rich, you got to be a biatch.
/taking a laid back approach to a pandemic is how we got into this mess, no?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: NM Volunteer: Same for New Mexico.  All non-essentials are closed, all essentials are capped at either 25% capacity or 75 customers (whichever is lower), restaurants can't do inside dining, and hopefully the state will actually do enforcement.

I'm sorry to see the pools closed, but it really is necessary. I hope the numbers ease off.


Hopefully, but a non-insignificant number of Rapid Responses have been to essential businesses like medical clinics and government agencies.  And I know people are still going to go to restaurants.

And I do not doubt for a second that there will be restaurants in the southeast shiathole still serving inside dining next week.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's not a true lockdown.

I can still go and get a massage if I want.

Or a haircut.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's one Oregon Trail we can do without

/You died of dysentery COVID-19
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I used to live on Electric Ave. many years ago.  It was not the part of town you hoped it would be.  Eddy Grant wouldn't have been comfortable there.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Out in the streets......


Out of the streets.

Into the graveyard.
 
detonator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: I used to live on Electric Ave. many years ago.  It was not the part of town you hoped it would be.  Eddy Grant wouldn't have been comfortable there.

First time i went to London i stayed at a squat there
1983


First time i went to London i stayed at a squat there
1983
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
kalspriggs.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chucknasty: Oregon person here. there has been some grumbling but if the fed is going to do nothing it falls on the governors. it sucks but something needs to happen. on the downside I am overdue for a haircut. I will survive. I did go out for a filet mignon and an old fashion last night before they locked things down.

You want the fed to lock you down? Lol


You want the fed to lock you down? Lol
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Stay safe and be well.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

detonator: I had a couple of gigs lined up in my venue. We have already started doing sone live streaming and were getting ready to do a symphony gig and a showing of a Zappa concert film.
Its a performing arts center, and they allowed us to have 100 people in; we're now back to 25 for the entire building for two weeks. So, those two gigs are out.
Right now we're filming and recording a choir, ten voices at a time, with everyone thirty feet apart, and constant cleaning. We are supposed to do a bunch of xmas stuff, like our resident ballet company doing ten performances of The Nutcracker with 100 people in the audience.
I think we'll be lucky to do anything before spring. For now i still have a gig. But better broke and alive than sick and dead.


I hope there's decent air flow in there.

Otherwise you guy are coronafarked.
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can they send help to Iowa?  We're being held hostage by Governor Shruggie; 5,000 new cases a day in a state of 3 million...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good news: Illinois didn't have 12,000 new cases today.
Bad news: Texas did.
Worse news: Illinois had 15,400 new cases.

US New cases: 183,5287.

The day before: 162,229.

The day before that: 144,349.

None of these were weekend days. We added 40K cases per day in three days.

We've lost this. It's going to burn through, and if you get it, god help you if you need a hospital, because there won't be room for you.

Stay home, stay safe. You thought 2020 was bad before?

2020 has another month to go...and it's saving the worst for last.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chucknasty: Oregon person here. there has been some grumbling but if the fed is going to do nothing it falls on the governors. it sucks but something needs to happen. on the downside I am overdue for a haircut. I will survive. I did go out for a filet mignon and an old fashion last night before they locked things down.


I'm seriously close to attacking my hair with a pair of kitchen shears.

Though as long as I can get to the liquor store, the grocery store and the gas station to get smokes I'm good.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
...but Oregon is a haven for masks and protesting? HOW COULD THIS BE?
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: ...but Oregon is a haven for masks and protesting? HOW COULD THIS BE?

Son, people can see you.


Son, people can see you.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You see how it's totally tapering off by doubling?  It was just a scam to deny Cheeto his throne,
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I just don't understand why the Federal government is failing to act.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Being a loner recluse rocks.  Well it's healthy at least.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
you think the hospital in your podunk town in MS could handle being overwhelmed by COVID patients?
/got bad news for ya
//multiple NY and Bay Area public hospitals almost became overwhelmed
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: If only there was some name for when Oregon makes a path that we should all follow.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hopefully I don't have to post this too many times. Stay safe everyone.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Good news: Illinois didn't have 12,000 new cases today.
Bad news: Texas did.
Worse news: Illinois had 15,400 new cases.

US New cases: 183,5287.

The day before: 162,229.

The day before that: 144,349.

None of these were weekend days. We added 40K cases per day in three days.

We've lost this. It's going to burn through, and if you get it, god help you if you need a hospital, because there won't be room for you.

Stay home, stay safe. You thought 2020 was bad before?

2020 has another month to go...and it's saving the worst for last.


I've got my awkward cough back. Right now I'm just preparing to die at home if it's covid.

I once spent almost 14 hours in an ER waiting room to be seen for a GI infection. Never again. If I'm gonna go, I at least want to be at home.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: fark'emfeed'emfish: ...but Oregon is a haven for masks and protesting? HOW COULD THIS BE?

Son, people can see you.


People can see the bullshiat too.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Good news: Illinois didn't have 12,000 new cases today.
Bad news: Texas did.
Worse news: Illinois had 15,400 new cases.

US New cases: 183,5287.

The day before: 162,229.

The day before that: 144,349.

None of these were weekend days. We added 40K cases per day in three days.

We've lost this. It's going to burn through, and if you get it, god help you if you need a hospital, because there won't be room for you.

Stay home, stay safe. You thought 2020 was bad before?

2020 has another month to go...and it's saving the worst for last.


Meh, your chances of getting it are incredibly low still. Your chances of hospitalization lower. Your chance of dying ridiculously low. Take basic precautions. You'll be fine. The vaccine is coming anyways.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
April seems to be a dream to me now
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fusillade762: chucknasty: Oregon person here. there has been some grumbling but if the fed is going to do nothing it falls on the governors. it sucks but something needs to happen. on the downside I am overdue for a haircut. I will survive. I did go out for a filet mignon and an old fashion last night before they locked things down.

I'm seriously close to attacking my hair with a pair of kitchen shears.


Wahl clippers are cheap. Fun fact: "Wahl" means "Election" in German. Coincidence? I think not. Elect to shave your head, Monkey!
 
