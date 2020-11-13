 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Bay Area)   49ers parking lot sucks as much as the team   (nbcbayarea.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1087 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2020 at 6:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
+1 for Subby.

/Go Hawks.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"THAT'S NOT WHAT I MEANT!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zedd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Auto-play video makes subby sad...
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Multi level parking.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah.  The team definitely still sucks more.

/Go Hawks!
 
gizmo62 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who pays for that? The city's water main broke, but is still going to be the responsibility of the insurance company and will it cause those two folk's rates to go up?
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It was prolly because of shoddy work bought by the Clarets... Shoulda stayed in Frisco... as least they'd have an accuse for sukking.

/ Go 'Hawks!
// The Whiners suk, including Sherman
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
#LOL49ers
 
0z79
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Zedd: Auto-play video makes subby sad...


I let it play through to the actual video..

The advertisement had audio, but the actual story was muted.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gizmo62: Who pays for that? The city's water main broke, but is still going to be the responsibility of the insurance company and will it cause those two folk's rates to go up?


It's at a park and ride lot. Not the stadium
 
moike [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: It was prolly because of shoddy work bought by the Clarets... Shoulda stayed in Frisco... as least they'd have an accuse for sukking.


Look, unless you're a Hells Angel or a 70's era cop drama actor, nobody calls it that.
 
zimbach
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: gizmo62: Who pays for that? The city's water main broke, but is still going to be the responsibility of the insurance company and will it cause those two folk's rates to go up?

It's at a park and ride lot. Not the stadium


Also it was a "purple pipe" recycled water line used for landscape irrigation, not a drinking water main; though that's not particularly important.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.