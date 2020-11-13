 Skip to content
(Pink News UK)   Having experienced being left by family herself, a trans woman has adopted every kid she can get to assure that they grow up in a loving home. So rare to get a good use of the Hero tag   (pinknews.co.uk) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm more than OK with this.
 
hechz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Watch Pose, this is why the Houses existed. To this day, LGBT youth are 5 times more likely to be homeless
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wish they gave info on how to donate. I would gladly part with a bit of cash to help fund her orphanage.
 
Leishu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

hechz: Watch Pose, this is why the Houses existed. To this day, LGBT youth are 5 times more likely to be homeless


Absolutely. Parts of that culture still exists today, in various forms, with reason.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
AWESOME!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my mother thought all gay people were child molesters. adults are weird.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: my mother thought all gay people were child molesters. adults are weird.


Only the ones that went into the cloth
 
Jim_Callahan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's farking horrifying.

I'm not sure I actually wanted this kind of reassurance that other nations are in some ways still shiattier than the US; given how shiat the US is the last couple of decades that's a pretty bleakly nihilistic reminder of how hopeless the entire planet is.

The place is such an utter failure as a civilization that basic shiat like feeding orphans falls to random private individuals who have to do it entirely on their own time and dime.  Not even wealthy individuals, poor ones whose ability to successfully pull it off is in serious doubt.  And the alternative is "they just get to die".

It may just be time to cleanse the world in nuclear fire, humanity as a species appears to just kinda be a dead end in general.
 
Benalto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a picture of someone in Saskatchewan drinking Busch Light.
Saskatchewan. Where they can but Pilsner
 
Benalto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn wrong thread
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😭
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first adult/living on my own roommate was my best friend whose parents kicked him out after he came out to them so I let him crash at my apartment which ended up lasting 5 years, I still don't understand how a parent can just sever that connection over who their child loves or how they self identify.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: My first adult/living on my own roommate was my best friend whose parents kicked him out after he came out to them so I let him crash at my apartment which ended up lasting 5 years, I still don't understand how a parent can just sever that connection over who their child loves or how they self identify.


😭
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: My first adult/living on my own roommate was my best friend whose parents kicked him out after he came out to them so I let him crash at my apartment which ended up lasting 5 years, I still don't understand how a parent can just sever that connection over who their child loves or how they self identify.


Ain't no hate like Christian love.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leishu: hechz: Watch Pose, this is why the Houses existed. To this day, LGBT youth are 5 times more likely to be homeless

Absolutely. Parts of that culture still exists today, in various forms, with reason.


I imagine it's much worse in India where the caste system might be officially gone but still culturally present.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people are way better than the rest of us.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: My first adult/living on my own roommate was my best friend whose parents kicked him out after he came out to them so I let him crash at my apartment which ended up lasting 5 years, I still don't understand how a parent can just sever that connection over who their child loves or how they self identify.


well he had to crash at your apartment for 5 years, maybe he was just a slacker they wanted to get rid of..
 
MWShannon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: My first adult/living on my own roommate was my best friend whose parents kicked him out after he came out to them so I let him crash at my apartment which ended up lasting 5 years, I still don't understand how a parent can just sever that connection over who their child loves or how they self identify.


This is one of the reasons I left Christianity. The "we didn't raise no queer" mentality has no place with me. Unconditional love does not come with conditions. Parents that do are a-holes.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: Well, that's farking horrifying.

I'm not sure I actually wanted this kind of reassurance that other nations are in some ways still shiattier than the US; given how shiat the US is the last couple of decades that's a pretty bleakly nihilistic reminder of how hopeless the entire planet is.


Don't forget that India is a 3rd world country.

60% of their 1.2 billion population literally still craps outside in a field or on the streets because they have no access to a toilet. It is not entirely surprising that the overall arrangements for unwanted orphans may not be the greatest in the world.
https://www.pri.org/stories/2016-05-1​2​/india-access-toilets-remains-huge-pro​blem-worst-all-women-and-girls
 
Whoatherebabie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Megathuma: Wish they gave info on how to donate. I would gladly part with a bit of cash to help fund her orphanage.


https://www.ketto.org/stories/Support​M​anisha?payment=form
 
SirMadness
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how to feel about this article, which plainly outs this woman as trans.

I was given the distinct impression that you just don't do that.
 
